BJP Releases List of Candidates for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election on November 27, 2026. The party announced its candidates through an official press release published on its website.

The announcement includes the names of BJP candidates contesting from different wards of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने चंडीगढ़ में होने वाले नगर निगम चुनाव 2026 हेतु निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। https://t.co/a9S5snBdWb — BJP (@BJP4India) November 27, 2026

BJP Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Candidates List 2026

The BJP officially published its candidate list on November 27, 2026. The announcement provides details of the party's candidates for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election.