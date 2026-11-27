BJP Releases List of Candidates for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Check Full Ward-Wise List
BJP Chandigarh Candidate List 2026 released on November 27. Check all 23 ward-wise candidates, reservation categories and download the official PDF.
BJP Releases List of Candidates for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election on November 27, 2026. The party announced its candidates through an official press release published on its website.
The announcement includes the names of BJP candidates contesting from different wards of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने चंडीगढ़ में होने वाले नगर निगम चुनाव 2026 हेतु निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। https://t.co/a9S5snBdWb— BJP (@BJP4India) November 27, 2026
BJP Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Candidates List 2026
The BJP officially published its candidate list on November 27, 2026. The announcement provides details of the party's candidates for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election.
The complete candidate list has been released in an official document along with images showing the announced names.
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Aspects
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Details
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Political Party
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
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Election
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Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2026
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Candidate List Release Date
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November 27, 2026
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State/UT
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Chandigarh
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Official Announcement
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BJP Press Release
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Candidate Details
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Ward-wise list
BJP Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Candidate List 2026: Ward-Wise Names
The BJP has announced 23 candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2026. The list includes candidates from wards 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 33, 34 and 35.
Here is the complete ward-wise list of BJP candidates:
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Serial No.
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Ward No.
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Reservation Category
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BJP Candidate Name
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1
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1
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SC
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Gurwinder Singh
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2
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4
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SC
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Ravinder Lохाट
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3
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6
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UR
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Jagtar Singh Dhillon
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4
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7
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UR
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Arvind Singh
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5
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8
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UR (W)
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Kiran Singh
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6
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10
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UR
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Devender Babla
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7
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11
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UR (W)
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Sumita Kohli
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8
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12
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UR
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Saurabh Joshi
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9
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13
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UR (W)
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Sukhjivan Kaur
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10
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16
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UR
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Rohit Ghabri
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11
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17
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UR (W)
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Meenakshi Singh
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12
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18
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UR
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Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Bittu)
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13
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20
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UR
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Abhay Jha
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14
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21
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UR (W)
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Sunita Kaur
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15
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22
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UR
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Deepak Sharma
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16
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24
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UR
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Deepak Mahajan
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17
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26
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UR (W)
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Rekha Sood
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18
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27
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UR
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Gurbax Rawat
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19
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28
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UR
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Amit Mishra
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20
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29
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SC (W)
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Priya Vahrotra
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21
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33
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UR
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Kanwarjeet Singh Rana
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22
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34
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UR
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Bhupender Sharma
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23
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35
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UR
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Rajinder Kumar Sharma
Source: Official BJP Press Release dated November 27, 2026.
BJP Candidate List 2026: Reservation-Wise Details
The BJP candidate list includes different reservation categories. These categories indicate the reservation status of the respective wards.
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Reservation Category
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Number of Candidates
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Unreserved (UR)
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14
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Unreserved Women (UR-W)
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6
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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2
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Scheduled Caste Women (SC-W)
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1
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Total
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23
What Do UR, SC and UR (W) Mean?
Here is the simple meaning of the reservation categories mentioned in the BJP candidate list:
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UR (Unreserved): The ward is not reserved for a specific category.
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SC (Scheduled Caste): The ward is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.
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UR (W): The ward is unreserved but reserved for women candidates.
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SC (W): The ward is reserved for women candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.
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