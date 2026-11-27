Key Points IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026 released on 27 November 2026 for CRP PO/MT-XVI.

Candidates can check scores for the 4 October 2026 Mains exam on ibps.in.

Download scorecard by 12 December 2026; interview is the next recruitment stage.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026 on 27 November 2026 for the Probationary Officer recruitment under CRP PO/MT-XVI. Candidates who took the mains exam on 4 October 2026 can now check their section-wise and overall marks on the official website, ibps.in. The mains result was declared earlier on November 20, and the scorecard has come out along with the cut-off marks. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 7,565 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates need their registration number and password or date of birth to log in. Check this article for the download link, steps, and other details. IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026 Download PDF Link IBPS has activated the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2026 link on its official website. Candidates can use the link below to check their section-wise marks and overall score. They will need their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to log in. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard PDF and keep a printout for future use, as the link will remain active only for a limited time.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026 Link Click Here IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026 Highlights IBPS conducted the mains exam, the second stage of IBPS PO 2026, for 7,565 Probationary Officer vacancies. The scorecard was released on 27 November 2026 for the CRP PO/MT-XVI cycle, after the mains exam held on 4 October 2026. The key details are listed in the table below. Particulars Details Organisation Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name IBPS PO Mains 2026 Recruitment Cycle CRP PO/MT-XVI Post Name Probationary Officer / Management Trainee Total Vacancies 7,565 Mains Exam Date 4 October 2026 Mains Result Date 20 November 2026 Scorecard Release Date 27 November 2026 Last Date to Download 12 December 2026 Mode Online Login Details Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth Next Stage Personality Test & Interview (100 Marks) Official Website ibps.in

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026? Candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2026 online in a few easy steps. Keep your login details ready before you begin. Follow the steps given below to check your marks: 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. 2. On the homepage, click on the "CRP PO/MT" tab. 3. Select the link for "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XVI)". 4. Click on the link that says "Click here to check your scores for the Mains exam for CRP PO/MT-XVI". 5. Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. 6. Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen and click on "Login". 7. Your IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen. 8. Check your section-wise and overall marks carefully.

9. Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference. Details Mentioned on IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026 The IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2026 contains important details about the candidate and their performance in the exam. Candidates should check all the details carefully after downloading it. If they find any mistake, they should contact IBPS at once. The details mentioned on the scorecard are listed below: • Candidate's name • Registration number and roll number • Exam name and recruitment cycle (CRP PO/MT-XVI) • Post name • Category • Section-wise marks obtained • Total marks obtained • Descriptive test marks (Letter and Essay Writing) • Section-wise and overall cut-off marks • Qualifying status What Next After IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2026? After the release of the mains scorecard, the next stage of the IBPS PO 2026 recruitment process is the interview round. Only candidates who have qualified in the mains exam will be called for the interview. The steps after the scorecard are explained below: