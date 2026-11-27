Key Points DSSSB PET CBT exam scheduled for December 14 and 15, 2026.

Official exam notice issued on November 27, 2026, on DSSSB website.

Admit card download link will be released soon on the official DSSSB website.

DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026 for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) recruitment examination. As per the examination notice issued on November 27, 2026 the computer-based examination will be conducted on December 14 and 15, 2026. Candidates who have registered and applied for the recruitment can check the complete examination schedule, shift-wise timings and other important details through the official notification available on the DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the DSSSB Physical Education Teacher examination in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Name Physical Education Teacher Post Code 41/22 Department Directorate of Education Exam Date December 14 and 15, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Schedule Released Admit Card To be released Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB PET Exam 2026: Shift-Wise Timings According to the official exam notice the DSSSB Physical Education Teacher examination will be conducted in three shifts on December 14 and two shifts on December 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their exam dates and timings to avoid any confusion.The complete shift-wise examination schedule is provided below. Exam Date Shift Exam Timing December 14, 2026 Shift 1 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM December 14, 2026 Shift 2 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM December 14, 2026 Shift 3 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM December 15, 2026 Shift 1 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM December 15, 2026 Shift 2 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM DSSSB PET Exam Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link The board has published the official examination schedule in PDF format on its website. Candidates can visit the official portal to check and download the notification for future reference. Check the direct link to check and access the DSSSB PET Exam Schedule pdf below.

DSSSB PET Exam Schedule PDF Link Click Here Details Mentioned in DSSSB PET Exam Date Notice 2026 The official exam notice contains crucial details related to the upcoming CBT examination.The following details are mentioned in the schedule: Name of the examination and post code (41/22).

Examination dates and days.

Shift-wise examination timings.

Name of the recruiting department.

Instructions regarding admit cards and candidate communication. Important Instructions for DSSSB PET Candidates The board has also released some important instructions for candidates who will appear in the examination. Candidates must update their registered email address and mobile number to receive future communications from DSSSB. The examination centre, date and timing will be mentioned on the e-admit card.