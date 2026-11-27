DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check PET Official Exam Schedule PDF at dsssb.gov.in
DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026 Download: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the Physical Education Teacher exam dates. The CBT examination will be held on December 14 and 15, 2026. Candidates can check the official schedule PDF, shift timings and important exam instructions here.
Key Points
- DSSSB PET CBT exam scheduled for December 14 and 15, 2026.
- Official exam notice issued on November 27, 2026, on DSSSB website.
- Admit card download link will be released soon on the official DSSSB website.
DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026 for the Physical Education Teacher (PET) recruitment examination. As per the examination notice issued on November 27, 2026 the computer-based examination will be conducted on December 14 and 15, 2026. Candidates who have registered and applied for the recruitment can check the complete examination schedule, shift-wise timings and other important details through the official notification available on the DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB PET Exam Date 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the DSSSB Physical Education Teacher examination in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
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Post Name
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Physical Education Teacher
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Post Code
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41/22
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Department
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Directorate of Education
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Exam Date
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December 14 and 15, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Schedule
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Released
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Admit Card
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To be released
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Official Website
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dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB PET Exam 2026: Shift-Wise Timings
According to the official exam notice the DSSSB Physical Education Teacher examination will be conducted in three shifts on December 14 and two shifts on December 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their exam dates and timings to avoid any confusion.The complete shift-wise examination schedule is provided below.
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Exam Date
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Shift
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Exam Timing
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December 14, 2026
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Shift 1
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9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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December 14, 2026
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Shift 2
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1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
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December 14, 2026
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Shift 3
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5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
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December 15, 2026
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Shift 1
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9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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December 15, 2026
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Shift 2
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1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
DSSSB PET Exam Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link
The board has published the official examination schedule in PDF format on its website. Candidates can visit the official portal to check and download the notification for future reference. Check the direct link to check and access the DSSSB PET Exam Schedule pdf below.
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DSSSB PET Exam Schedule PDF Link
Details Mentioned in DSSSB PET Exam Date Notice 2026
The official exam notice contains crucial details related to the upcoming CBT examination.The following details are mentioned in the schedule:
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Name of the examination and post code (41/22).
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Examination dates and days.
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Shift-wise examination timings.
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Name of the recruiting department.
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Instructions regarding admit cards and candidate communication.
Important Instructions for DSSSB PET Candidates
The board has also released some important instructions for candidates who will appear in the examination. Candidates must update their registered email address and mobile number to receive future communications from DSSSB. The examination centre, date and timing will be mentioned on the e-admit card.
The board has stated that the e-admit card download link will be provided shortly on its official website. Candidates must regularly visit the DSSSB website and OARS portal for further updates.
Also Read- RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 (OUT) LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.