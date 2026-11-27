Key Points CBSE released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026.

The CTET December 2026 exams will be held on December 12 and 13, 2026.

Admit card with exact center expected around December 10, 2026, not on city slip.

CTET December Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026, on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December Session 2026 can now check the city where their exam centre will be located. The exam will be held in offline mode on December 12 and 13, 2026. Candidates can download the slip using their application number and date of birth. Please note that the city slip is not the admit card. The CTET Admit Card 2026, with the exact exam centre address and reporting time, will be released a few days before the exam. CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Highlights The CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 gives candidates early information about their exam city and date. This helps them plan their travel and stay in advance. Check the key details of the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 Edition 22nd Edition (September Session) Document Name CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 City Slip Status Released CTET Exam Date 2026 December 12 and 13, 2026 Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Papers Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8) Exam Timings Morning: 9:30 AM–12:00 PM; Evening: 2:30 PM–5:00 PM Login Details Required Application Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN CTET Admit Card 2026 Expected around December 10, 2026 Official Website ctet.nic.in CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF Download Link CBSE has activated the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 download link on the official website. Candidates can check their allotted exam city and exam date by logging in with their application number, date of birth and security PIN. The direct link is also given below for easy access. Candidates should download the slip and keep a printout for future reference.

CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2026 OUT Check Here Steps to Download CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 Candidates can check their CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 online in a few easy steps. They should keep their application number, date of birth and security PIN ready before starting. Follow the steps given below to download the slip. Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "View Date & City for CTET December 2026." Step 3: A new login page will open on the screen. Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and the security PIN shown on the screen. Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button. Step 6: Your CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check all the details carefully, then download the slip and take a printout for future reference.