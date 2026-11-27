CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 (OUT): Download December Exam City Details at ctet.nic.in
CBSE CTET 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: CBSE has released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their application number, date of birth and security PIN. The exam will be held offline on December 12 and 13, 2026. The admit card with the exact centre address will be released soon.
Key Points
- CBSE released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026.
- The CTET December 2026 exams will be held on December 12 and 13, 2026.
- Admit card with exact center expected around December 10, 2026, not on city slip.
CTET December Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026, on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December Session 2026 can now check the city where their exam centre will be located. The exam will be held in offline mode on December 12 and 13, 2026. Candidates can download the slip using their application number and date of birth. Please note that the city slip is not the admit card. The CTET Admit Card 2026, with the exact exam centre address and reporting time, will be released a few days before the exam.
CTET Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Highlights
The CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 gives candidates early information about their exam city and date. This helps them plan their travel and stay in advance. Check the key details of the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Exam Name
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Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026
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Edition
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22nd Edition (September Session)
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Document Name
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CTET City Intimation Slip 2026
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City Slip Status
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Released
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CTET Exam Date 2026
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December 12 and 13, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen and Paper)
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Papers
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Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8)
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Exam Timings
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Morning: 9:30 AM–12:00 PM; Evening: 2:30 PM–5:00 PM
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Login Details Required
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Application Number, Date of Birth and Security PIN
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CTET Admit Card 2026
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Expected around December 10, 2026
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Official Website
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ctet.nic.in
CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF Download Link
CBSE has activated the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 download link on the official website. Candidates can check their allotted exam city and exam date by logging in with their application number, date of birth and security PIN. The direct link is also given below for easy access. Candidates should download the slip and keep a printout for future reference.
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CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2026 OUT
Steps to Download CTET City Intimation Slip 2026
Candidates can check their CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 online in a few easy steps. They should keep their application number, date of birth and security PIN ready before starting. Follow the steps given below to download the slip.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "View Date & City for CTET December 2026."
Step 3: A new login page will open on the screen.
Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and the security PIN shown on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 6: Your CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check all the details carefully, then download the slip and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on CTET Exam City Slip 2026
The CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 contains basic information about the candidate and the exam. Candidates should check all the details carefully after downloading the slip. If they find any mistake, they should contact the CTET helpline right away. The details mentioned on the slip are listed below:
• Candidate's Name
• Application Number / Roll Number
• Date of Birth
• Paper Applied For (Paper 1 / Paper 2 / Both)
• Exam Date and Day
• Exam Shift and Timing
• Allotted Exam City
Note: The city slip shows only the name of the exam city. It does not include the exact exam centre address, which will be given on the CTET Admit Card 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com