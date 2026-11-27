Bihar Govt Sets Up 5 Regional Language Enrichment Centres in Darbhanga, Gaya, Saran, Bhagalpur & Muzaffarpur
Bihar government sets up five DIETs in Darbhanga, Gaya, Saran, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur as regional language centres to promote Maithili, Bhojpuri, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjila under NEP 2020.
Key Points
- Bihar designated five DIETs as Regional Language Enrichment Centres for mother tongue education.
- These centres will develop resources for Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Angika, and Bajjika.
- Regional language textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 to be introduced from the 2026-27 academic session.
The Bihar government has officially designated five District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) as Regional Language Enrichment Centres to promote mother tongue-based school education and preserve local language heritage across the state. This has been approved by the Bihar Education Minister, Mithilesh Tiwari, and implemented through the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT); the initiative aligns directly with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These five dedicated centres will focus on developing teaching resources, literature and classroom support for Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Angika, and Bajjika.
Bihar’s 5 Regional Language Enrichment Centres District-Wise List 2026
The Bihar government will set up regional language enrichment centres in five districts of Bihar. Given below is the complete list of the regional language enrichment centres district-wise:-
|
Regional Language
|
DIET Centre Location
|
Key Focus Area
|
Maithli
|
DIET Darbhanga
|
Resource library, journals and school textbooks
|
Magahi
|
DIET Gaya
|
Mother tongue learning and literary activities
|
Bhojpuri
|
DIET Saran
|
Cultural preservation and primary teaching aids
|
Angika
|
DIET Bhagalpur
|
Academic content and teacher training support
|
Bajjika
|
DIET Muzaffarpur
|
Regional literature & classroom integration
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How the Five Language Centres Will Function?
Each regional language centre will be managed by a five-member committee comprising language experts, academicians, writers, and experienced school teachers. The committees will establish dedicated resource libraries, publish regional language journals, and organise literary and cultural programmes to strengthen the local languages. As per the official notification issued by the Bihar Education Department, all five committees have been directed to submit their implementation reports to the SCERT within 10 days.
This move follows the SCERT’s ongoing work to introduce regional language textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 from the 2026-27 academic session so young learners can grasp the foundational concepts in their home languages.
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