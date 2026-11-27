The Bihar government has officially designated five District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) as Regional Language Enrichment Centres to promote mother tongue-based school education and preserve local language heritage across the state. This has been approved by the Bihar Education Minister, Mithilesh Tiwari, and implemented through the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT); the initiative aligns directly with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These five dedicated centres will focus on developing teaching resources, literature and classroom support for Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Angika, and Bajjika.

Bihar’s 5 Regional Language Enrichment Centres District-Wise List 2026

The Bihar government will set up regional language enrichment centres in five districts of Bihar. Given below is the complete list of the regional language enrichment centres district-wise:-