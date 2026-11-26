Indian Railways has introduced a compact, flight-style meal menu on three Vande Bharat Sleeper train routes to improve food quality and hygiene. The new arrangement, implemented by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from November 1, 2026. Under the pilot project, meals are being prepared by specialised cloud kitchens instead of relying entirely on traditional onboard catering arrangements. Keep reading to know in detail. Which 3 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Have Introduced Flight-Style Meals? The revised food arrangement is currently available on all three operational Vande Bharat Sleeper routes. No. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route Train Numbers 1 Howrah - Kamakhya 27575 / 27576 2 Mumbai CSMT - SMVT Bengaluru 27651 / 27652 3 New Delhi - Varanasi 27422 / 27421

What Is the New Food Menu on Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains? The compact menu focuses on fewer dishes and simpler meal combinations. On the Mumbai-Bengaluru route, breakfast options include idli-vada, poha and upma, while lunch and dinner include chapati, rice, dal and a main course. New Breakfast Menu Meal Option Food Items Option 1 Idli and vada with chutney and sambhar Option 2 Poha Option 3 Upma New Lunch and Dinner Menu Food Category Food Items Indian bread Chapati Rice Rice Dal Dal Main course Chicken or a vegetarian dish The new compact arrangement removes several additional items that were previously included in the meals, such as soup, sandwiches, omelettes, buttermilk, chocolates, curd, salad, pickle and sweets. The exact menu may vary by route. What Has Changed in the Vande Bharat Sleeper Meal System?