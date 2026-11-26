Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Introduce Flight-Style Meals: Check All 3 Routes
Indian Railways has introduced a compact, flight-style food menu on three Vande Bharat Sleeper routes. Check the complete train list, breakfast, lunch and dinner options, meal weight and catering details.
Indian Railways has introduced a compact, flight-style meal menu on three Vande Bharat Sleeper train routes to improve food quality and hygiene. The new arrangement, implemented by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from November 1, 2026. Under the pilot project, meals are being prepared by specialised cloud kitchens instead of relying entirely on traditional onboard catering arrangements. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which 3 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Have Introduced Flight-Style Meals?
The revised food arrangement is currently available on all three operational Vande Bharat Sleeper routes.
|No.
|Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route
|Train Numbers
|1
|Howrah - Kamakhya
|27575 / 27576
|2
|Mumbai CSMT - SMVT Bengaluru
|27651 / 27652
|3
|New Delhi - Varanasi
|27422 / 27421
What Is the New Food Menu on Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains?
The compact menu focuses on fewer dishes and simpler meal combinations. On the Mumbai-Bengaluru route, breakfast options include idli-vada, poha and upma, while lunch and dinner include chapati, rice, dal and a main course.
New Breakfast Menu
|Meal Option
|Food Items
|Option 1
|Idli and vada with chutney and sambhar
|Option 2
|Poha
|Option 3
|Upma
New Lunch and Dinner Menu
|Food Category
|Food Items
|Indian bread
|Chapati
|Rice
|Rice
|Dal
|Dal
|Main course
|Chicken or a vegetarian dish
The new compact arrangement removes several additional items that were previously included in the meals, such as soup, sandwiches, omelettes, buttermilk, chocolates, curd, salad, pickle and sweets. The exact menu may vary by route.
What Has Changed in the Vande Bharat Sleeper Meal System?
The biggest change is the reduction in the number of food items served with each meal. IRCTC aims to make food preparation and quality monitoring easier.
|Meal Details
|Earlier Menu
|New Compact Menu
|Approximate meal weight
|700-750 grams
|450-500 grams
|Breakfast
|Multiple food items
|Limited options
|Lunch and dinner
|Multiple dishes and accompaniments
|Chapati, rice, dal and one main dish
|Food preparation
|Traditional catering arrangements
|Specialised cloud kitchens
|Menu format
|Elaborate
|Compact, flight-style
Which Companies Are Preparing Meals for Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains?
IRCTC has partnered with specialised food service companies and cloud kitchens to prepare and supply meals.
|Company
|Route / Location
|Mayfair Group
|Kamakhya route
|TajSATS
|Howrah
|Sarovar Portico Group
|Mumbai-Bengaluru and New Delhi-Varanasi routes
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