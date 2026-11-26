Key Points OUSSSC CPSE 2024 OMR exam is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2026.

E-admit cards will be downloadable from ousssc.odisha.gov.in once announced.

Exam features MCQs: 1 mark for correct, 0.25 deducted for incorrect answers.

The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has officially announced the written exam schedule for the Combined Police Service Exam (CPSE) 2024. As per the official notification, the OMR-based written exam will be conducted over two days, December 26 and December 27, 2026. Those candidates who have registered for this recruitment drive will be able to download their e-admit cards from the Commission’s official website, i.e., ousssc.odisha.gov.in, once the admit card download notice has been announced. OUSSSC has also clarified that non-printed admit cards will be issued by post to the candidates. Schedule of Written Examination of Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024 https://t.co/roXwasS1Th — OUSSSC Govt. of Odisha (@OUSSSC_Odisha) November 25, 2026 Odisha Police CPSE 2026 Exam Date OUT

As per the official notification, the Odisha Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 will be held in December for a period of two days. The OMR–based test includes three papers, which will be held across morning and afternoon shifts. Given below are the complete shift timings and exam dates for the Odisha Police CPSE 2024 exam:- Paper Subject Exam Date Exam Time Duration Paper-1 General English and Odia Language December 26, 2026 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM 90 Minutes Paper-II General Studies December 26, 2026 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM 180 Minutes Paper-III Technical Paper (For Station Officer-Fire Service Only) December 27, 2026 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM 180 Minutes Also check, Maharashtra Exam Reforms: V. Radha Committee Recommends 10-Year Jail, Fine for Paper Leaks and More

Important Exam Day Guidelines for Odisha Police CPSE Exam 2026 Given below are some important exam day guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam. Candidates should be aware of the exam pattern, mandatory documents, and other important details. All papers will feature objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each correct answer will carry 1 mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. Unanswered questions will carry zero marks.

Candidates must carry a printed hard copy of their admit card along with an original Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID card, etc. to the exam centre.

Candidates must carefully enter their roll numbers, question booklet number and darken the corresponding circles accurately on the OMR Answer Sheet, as improperly filled sheets will not be evaluated.