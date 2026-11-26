IMD Weather Today: There are two different pictures of weather today, on November 26. As the northern part of the nation is now witnessing dense fog and chilly winter mornings, the southern parts of the country are experiencing heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department, if you are planning to step out, you shall check weather alerts. As there are multiple changes for multiple states, making travel conditions and regional forecasts important to watch.

Adding to the seasonal shift, air quality remains another concern, particularly across urban centres.

Whether it is the winter chill, reduced visibility or approaching rain clouds, here is a state-wise breakdown of temperatures, AQI levels and rainfall predictions.

IMD Weather Map Today