IMD Weather Today, November 26: North India Wakes Up to Dense Fog, South Braces For Heavy Rain; Check City-Wise Temperature And AQI
North India faces dense fog and chilly mornings, while southern states brace for heavy rainfall. Check the latest IMD alerts, state-wise temperatures, AQI levels and rainfall forecasts for November 26, 2026.
IMD Weather Today: There are two different pictures of weather today, on November 26. As the northern part of the nation is now witnessing dense fog and chilly winter mornings, the southern parts of the country are experiencing heavy rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department, if you are planning to step out, you shall check weather alerts. As there are multiple changes for multiple states, making travel conditions and regional forecasts important to watch.
Adding to the seasonal shift, air quality remains another concern, particularly across urban centres.
Whether it is the winter chill, reduced visibility or approaching rain clouds, here is a state-wise breakdown of temperatures, AQI levels and rainfall predictions.
IMD Weather Map Today
IMD Weather Today: State-Wise Weather Forecast and AQI Today, November 26, 2026
Major Cities: Temperature, Rainfall and AQI
|
City
|
Max Temp.
|
Min Temp.
|
Rainfall Forecast
|
AQI
|
Delhi
|
26°C
|
12°C
|
Dry, mainly clear
|
380 (Severe)
|
Mumbai
|
33°C
|
24°C
|
Dry, sunny and clear
|
234 (Unhealthy)
|
Lucknow
|
26°C
|
13°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
364 (Severe)
|
Noida
|
26°C
|
11°C
|
Dry, sunny with morning mist
|
387 (Severe)
|
Patiala
|
25°C
|
11°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
283 (Severe)
Weather in Other Major Indian Cities
|
City
|
Max Temp.
|
Min Temp.
|
Rainfall Forecast
|
AQI
|
Bengaluru
|
28°C
|
19°C
|
Cloudy with light rain
|
21 (Good)
|
Chennai
|
30°C
|
26°C
|
Mostly cloudy, light rain/drizzle
|
33 (Good)
|
Hyderabad
|
29°C
|
22°C
|
Light afternoon rain/showers
|
35 (Good)
|
Kolkata
|
28°C
|
17°C
|
Dry, hazy sunshine
|
345 (Severe)
|
Pune
|
31°C
|
16°C
|
Dry, mostly sunny
|
186 (Poor/Unhealthy)
|
Ahmedabad
|
32°C
|
18°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
151 (Poor/Unhealthy)
|
Jaipur
|
26°C
|
11°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
305 (Severe)
|
Surat
|
33°C
|
19°C
|
Dry, partly sunny
|
244 (Severe/Unhealthy)
|
Chandigarh
|
25°C
|
11°C
|
Dry, sunny with morning haze
|
185 (Poor/Unhealthy)
|
Kanpur
|
26°C
|
13°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
415 (Hazardous)
|
Agra
|
27°C
|
12°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
347 (Hazardous/Severe)
|
Indore
|
28°C
|
16°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
153 (Poor/Unhealthy)
|
Bhopal
|
27°C
|
14°C
|
Dry, sunny
|
105 (Poor/Moderate)
|
Patna
|
28°C
|
16°C
|
Dry, mostly sunny
|
321 (Hazardous/Severe)
|
Kochi
|
31°C
|
27°C
|
Rain and scattered thunderstorms
|
149 (Poor)
IMD Direction-Wise Weather Update Across India Today, November 26, 2026
Weather In North and Northwest India
North and Northwest India, including Delhi, Noida, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will experience dry weather. Skies will remain mostly clear, while isolated pockets may witness dense morning fog. Night temperatures are expected to fall by around 2°C over the next 48 hours.
Weather In South India
Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, may experience rainfall and thunderstorms under easterly wave activity. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may witness gusty winds of 30–50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, accompanied by lightning.
Weather In West India
Western India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, is expected to experience predominantly dry and sunny weather. Mumbai may record daytime temperatures around 33°C, with light northerly to northeasterly winds. No significant rainfall activity or major weather warnings are indicated across the region today.
Weather In Central India
Central India, covering Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, is likely to experience dry weather with mostly sunny skies. Light winds will prevail across the region, while mornings may remain relatively cool. Daytime temperatures in cities such as Bhopal and Indore are expected to hover around 27°C–28°C.
Weather In East and Northeast India
Eastern and Northeastern states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura, are expected to remain largely dry. However, isolated pockets may experience dense morning fog, particularly across parts of the Northeast and Odisha. Minimum temperatures are likely to gradually decline.
IMD Snowfall Update: Will The Western Himalayas Receive Snow Today?
No snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand today. A weak Western Disturbance is unlikely to bring rain or snow. Instead, chilly, dry weather will continue, with fog in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh.
Also Read: Yesterday's Weather Analysis
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