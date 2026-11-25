SSC MTS Exam 2026: Most Important & Repeated Questions Asked in Previous Years
Candidates preparing for the SSC MTS Exam 2026 can find important and repeated questions, along with key topics for practice. This guide helps improve speed and accuracy by focusing on previous years' question patterns across all subjects.
SSC MTS Exam 2026: As the SSC MTS exam is scheduled for December, candidates can check the most important and repeated questions provided here to practice for the exam. The exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the schedule for different competitive exams on Staff Selection Commission calendar. Candidates can check the portal for latest update on the exam.
The Staff Selection Commission often repeats question patterns and ideas from General Awareness to English Language and Comprehension, Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability, thus practicing questions of substantial weightage from prior years gives you valuable insights into commonly asked topics while helping you improve speed and accuracy during the actual exam.
SSC MTS 2026 Exam: Important Topics
Given below are SSC MTS important topics. Candidates can review these topics to prepare for the scheduled exam.
1. General Awareness
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Classical & folk dances, traditional festivals, musical instruments & exponents, UNESCO heritage sites, books & authors, awards & honours, Census 2011 data, and "First in India" facts.
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sports tournaments & winners, national/international awards, central government schemes, important appointments, and summits.
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Human body systems, diseases & vitamins, chemical names & formulas, everyday physics (light, sound, units), and plant/animal biology.
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Indian Freedom Struggle (Gandhian era, major movements, Viceroys, INC sessions), Delhi Sultanate & Mughal period, and Ancient dynasties (Mauryan, Gupta).
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Fundamental Rights & Duties, Directive Principles (DPSP), key Articles & Constitutional Amendments, Parliament, President/Governor, and Constitutional bodies.
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Indian rivers & tributaries, dams, national parks & biosphere reserves, soil & climate, Census demographics, Five-Year Plans, RBI, and basic banking/budget terms.
2. English Language & Comprehension
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Short passage-based fill-in-the-blanks or direct comprehension questions (typically 5 questions per shift).
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Synonyms, antonyms, one-word substitution, idioms & phrases, and spelling correction.
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Spot the error, sentence improvement, and fill in the blanks (focusing on tenses, prepositions, subject-verb agreement, articles, and active/passive voice).
Most Expected SSC MTS Important Questions in Previous Years
Candiates preparing for the exam can check out expected important questions provided below as per previous year question papers.
SSC MTS is an extremely difficult test that needs endless practice and preparation for giving excellent results in the examination. Important topics of SSC MTS are asked from subjects like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, and general awareness. In order to clear this test, aspirants need to cover all the important topics, attempt ssc mts mock tests, and adopt strategies in order to answer as many questions in as little time as possible.
Question 1: If A:B = 3:4 and A:C = 9:8, then A:B:C is?
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9:12:8
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3:4:6
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9:8:12
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9:8:8
Answer: 9:12:8
Question 2: What should come in place of '?' in the given series?
10 19 ? 199 775 3079 12295
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63
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55
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50
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61
Answer: 55
Question 3: If 6 July 2011 is a Wednesday, then what will be the day of the week on 16 February 2010?
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Monday
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Thursday
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Tuesday
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Saturday
Answer: Tuesday
Question 4: _______________ is celebrated in Jharkhand immediately after Diwali on the new moon day in the honour of cattle.
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Bhagta Parab
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Makar
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Rohini
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Sohrai
Answer: Sohrai
Question 5: Which of the dances was immediately preceded by a practice session called sevakali and undertaken in the precincts of a temple?
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Kathakali
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Kathak
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Odissi
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Kuchipudi
Answer: Kathakali
Question 6: Select the correctly spelt word.
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Imigrant
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Chauvinist
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Contemperary
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Cosmopoliton
Answer: 2. Chauvinist
Question 7: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.
Occlude
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facilitate
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promote
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Abstain
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Obstruct
Answer: 4. Obstruct
Question 8: He claims to be the ______ kid in the school.
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smartness
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smartest
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smarting
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smarter
Answer: 2. smartest
Question 9: What is the aim of Article 44 of the Indian Constitution?
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To protect every monument or place of artistic or historic interest
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To separate judiciary from the executive in the public services of the State
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To protect and improve the environment and safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country
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To secure for the citizen, a uniform civil code through the territory of India
Answer: To secure for the citizen, a uniform civil code through the territory of India
Question 10: The third battle of Panipat was fought in which of the following years?
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1761
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1707
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1786
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1751
Answer: 176
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.