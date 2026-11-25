SSC MTS Exam 2026: As the SSC MTS exam is scheduled for December, candidates can check the most important and repeated questions provided here to practice for the exam. The exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the schedule for different competitive exams on Staff Selection Commission calendar. Candidates can check the portal for latest update on the exam. The Staff Selection Commission often repeats question patterns and ideas from General Awareness to English Language and Comprehension, Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability, thus practicing questions of substantial weightage from prior years gives you valuable insights into commonly asked topics while helping you improve speed and accuracy during the actual exam. SSC MTS 2026 Exam: Important Topics

Given below are SSC MTS important topics. Candidates can review these topics to prepare for the scheduled exam. 1. General Awareness Classical & folk dances, traditional festivals, musical instruments & exponents, UNESCO heritage sites, books & authors, awards & honours, Census 2011 data, and "First in India" facts.

sports tournaments & winners, national/international awards, central government schemes, important appointments, and summits.

Human body systems, diseases & vitamins, chemical names & formulas, everyday physics (light, sound, units), and plant/animal biology.

Indian Freedom Struggle (Gandhian era, major movements, Viceroys, INC sessions), Delhi Sultanate & Mughal period, and Ancient dynasties (Mauryan, Gupta).

Fundamental Rights & Duties, Directive Principles (DPSP), key Articles & Constitutional Amendments, Parliament, President/Governor, and Constitutional bodies.

Indian rivers & tributaries, dams, national parks & biosphere reserves, soil & climate, Census demographics, Five-Year Plans, RBI, and basic banking/budget terms.

2. English Language & Comprehension Short passage-based fill-in-the-blanks or direct comprehension questions (typically 5 questions per shift).

Synonyms, antonyms, one-word substitution, idioms & phrases, and spelling correction.

Spot the error, sentence improvement, and fill in the blanks (focusing on tenses, prepositions, subject-verb agreement, articles, and active/passive voice). Most Expected SSC MTS Important Questions in Previous Years Candiates preparing for the exam can check out expected important questions provided below as per previous year question papers. SSC MTS is an extremely difficult test that needs endless practice and preparation for giving excellent results in the examination. Important topics of SSC MTS are asked from subjects like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, and general awareness. In order to clear this test, aspirants need to cover all the important topics, attempt ssc mts mock tests, and adopt strategies in order to answer as many questions in as little time as possible.

Question 1: If A:B = 3:4 and A:C = 9:8, then A:B:C is? 9:12:8 3:4:6 9:8:12 9:8:8 Answer: 9:12:8 Question 2: What should come in place of '?' in the given series? 10 19 ? 199 775 3079 12295 63 55 50 61 Answer: 55 Question 3: If 6 July 2011 is a Wednesday, then what will be the day of the week on 16 February 2010? Monday Thursday Tuesday Saturday Answer: Tuesday Question 4: _______________ is celebrated in Jharkhand immediately after Diwali on the new moon day in the honour of cattle. Bhagta Parab Makar Rohini Sohrai Answer: Sohrai Question 5: Which of the dances was immediately preceded by a practice session called sevakali and undertaken in the precincts of a temple? Kathakali Kathak Odissi Kuchipudi Answer: Kathakali Question 6: Select the correctly spelt word.

Imigrant Chauvinist Contemperary Cosmopoliton Answer: 2. Chauvinist Question 7: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word. Occlude facilitate promote Abstain Obstruct Answer: 4. Obstruct Question 8: He claims to be the ______ kid in the school. smartness smartest smarting smarter Answer: 2. smartest Question 9: What is the aim of Article 44 of the Indian Constitution? To protect every monument or place of artistic or historic interest To separate judiciary from the executive in the public services of the State To protect and improve the environment and safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country To secure for the citizen, a uniform civil code through the territory of India Answer: To secure for the citizen, a uniform civil code through the territory of India