RSSB CET 12th Admit Card 2026: Direct Link to Download Rajasthan CET Hall Ticket PDF Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Date: RSSB will release the Rajasthan CET admit cards on November 26 for exams scheduled to be held on December 01, 02 and 03. Get the direct link and steps to download the Rajasthan CET Hall Ticket.
Key Points
- Rajasthan CET 12th Level admit card will be released on November 26, 2026.
- Offline exams for CET 12th Level are scheduled for December 01, 02, and 03, 2026.
- Download admit cards from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or using your SSO ID.
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
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