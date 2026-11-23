Delhi AQI Today, November 23, 2026: Air Quality Remains Poor at 249, Check Area-Wise Pollution Levels
Delhi’s AQI stood at 249 on November 23, 2026, keeping air quality in the poor category. Check the most polluted areas, Delhi-NCR AQI, CPCB categories and latest weather update.
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the poor category on Monday, November 23, 2026, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Several monitoring stations across the city also reported poor air quality, while a few locations recorded readings in the very poor category. Punjabi Bagh emerged as one of the most polluted monitoring stations, recording an AQI of 282. Bawana and Chandni Chowk followed with readings of 273 and 271, respectively. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is Delhi’s AQI Today, November 23, 2026?
Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 249 at 8 am on November 23, placing the city in the poor category.
|Particulars
|Details
|Date
|November 23, 2026
|Day
|Monday
|Overall Delhi AQI
|249
|AQI category
|Poor
|Data source
|Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
|Highest among reported stations
|Punjabi Bagh
|Punjabi Bagh AQI
|282
|Bawana AQI
|273
|Chandni Chowk AQI
|271
Delhi Area-Wise AQI Today: Which Areas Are Most Polluted?
Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI among the monitoring stations listed in the morning update. Bawana and Chandni Chowk were also among the worst-affected locations.
|Delhi monitoring station
|AQI
|Category
|Punjabi Bagh
|282
|Poor
|Bawana
|273
|Poor
|Chandni Chowk
|271
|Poor
|Rohini
|252
|Poor
|RK Puram
|252
|Poor
|Anand Vihar
|237
|Poor
|Ashok Vihar
|240
|Poor
|Narela
|239
|Poor
|Alipur
|246
|Poor
|Sonia Vihar
|215
|Poor
|Okhla Phase 2
|213
|Poor
|Patparganj
|208
|Poor
|Mandir Marg
|225
|Poor
|IGI Airport Terminal 3
|217
|Poor
Which Delhi Areas Recorded Very Poor Air Quality?
Although Delhi’s overall AQI was in the poor category, some individual monitoring stations recorded very poor readings in the early morning data.
|Monitoring station
|AQI
|Category
|Sirifort
|328
|Very Poor
|IGNOU, Maidan Garhi
|318
|Very Poor
|NSUT Jaffarpur
|322
|Very Poor
|Talkatora Garden
|313
|Very Poor
Delhi-NCR AQI: What Is the Air Quality Situation?
Air quality remained a concern across the National Capital Region. The available monitoring data showed poor conditions at several Delhi stations, while the Commission for Air Quality Management’s live dashboard also classified Delhi’s overall air quality as poor.
|Location or monitoring station
|AQI
|Category
|Delhi (8 am report)
|249
|Poor
|Anand Vihar, Delhi
|237
|Poor
|Punjabi Bagh, Delhi
|282
|Poor
|Bawana, Delhi
|273
|Poor
|Chandni Chowk, Delhi
|271
|Poor
What Is the Weather Forecast for Delhi-NCR?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast mainly clear skies across Delhi-NCR over the next few days, with mist and shallow fog likely during morning hours on November 23 and 24.
|Date
|Expected weather conditions
|November 23
|Mainly clear skies; morning mist or shallow fog
|November 24
|Mainly clear skies; morning mist or shallow fog
|November 25–27
|Mainly clear skies; check updated IMD forecasts for fog conditions
Which GRAP Restrictions Are Currently in Force in Delhi-NCR?
According to the CAQM dashboard, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was active on November 23, 2026.
|GRAP stage
|AQI range
|Main measures
|Stage I
|Poor (201–300)
|Dust control, road cleaning and public awareness
|Stage II
|Very Poor (301–400)
|More frequent mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and restrictions on certain polluting activities
|Stage III
|Severe (401–450)
|Additional restrictions on construction and other activities
|Stage IV
|Severe Plus (Above 450)
|Emergency pollution-control measures
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.