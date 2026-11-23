Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the poor category on Monday, November 23, 2026, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Several monitoring stations across the city also reported poor air quality, while a few locations recorded readings in the very poor category. Punjabi Bagh emerged as one of the most polluted monitoring stations, recording an AQI of 282. Bawana and Chandni Chowk followed with readings of 273 and 271, respectively. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is Delhi’s AQI Today, November 23, 2026?

Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 249 at 8 am on November 23, placing the city in the poor category.