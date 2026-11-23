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The National Institute of Open Schooling will be launching six new academic and vocational courses as part of its 37th Foundation Day. As per media reports, the courses will be unveiled by the academic department to increase employment opportunities in customer relationship management and other service-oriented sectors. Along with these, the vocational education block will be launching the new AI Assistant, IT Helpdesk Attendant and Fire Marshal. According to reports, the IT Helpdesk Attendant Course will develop essential competencies in handling technical issues related to computers, hardware, software and networks, along with providing technical assistance to users. The Fire Marshal course will provide candidates with knowledge and skills in fire prevention, fire safety, using firefighting equipment, emergency response procedures and safe evacuation practices.

As per reports, the initiative aims to improve access to open schooling, strengthen examination monitoring and expand skill-based learning opportunities. According to reports, the academic initiative, Bharatabhijnanam, is a certificate course introduced on Indian Knowledge Traditions designed to familiarise learners with India's rich knowledge heritage through reading, discussions, documentation of local knowledge, project work and field-based activities. Next is Ayurvedashastra, a course introduced at the secondary level, providing learners with the fundamental principles of Ayurveda, healthy living practices, nutrition, yoga and practical aspects of health and well-being. NIOS will also be introducing a 6-month Certificate course in Customer Relationship Management (CCRM) specifically developed for the deaf and hard-of-hearing learners.

Vocational Education Department will also be launching three new courses approved by NCVET. The AI Assistant course will introduce learners to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, AI Tools, Basic Prompting techniques and their responsible use. NIOS Mobile Apps 🚀 #NIOS launches #NIOS_Mitra Mobile App on its 37th Foundation Day (23 Nov 2026)! Connecting communities & expanding access to education. “Every neighbourhood deserves a NIOS Mitra. Every child deserves a second chance.” Join India’s largest education network. #OpenSchooling https://t.co/2ol2UwFctR — NIOS (@niostwit) November 22, 2026 NIOS is also launching two new mobile applications. The NIOS Mitra initiative aims to extend the reach of open and distance learning to individuals who have been left out of the formal education system, including dropouts, migrant workers, first-generation learners and other disadvantaged sections of society.