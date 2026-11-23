NIOS to Launch 6 New Academic and Vocational Certificate Courses, Two New Mobile Applications Launched
NIOS to launch 6 new academic courses as part of its foundation day. The board has launched two of its mobile applications
The National Institute of Open Schooling will be launching six new academic and vocational courses as part of its 37th Foundation Day. As per media reports, the courses will be unveiled by the academic department to increase employment opportunities in customer relationship management and other service-oriented sectors. Along with these, the vocational education block will be launching the new AI Assistant, IT Helpdesk Attendant and Fire Marshal.
According to reports, the IT Helpdesk Attendant Course will develop essential competencies in handling technical issues related to computers, hardware, software and networks, along with providing technical assistance to users.
The Fire Marshal course will provide candidates with knowledge and skills in fire prevention, fire safety, using firefighting equipment, emergency response procedures and safe evacuation practices.
As per reports, the initiative aims to improve access to open schooling, strengthen examination monitoring and expand skill-based learning opportunities.
According to reports, the academic initiative, Bharatabhijnanam, is a certificate course introduced on Indian Knowledge Traditions designed to familiarise learners with India's rich knowledge heritage through reading, discussions, documentation of local knowledge, project work and field-based activities.
Next is Ayurvedashastra, a course introduced at the secondary level, providing learners with the fundamental principles of Ayurveda, healthy living practices, nutrition, yoga and practical aspects of health and well-being.
NIOS will also be introducing a 6-month Certificate course in Customer Relationship Management (CCRM) specifically developed for the deaf and hard-of-hearing learners.
Vocational Education Department will also be launching three new courses approved by NCVET. The AI Assistant course will introduce learners to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, AI Tools, Basic Prompting techniques and their responsible use.
NIOS Mobile Apps
🚀 #NIOS launches #NIOS_Mitra Mobile App on its 37th Foundation Day (23 Nov 2026)! Connecting communities & expanding access to education. “Every neighbourhood deserves a NIOS Mitra. Every child deserves a second chance.” Join India’s largest education network. #OpenSchooling https://t.co/2ol2UwFctR— NIOS (@niostwit) November 22, 2026
NIOS is also launching two new mobile applications. The NIOS Mitra initiative aims to extend the reach of open and distance learning to individuals who have been left out of the formal education system, including dropouts, migrant workers, first-generation learners and other disadvantaged sections of society.
Trained volunteers will engage as NIOS Mitras to identify prospective learners, provide educational guidance, facilitate community outreach and assis them with th online admission process at the local level.
🚀 #NIOS launches #NIOS_Netra (नेत्र) Mobile App on its #37th_Foundation_Day (23 Nov 2026)! A dedicated app for inspection of NIOS Examination Centres. Strengthening transparency & quality in open schooling. #OpenSchooling https://t.co/sPGnCmmJKk— NIOS (@niostwit) November 22, 2026
The initiative will strengthen grassroots engagement and make open schooling more accessible to those who wish to resume their education. The NIOS Netran app will bring greater transparency and efficiency to the inspection and also monitor exam centres. Inspecting officials will also be able to record the time and location of their visits, capture live photographic and video evidence, complete standardised checklists and report incidents.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.