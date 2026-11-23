MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of the Police Constable (GD) Selection Exam 2026. As per the short notice released, the Constable (GD) Direct Recruitment Selection Exam 2026 has been postponed due to an unavoidable reason, and now the Board will release a fresh exam schedule in due course of time. Earlier, the exam was proposed to start from 19 November 2026 across the state.

A total of 7,500 posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Madhya Pradesh were to be filled through the recruitment drive under Advt. No. 583/2026. Candidates who have applied successfully for the above recruitment exam can download the MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 notice from the official website of MPESB-https://esb.mp.gov.in.