MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Postponed: Download Admit Card And New Schedule PDF Soon
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 postponement notice has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) for the Police Constable (GD) Selection Exam 2026. The written exam was proposed to start from 19 November 2026 to fill a total of 7,500 posts of Constable (General Duty) posts in the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Madhya Pradesh. Check admit card release date and other details here.
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of the Police Constable (GD) Selection Exam 2026. As per the short notice released, the Constable (GD) Direct Recruitment Selection Exam 2026 has been postponed due to an unavoidable reason, and now the Board will release a fresh exam schedule in due course of time. Earlier, the exam was proposed to start from 19 November 2026 across the state.
A total of 7,500 posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Madhya Pradesh were to be filled through the recruitment drive under Advt. No. 583/2026. Candidates who have applied successfully for the above recruitment exam can download the MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 notice from the official website of MPESB-https://esb.mp.gov.in.
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Postponed Notice
The short notice regarding the postponement of the Police Constable (GD) Selection Exam 2026 is available on the official website-https://esb.mp.gov.in. The MP Staff Selection Board has rescheduled the Constable (GD) Direct Recruitment Selection Exam 2026, which was originally set to begin on November 19, 2026. You can download the short notice directly through the link given below-
|MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026
|Postponement Notice
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Admit Card Date
According to the short notice released, the exam authority will release the fresh admit card and other important instructions for the exam in due course of time on its official website. Once the exam date notice is released, the other updates, including City Slip, Admit Card, and others, will be shared by the authority. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for Constable (General Duty) in the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department are advised to keep checking the official website esb.mp.gov.in regularly for the latest updates in this regard.
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