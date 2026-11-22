Key Points UPSSSC released the Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 on November 21, 2026.

A total of 947 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination.

Shortlisting was based on normalized scores from the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025.

UPSSSC LEO Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially released the UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. All those candidates who have applied and registered for the Livestock Extension Officer Main Examination under Advertisement No 17-Exam/2026 can check the shortlisting status online. As per the official notice a total of 947 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination based on their normalized scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Post Name Livestock Extension Officer (Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari) Advertisement Number 17-Exam/2026 Application Last Date September 29, 2026 PET Examination PET 2025 Result Status Released Notice Date November 21, 2026 Candidates Shortlisted 947 Shortlisting Basis PET 2025 Normalized Score Next Stage Main Examination Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 Download Link The UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 link is now available on the commission official website. Candidates can visit upsssc.gov.in and open the relevant result to check the shortlisting status. The commission has uploaded the result of all 947 shortlisted candidates following its decision related to the PET 2025 normalized scores. Check the direct link to download the UPSSSC LEO Result 2026 and official notice pdf below. UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 Link Click Here UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 Official Notice PDF Click Here How to Download UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the result- Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage you will find the result section.

Now you will get the Livestock Extension Officer Main Examination result link under Advertisement No. 17-Exam/2026.

Click on the link to download the result.

Check your name or other relevant details in the shortlisted list.

Download or save the result for future reference.