UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in, Download Mains Shortlisting PDF
The UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 has been released at upsssc.gov.in. A total of 947 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination based on their PET 2025 normalized scores. Candidates can check the result download link, official notice, selection and other details here.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released the Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 on November 21, 2026.
- A total of 947 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination.
- Shortlisting was based on normalized scores from the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025.
UPSSSC LEO Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially released the UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. All those candidates who have applied and registered for the Livestock Extension Officer Main Examination under Advertisement No 17-Exam/2026 can check the shortlisting status online. As per the official notice a total of 947 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination based on their normalized scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025.
UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Livestock Extension Officer (Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari)
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Advertisement Number
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17-Exam/2026
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Application Last Date
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September 29, 2026
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PET Examination
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PET 2025
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Result Status
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Released
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Notice Date
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November 21, 2026
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Candidates Shortlisted
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947
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Shortlisting Basis
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PET 2025 Normalized Score
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Next Stage
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Main Examination
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 Download Link
The UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 link is now available on the commission official website. Candidates can visit upsssc.gov.in and open the relevant result to check the shortlisting status. The commission has uploaded the result of all 947 shortlisted candidates following its decision related to the PET 2025 normalized scores. Check the direct link to download the UPSSSC LEO Result 2026 and official notice pdf below.
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UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 Link
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UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026 Official Notice PDF
How to Download UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the result-
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Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage you will find the result section.
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Now you will get the Livestock Extension Officer Main Examination result link under Advertisement No. 17-Exam/2026.
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Click on the link to download the result.
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Check your name or other relevant details in the shortlisted list.
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Download or save the result for future reference.
Details Mentioned on the UPSSSC Livestock Extension Officer Result 2026
Candidates must check their result and verify the information mentioned in it. The result generally contain the following details-
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Candidate name or registration details
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Advertisement number
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PET 2025 normalized score
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Shortlisting status for the main examination
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Other exam related details.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.