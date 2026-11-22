UP TGT Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended to November 28 for 17,735 Vacancies, Apply Online
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has extended the UP TGT Recruitment 2026 application deadline to November 28, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 17,735 Assistant Teacher vacancies in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can apply online through the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The UP TGT 2026 application deadline has been extended to November 28, 2026.
- A total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher (TGT) vacancies will be filled.
- The written examination is scheduled for December 23-24, 2026.
UP TGT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has extended the last date of submission of the online application form. Now the revised date stands at November 28, 2026. Earlier the last date to apply online was November 23, 2026. The official notification was released on October 23, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies would be filled in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply online through the commission official portal. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 23 to 24, 2026.
In this article you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, steps to apply and many more.
UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application facility is available on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. In order to apply, candidates must enter their login credentials and provide all the relevant details. Applicants must read the official notification which will tell them about the subject wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, application fees, the selection process and examination guidelines. Check the direct link to apply online and the official notification below.
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UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Notice PDF
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UP TGT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
UPESSC UP TGT Recruitment 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post
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Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade)
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Exam Name
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UP TGT Selection Examination 2026
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Advertisement number
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07/2026
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Number of Vacancies
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17,735
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Boys' school vacancies
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16,193
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Girls' school vacancies
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1,542
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Application mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 24, 2026
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Last date for fee payment
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November 28, 2026 (Extended)
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Application correction deadline
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November 30, 2026 (Extended)
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Examination dates
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December 23–24, 2026
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Selection process
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Written examination and subsequent verification
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Official website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP TGT Vacancy 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification. Check the details below.
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Eligibility Criteria
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Requirement Details
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Important Conditions
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Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree (with prescribed subject combination and minimum marks) + Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from an NCTE-recognised programme.
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Exact qualification varies by subject. Check subject-wise eligibility in the official notification before applying.
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Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
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Must have passed the TET for Classes 6 to 8.
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Mandatory qualifying criteria as per recruitment guidelines.
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Minimum Age Limit
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21 Years
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Calculated as of July 1, 2026.
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Maximum Age Limit
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62 Years
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Calculated as of July 1, 2026, subject to conditions and relaxations mentioned in the official notification.
How to Apply Online for UP TGT Vacancy 2026 ?
Candidates can follow the steps simple listed below to complete the online application process
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Go to the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
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Now you have to do the mandatory One Time Registration (OTR) process.
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Now login into the application portal and select the UP TGT Recruitment 2026 application.
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Now provide your personal, educational and other details
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Upload necessary document such as your photograph, signature and other documents.
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Pay the application fees online
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Review the application form and then submit the form before the deadline.
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Download and save the form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.