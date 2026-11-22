UP TGT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has extended the last date of submission of the online application form. Now the revised date stands at November 28, 2026. Earlier the last date to apply online was November 23, 2026. The official notification was released on October 23, 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 17,735 Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies would be filled in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply online through the commission official portal. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 23 to 24, 2026.

In this article you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, steps to apply and many more.