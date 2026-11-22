Key Points The UPSSSC PET Result 2026 is expected in late November or early December.

PET 2026 was held on Oct 25, 30, Nov 1, 2026, with over 35 lakh applicants.

The PET qualifies candidates for Group B & C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC PET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the UPSSSC PET Result 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 that was conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026 can then check their qualifying status and download the merit list PDF once it is released. The result will contain crucial details for all those who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. More than 35 lakh students have applied for the UP PET Exam 2026. UPSSC PET is a state level qualifying exam which is held for those candidates who want to apply for various Group "B" and Group "C" government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check this article for expected release date, result PDF details and download steps below.

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Release Date The UPSSSC PET Result 2026 is awaited by lakhs of candidates who appeared for the examination. The commission will announce the result date through its official website. Once released the result will be available in PDF format. As per the previous year trend it is expected that results can be released in the 4th week of November or December 1st Week. Candidates can then search for their roll numbers in the merit list. The commission will also provide further details related to the PET scorecard and its validity. UPSSSC UP PET Result 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test Result 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 Advertisement Number 16-Exam/2026 Result Name UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Exam Dates October 25, 30 and November 1, 2026 Answer Key Release Date November 2, 2026 Result Release Date To Be Announced Result Status Awaited Result Mode Online Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 PDF Download The UPSSSC PET Result 2026 PDF download link will be activated on the official website once the commission releases the result. Candidates can check their results using the login credentials. The scorecard will provide important details such as the candidate's name, registration number, examination details and marks obtained. We will also provide a direct link to check the UP PET Result 2026 below. UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Link Click Here (Activated Soon) How to Download UP PET Result 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their UPSSSC PET Result 2026 once it is declared- Visit the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the result section.

Now click on the link titled UPSSSC PET Result 2026

Click on the result or scorecard download link.

Enter your registration number and other login details.

Submit the information to proceed.

Your UPSSSC PET Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Check your marks and qualifying status.

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.