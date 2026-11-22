UPSSSC PET Result 2026: Download Merit List PDF at upsssc.gov.in- Link Here Shortly
UPSSSC PET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to release the UPSSSC PET Result 2026 soon on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the merit list PDF. Check the expected result date, direct download link and steps to check the result here.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC PET Result 2026 is expected in late November or early December.
- PET 2026 was held on Oct 25, 30, Nov 1, 2026, with over 35 lakh applicants.
- The PET qualifies candidates for Group B & C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.
UPSSSC PET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release the UPSSSC PET Result 2026 on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 that was conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026 can then check their qualifying status and download the merit list PDF once it is released. The result will contain crucial details for all those who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. More than 35 lakh students have applied for the UP PET Exam 2026. UPSSC PET is a state level qualifying exam which is held for those candidates who want to apply for various Group "B" and Group "C" government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates can check this article for expected release date, result PDF details and download steps below.
UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Release Date
The UPSSSC PET Result 2026 is awaited by lakhs of candidates who appeared for the examination. The commission will announce the result date through its official website. Once released the result will be available in PDF format. As per the previous year trend it is expected that results can be released in the 4th week of November or December 1st Week.
Candidates can then search for their roll numbers in the merit list. The commission will also provide further details related to the PET scorecard and its validity.
UPSSSC UP PET Result 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test Result 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
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Exam Name
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Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Advertisement Number
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16-Exam/2026
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Result Name
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UPSSSC PET Result 2026
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Exam Dates
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October 25, 30 and November 1, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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November 2, 2026
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Result Release Date
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To Be Announced
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Result Status
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Awaited
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Result 2026 PDF Download
The UPSSSC PET Result 2026 PDF download link will be activated on the official website once the commission releases the result. Candidates can check their results using the login credentials. The scorecard will provide important details such as the candidate's name, registration number, examination details and marks obtained. We will also provide a direct link to check the UP PET Result 2026 below.
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UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
How to Download UP PET Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their UPSSSC PET Result 2026 once it is declared-
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Visit the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage go to the result section.
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Now click on the link titled UPSSSC PET Result 2026
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Click on the result or scorecard download link.
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Enter your registration number and other login details.
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Submit the information to proceed.
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Your UPSSSC PET Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check your marks and qualifying status.
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Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.
For more details and official website please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.