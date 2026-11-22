Several parts of the country will witness the Pulse Polio campaign on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The special immunisation drive aims to administer 2 drops of oral polio vaccine to children below 5 years of age. These states include Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Manipur and Tamil Nadu among others where the campaign will be held across selected districts. The campaign is part of the country's efforts to maintain its polio-free status and protect children against this dangerous disease. Health departments have made several arrangements through vaccination booths and health workers to ensure that all eligible children receive the required doses. Pulse Polio Campaign 2026: Which States Are Conducting the Drive Today? At least 10 states have reported Pulse Polio campaign activities for November 22. The announced targets in areas with available figures add up to more than 145 lakh children.

State Areas Covered Children Targeted (Approx) Rajasthan 32 districts 92.83 lakh Telangana 5 districts 18.01 lakh Kerala 10 districts 12.92 lakh Delhi Across the UT Tamil Nadu 6 districts 9.16 lakh Manipur 13 districts 2.13 lakh Punjab Fazilka and Hoshiarpur 2.82 lakh Maharashtra Selected areas including Pune 3.16 lakh in Pune Haryana Faridabad 3.97 lakh Nagaland 5 districts 54,596 State-Wise Pulse Polio Campaign Details Rajasthan will carry out the campaign in 32 selected districts covering an estimated 92.83 lakh children. In Telangana, the campaign will be held in 5 districts including Hyderabad and Rangareddy covering an estimated 18.01 lakh children. Kerala will undertake the campaign in 10 districts targeting 12.92 lakh children. In Tamil Nadu, the campaign will be conducted in 6 districts including Chengalpattu and Thanjavur covering an estimated 9.16 lakh children.

In Manipur, the campaign will be carried out in 13 districts targeting 2.13 lakh children. In Punjab, the campaign will be carried out in the districts of Fazilka and Hoshiarpur. Together, these two districts target to vaccinate 2.82 lakh children. In Maharashtra, the campaign will take place in the selected districts including Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Thane. Alone, the district of Pune targets 3.16 lakh children. The district of Faridabad in Haryana is targeting 3.97 lakh children. Why Is the Pulse Polio Campaign Conducted? India achieved a landmark moment on March 27, 2014 when the World Health Organization declared the country polio-free. The country's last reported wild poliovirus case was detected in Howrah district of West Bengal on January 13, 2011. Despite this achievement India continues to conduct polio vaccination campaigns to maintain high immunity among children and prevent the reintroduction of the virus. India's neighbouring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to report wild poliovirus cases.