The trilateral meeting of US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 has reignited debate over United Nations reform and India's permanent-seat bid on the Security Council (UNSC), besides fuelling other concerns related to nuclear risks, oil supply and ICC representation. The three leaders presented a four-point declaration spanning across UN reform, petroleum supplies, the International Criminal Court and nuclear risk reduction. They called for a more effective United Nations. However, the statement did not propose expanding the Security Council, set a timetable or endorse India's demands. For India, this is a starting, not a breakthrough. Why India's Permanent Seat Remains Uncertain India states that the Council's structure, unchanged since 1945, does not showcases present geopolitical and economic concerns. India states its population, economy and UN peacekeeping contributions to justify a more effective role.

India has pursued reform with the G4 grouping, with Brazil, Germany and Japan, seeking expansion of permanent and elected membership. Any UN Charter amendment, however, necessitates a two-thirds majority in the 193-member General Assembly and ratification by two-thirds of member states, including all five existing permanent members. China has not endorsed India's candidature, while Pakistan opposes new permanent seats through the Uniting for Consensus grouping. The five powers retain decisive impact. Energy and Security Implications for India The declaration's support for escalated petroleum production matters to India, a crude oil importer. Increased global supply could ease price pressures, helping curtail transport costs, inflation and the present account deficit. But the leaders declared no binding production targets or instant supply commitments. Revisions in sanctions, shipping and payment arrangements could affect India's Russian oil purchases, while conflict regarding the Strait of Hormuz remains a risk to energy flows.

The leaders also supported dialogue on nuclear risks but agreed to no binding arms-control measures. Lowered tensions among massive powers would support global stability; renewed rivalry could harden India's security calculations and Indo-Pacific diplomacy. What It Means for India's Foreign Policy The summit underscores India's stance to sustain strategic autonomy while managing ties with the US, Russia and China. They form defence, energy, technology and manufacturing policies. India is not an APEC member and was not part of the trilateral meet, thus making diplomatic partnerships more crucial. Thus, the declaration has fuelled debate on global governance but has not moved the UNSC's power structure. India must continue establishing global support for reform while deepening economic and strategic ties.