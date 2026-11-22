Key Points The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2026 is expected in the first week of December.

The Tier 1 exam was conducted from September 30 to October 28, 2026.

A total of 10,731 Group B and C vacancies will be filled through this exam.

SSC CGL Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC Combined Graduate Level Result 2026 soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the Tier 1 exam that was conducted from September 30, 2026 to October 28, 2026 can download the merit list pdf from the official website at ssc.gov.in once it is released. There are a total of 10,731 Group B and C Vacancies that would be filled across various government departments and ministries. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam answer key was released on November 4, 2026. The result will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the Tier 2 exam. Those selected in Tier 1 will appear for the Tier 2 exam and at last document verification. The SSC CGL is a very popular exam and it includes various famous posts such as Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Income Tax Inspector, Inspector (Central Excise / Examiner / Preventive Officer), Sub Inspector (CBI), Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Auditor, Accountant and Tax Assistant. This year more than 23 lakh candidates have applied for the exam.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Release Date 2026 The Staff Selection Commission has not announced an exact release date for the Tier 1 SSC CGL Result 2026. However as per the previous year trends the result is expected to be issued in the first week of December. Once released candidates can download their results in the form of a merit list PDF from the official website. SSC CGL Result 2026: Highlights The selection process for the SSC CGL Exam 2026 includes Tier 1 which is a qualifying in nature, Tier 2 and Document Verification. Candidates can check the details related to the recruitment process in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026 Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Posts Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Income Tax Inspector, Inspector (Central Excise / Examiner / Preventive Officer), Sub Inspector (CBI), Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Auditor, Accountant and Tax Assistant Exam Date September 30, 2026 to October 28, 2026 Total Vacancies 10731 SSC CGL Result 2026 Expected Date December 2026 (Expected) Result Status Expected Soon Result Mode Online Result Format Merit List PDF Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2026 PDF Download Link The SSC CGL Merit List PDF 2026 will be released along with the result. It will contain the roll numbers of candidates selected for Tier 2. Candidates can then check the PDF and search for their roll numbers to check whether they have qualified. The direct download link will be activated below once the commission activates the link on the official website. SSC CGL Result 2026 Link Click Here (To be Activated Soon) How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2026 ? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the result- Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The homepage will open there you will find the quick link section.

Now you have to click on the result tab.

There would be a text titled SSC CGL Result 2026.

Click on the result or merit list PDF link.

Download the PDF and Press CTRL + F to search your roll number.

Save the result for future reference.