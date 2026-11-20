SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, is expected to release soon the Hall Ticket for the posts of Junior Assistant and Clerk. Recently the authority has released short notice regarding the postponement of exam scheduled to be held on November 21st and 23rd, 2026 due to impact of Cyclone “AKVAN” in Odisha. The written exam for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Recruitment Examinations against Advt No.01/2026 for dated for 25th and 27th November 2026 and 1st and 2nd December 2026 will be conducted as per the existing schedule. Candidates set to appear in the written exam can download the detailed exam postponement notice through the official website-https://ssbodisha.ac.in.

SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026 Date

The SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026 is a crucial document for all candidates appearing for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Recruitment Examinations . It not only grants you entry to the examination hall but also contains essential details about your exam centre, timing, and other instructions. However the authority has not declared any specific release date for the SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026, it is expected that the admit download link will be activated anytime soon on the official website. Candidates appearing for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk exam will be able to download it easily from the official website. Keep on reading to explore the admit card release date, & the steps to download it.