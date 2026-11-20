SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026 at ssbodisha.ac.in: Check Revised Schedule PDF And More Details
The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has released short notice regarding the postponement of exam scheduled to be held on November 21st and 23rd, 2026 due to impact of Cyclone “AKVAN” in Odisha. The exam for dated for 25th and 27th November 2026 and 1st and 2nd December 2026 will be conducted as per the existing schedule. Check exam revised schedule and admit card updates here.
SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, is expected to release soon the Hall Ticket for the posts of Junior Assistant and Clerk. Recently the authority has released short notice regarding the postponement of exam scheduled to be held on November 21st and 23rd, 2026 due to impact of Cyclone “AKVAN” in Odisha. The written exam for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Recruitment Examinations against Advt No.01/2026 for dated for 25th and 27th November 2026 and 1st and 2nd December 2026 will be conducted as per the existing schedule. Candidates set to appear in the written exam can download the detailed exam postponement notice through the official website-https://ssbodisha.ac.in.
SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026 Date
The SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026 is a crucial document for all candidates appearing for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Recruitment Examinations . It not only grants you entry to the examination hall but also contains essential details about your exam centre, timing, and other instructions. However the authority has not declared any specific release date for the SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026, it is expected that the admit download link will be activated anytime soon on the official website. Candidates appearing for the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk exam will be able to download it easily from the official website. Keep on reading to explore the admit card release date, & the steps to download it.
SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026: Key Highlights
The written examination for the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk will be held in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Exam will be conducted in different shifts including 9:00 AM-11:00 AM, 12:30 PM-2:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:00 PM. You can check the key highlights of the exam given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organisation
|State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha
|Name of posts
|Junior Assistant and Clerk
|Advt No.
|01/2026
|Exam date
|25th and 27th November 2026 and 1st and 2nd December 2026 (November 21st and 23rd, 2026-Postponed)
|Shifts of Examination
|9:00 AM-11:00 AM, 12:30 PM-2:30 PM and 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Admit card status
|soon
|Mode of Examination
|ComputerBased Test (CBT)
|Official website
|https://ssbodisha.ac.in/
SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026 Postponement Notice
Amidst the possible impact of Cyclone “AKVAN” in Odisha and in accordance with the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the State Selection Board (SSB) has postpone the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Recruitment Examinations wrt Advt No.01/2026 scheduled to be held on 21st and 23rd November 2026. The CBT examinations on dated for 25th and 27th November 2026 and 1st and 2nd December 2026 will be conducted as per the existing schedule. The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be notified subsequently.
All candidates who are part of selection process for the Junior Assistant and Clerk posts are advised to regularly visit the official website of the State Selection Board (SSB) for the la test updates and further update in this regard.
|SSB Odishsa JA Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link
SSB Odishsa JA Exam 2026 Language of Question Paper
Candidates appearing in the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Recruitment Examinations should note that the question paper will be in both English and Odia language except General English section which will exclusively in English language. As per the short notice released by the SSB, in case of any discrepancy, ambiguity or error in translation, interpretation or typing between in the English and Odia version of any question, the English version shall prevail and be treated as a final for all proposes. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed exam day guidelines released by the SSB.
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