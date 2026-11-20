IMD Weather and Cyclone Update: India is set to witness its third cyclone landfall in less than a month, with weather conditions turning contrasting across the nation. Today, November 20, the country will experience two distinct weather patterns.

While Cyclone Akvan is stirring up trouble along the eastern coastline, winter is quietly making its presence felt across the northern plains.

Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are bracing for heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas, with West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh also likely to receive showers.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are taking a drier route, with chilly mornings, fog and reduced visibility. So, while one part of India reaches for raincoats, another is reaching for winter layers!