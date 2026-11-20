IMD Weather Today, November 20, 2026: Cyclone Akvan Hits East India, Winter Tightens Its Grip on North India; Check Landfall, Rainfall Alerts, Temperature and AQI
Cyclone Akvan begins its landfall process near the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh coast, while northern India experiences chilly mornings, dense fog and dry weather. Check the IMD's latest cyclone timeline, rainfall predictions and state-wise weather updates.
IMD Weather and Cyclone Update: India is set to witness its third cyclone landfall in less than a month, with weather conditions turning contrasting across the nation. Today, November 20, the country will experience two distinct weather patterns.
While Cyclone Akvan is stirring up trouble along the eastern coastline, winter is quietly making its presence felt across the northern plains.
Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are bracing for heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas, with West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh also likely to receive showers.
Meanwhile, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are taking a drier route, with chilly mornings, fog and reduced visibility. So, while one part of India reaches for raincoats, another is reaching for winter layers!
IMD Forecast For Cyclone Akvan Landfall Today
Cyclone Akvan has weakened from a Severe Cyclonic Storm to a Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. That is not the concern; the main concern right now is its effects, as its impact is far from over.
According to the IMD's November 20 bulletin, the landfall process has begun along the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts near Gopalpur.
The storm is expected to cross with wind speeds of 70–80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph. Heavy rainfall and rough weather remain major concerns, particularly for coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Akvan: Expected Landfall Timeline, Movement and Wind Speed
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Date and Time (IST)
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Expected Movement and Location
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Wind Speed
|
Cyclone Status
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November 20, 2:30 AM
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110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam and 170 km south of Gopalpur
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80–90 kmph; gusts up to 100 kmph
|
Cyclonic Storm
|
November 20, 5:30 AM
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Moving north-northwestwards; land interaction begins
|
80–90 kmph; gusts up to 100 kmph
|
Cyclonic Storm
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November 20, 11:30 AM
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Expected landfall near Gopalpur along the Odisha–Andhra Pradesh coast
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70–80 kmph; gusts up to 90 kmph
|
Cyclonic Storm
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November 20, 5:30 PM
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Expected to weaken while moving inland
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50–60 kmph; gusts up to 70 kmph
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Deep Depression
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November 21, 5:30 AM
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Further weakening expected
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25–35 kmph; gusts up to 45 kmph
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Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area
Source: India Meteorological Department (IMD), November 20, 2026 bulletin.
IMD Weather Today: Complete State-Wise Weather, Temperature and AQI
India is witnessing contrasting weather patterns, with Cyclone Akvan triggering rainfall across eastern states while northern regions experience fog, chilly mornings and elevated pollution levels.
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State / UT
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Key City
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Rainfall & Weather Prediction
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Temperature (Min–Max)
|
AQI (Status)
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Andhra Pradesh
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Visakhapatnam
|
Heavy to very heavy rain in north coastal districts; thundersqualls
|
22°C–28°C
|
110–140 (Moderate)
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
Isolated rain; cool, cloudy conditions
|
10°C–21°C
|
20–45 (Good)
|
Assam
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Guwahati
|
Scattered rain, isolated heavy showers, thunder and lightning
|
16°C–25°C
|
35–75 (Good to Satisfactory)
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
Dry; morning mist and fog
|
15°C–27°C
|
253–294 (Poor to Very Poor)
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds
|
16°C–28°C
|
120–160 (Moderate)
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
New Delhi
|
Dry; dense morning fog and smoky haze
|
11°C–27°C
|
361–478 (Very Poor to Hazardous)
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Dry and sunny; pleasant coastal breeze
|
22°C–33°C
|
65–95 (Satisfactory)
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
Dry and sunny; cool mornings
|
16°C–31°C
|
179–191 (Moderate)
|
Haryana
|
Gurugram / Faridabad
|
Dry; dense morning fog warning
|
13°C–27°C
|
206–313 (Poor to Very Poor)
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
Dry; chilly mornings and sunny afternoons
|
6°C–18°C
|
40–70 (Good to Satisfactory)
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds
|
15°C–24°C
|
110–150 (Moderate)
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
Mostly dry and partly cloudy
|
18°C–28°C
|
109–165 (Moderate)
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Isolated to scattered showers with afternoon thunder
|
24°C–34°C
|
30–85 (Good to Satisfactory)
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal / Rewa
|
West MP dry; isolated thunderstorms in East MP
|
12°C–27°C
|
156–320 (Moderate to Hazardous)
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai / Pune
|
Dry and sunny
|
23°C–31°C
|
154–175 (Moderate)
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Widespread rain, isolated heavy showers and gusty winds
|
13°C–22°C
|
20–45 (Good)
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Scattered rain, isolated heavy showers and lightning
|
11°C–19°C
|
25–50 (Good)
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Widespread rain, isolated heavy showers and thunder
|
14°C–23°C
|
14–34 (Good)
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Widespread rain, isolated heavy showers and gusty winds
|
12°C–21°C
|
20–45 (Good)
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar / Puri
|
Heavy to extremely heavy rain; thundersqualls
|
20°C–23°C
|
174–207 (Moderate to Poor)
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar / Ludhiana
|
Dry; dense morning fog and chilly nights
|
8°C–25°C
|
150–250 (Moderate to Poor)
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Dry and sunny; cool nights
|
13°C–28°C
|
162–270 (Moderate to Poor)
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Dry to isolated light rain; possible thunderstorms
|
8°C–17°C
|
25–50 (Good)
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Cloudy with isolated showers
|
24°C–30°C
|
132–256 (Moderate to Poor)
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Isolated heavy rain and scattered showers
|
18°C–31°C
|
160–213 (Moderate to Poor)
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Widespread rain, isolated heavy showers and gusty winds
|
18°C–26°C
|
30–60 (Good to Satisfactory)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghaziabad / Lucknow
|
Dry; morning fog; East UP thunderstorms expected tomorrow
|
12°C–28°C
|
186–343 (Poor to Hazardous)
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Dry; sunny days and cold nights
|
10°C–24°C
|
90–140 (Satisfactory to Moderate)
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Heavy to very heavy rain in southern and Gangetic districts
|
20°C–28°C
|
49–200 (Good to Unhealthy)
Major Union Territories: Weather, Temperature and AQI
|
Union Territory
|
Key City
|
Weather Prediction
|
Temperature
|
AQI
|
Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
|
Srinagar / Leh
|
Dry and cold; sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh
|
-4°C to 14°C
|
25–60 (Good)
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Dry; dense morning fog warning
|
10°C–25°C
|
173 (Moderate)
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Cloudy with isolated showers
|
24°C–30°C
|
80–120 (Satisfactory to Moderate)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
Port Blair
|
Scattered rain with gusty winds
|
24°C–30°C
|
20–40 (Good)
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