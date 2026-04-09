Key Points RGPV Diploma results for exams held in December 2025 are now available online.

Check results at rgpvdiploma.in by entering your roll number.

Apply for revaluation by April 15, 2026, if unsatisfied with results.

RGPV Diploma Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Diploma Wing declared the 2nd Semester result for 2-year, 3-year and 4-year diploma courses for the exams held in December 2025. RGPV Diploma Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- rgpvdiploma.in. All the students who participated in diploma engineering and pharmacy exams can check and download their rgpvdiploma.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RGPV Diploma Result 2026, the students need to enter their roll number. The students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation by April 15, 2026. RGPV Diploma Results 2026 As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) released the results for various diploma courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- rgpvdiploma.in

RGPV Diploma Result 2026 Click here Steps to Check RGPV Diploma Results 2026? Candidates can check their annual exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Diploma results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpvdiploma.in Step 2: Check the ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’ Step 3: Select your course and click on it Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’ Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Download RGPV Diploma Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the RGPV results for various diploma courses. Students can easily access their RGPV Diploma results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Result Links Diploma (2nd Semester) Main Examination-December 2025 Click here Diploma (3 Year) Main Examination-December 2025 Click here Diploma (4 Year) Main Examination-December 2025 Click here Diploma (4 Year PTDC) Main Examination-December 2025 Click here Diploma 2 year Main Examination-December 2025 Click here Vocational Diploma 3 year Main Examination-December 2025 Click here Diploma MPECS Main Examination-December 2025 Click here RGPV Diploma Results 2026 Revaluation Along with the declaration of results, the RGPV has also opened the revaluation window. All the students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for a revaluation by April 15, 2026. Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya: Highlight Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), properly known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, is a state university situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).