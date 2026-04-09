RGPV Diploma Results 2026 OUT at rgpvdiploma.in; Download Diploma Engineering and Pharmacy Marksheet PDF
RGPV Diploma Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Diploma Wing declared semester results for various diploma courses for the exam held in December 2025. Get the direct link here to download the RGPV Diploma Result to check the score according to your roll number.
Key Points
- RGPV Diploma results for exams held in December 2025 are now available online.
- Check results at rgpvdiploma.in by entering your roll number.
- Apply for revaluation by April 15, 2026, if unsatisfied with results.
RGPV Diploma Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Diploma Wing declared the 2nd Semester result for 2-year, 3-year and 4-year diploma courses for the exams held in December 2025. RGPV Diploma Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- rgpvdiploma.in. All the students who participated in diploma engineering and pharmacy exams can check and download their rgpvdiploma.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RGPV Diploma Result 2026, the students need to enter their roll number. The students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation by April 15, 2026.
RGPV Diploma Results 2026
As per the latest update, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) released the results for various diploma courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- rgpvdiploma.in
|
RGPV Diploma Result 2026
Steps to Check RGPV Diploma Results 2026?
Candidates can check their annual exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Diploma results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpvdiploma.in
Step 2: Check the ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’
Step 3: Select your course and click on it
Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Download RGPV Diploma Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the RGPV results for various diploma courses. Students can easily access their RGPV Diploma results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
Diploma (2nd Semester) Main Examination-December 2025
|
Diploma (3 Year) Main Examination-December 2025
|
Diploma (4 Year) Main Examination-December 2025
|
Diploma (4 Year PTDC) Main Examination-December 2025
|
Diploma 2 year Main Examination-December 2025
|
Vocational Diploma 3 year Main Examination-December 2025
|
Diploma MPECS Main Examination-December 2025
RGPV Diploma Results 2026 Revaluation
Along with the declaration of results, the RGPV has also opened the revaluation window. All the students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for a revaluation by April 15, 2026.
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya: Highlight
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), properly known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, is a state university situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
It was established in the year 1998 by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998.
The University presently offers various diploma courses in fields like engineering and pharmacy.
|
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya
|
Established
|
1998
|
Location
|
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|
RGPV Diploma Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc