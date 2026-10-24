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AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Download Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link Active

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 19:51 IST

AP TET Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department for the AP Special TET 2026 In-service teachers' exam. The AP TET Answer key is an official document that provides you with the correct solutions and an opportunity to calculate your expected score even before the official results are announced. Check all details here.

AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Download Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link Active
AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Download Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link Active

AP Special TET Answer Key 2026: The Special In-Service AP TET 2026 answer key has been released on October 27, 2026. The authority conducted the test in a computer-based test (CBT) for the AP Special TET exam from October 11 to 21, 2026 across the state. The AP TET Answer key is an official document released by the exam authority shortly after the exam. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination.

Candidates can now check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has also released the response sheet and the links to raise objections for the candidates.

AP TET Answer Key 2026 

The Special In-Service AP TET 2026 answer key has been released on October 27, 2026. Candidates can now check the AP TET Answer Key 2026 on the official website. Check the direct link given below to download response sheet PDF

AP TET Answer Key 2026

What is the AP TET Answer Key 2026? 

The AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 is an official document released by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department shortly after the Andhra Pradesh Special Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2026 is completed. Earlier, the authority had conducted the exam on October 11 to October 21, 2026, across the state. The provisional answer key is expected to be released soon and will contain the correct answers to all questions in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026. Using the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026, candidates can access the details given below-

  • Check the accuracy of your answers.

  • Estimate your probable marks.

  • Understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

  • Raise objections (if applicable) during the provisional answer key phase.

AP Special TET 2026 Key Highlights 

The AP Special TET 2026  examination was conducted from October 11 to October 21, 2026 through CBT mode. The exam was held for Paper I and Paper II, where Paper I for teachers of Classes I to V and Paper II for teachers of Classes VI to VIII. You can check the key highlights of the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 given below-

Particulars Details
Exam Name AP Special TET 2026
Conducting Department Andhra Pradesh School Education Department
Exam date October 11 to October 21, 2026
Answer Key Status OUT
Raise Objection date Released
Official Website http://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/

How to Download AP Special TET 2026?

Candidates can download the AP Special TET (In-Service Teachers) provisional answer key once it is uploaded on the official website. You can download the answer key after following these steps given below-

  • Visit the official AP TET website at aptet.apcfss.in.
  • Locate and click on the link for “AP Special TET Initial Key & Response Sheet 2026” on the home page. 
  • Now use your Login credentials, including Candidate ID / Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to the link. 
  • Select your respective examination paper and shift.
  • The Answer Key and your individual Response Sheet will appear in PDF format.
  • Download the same for future reference.

 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 16:06 IST
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