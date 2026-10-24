AP Special TET Answer Key 2026: The Special In-Service AP TET 2026 answer key has been released on October 27, 2026. The authority conducted the test in a computer-based test (CBT) for the AP Special TET exam from October 11 to 21, 2026 across the state. The AP TET Answer key is an official document released by the exam authority shortly after the exam. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination.

Candidates can now check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has also released the response sheet and the links to raise objections for the candidates.

AP TET Answer Key 2026

The Special In-Service AP TET 2026 answer key has been released on October 27, 2026. Candidates can now check the AP TET Answer Key 2026 on the official website. Check the direct link given below to download response sheet PDF