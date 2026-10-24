AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Download Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link Active
AP TET Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department for the AP Special TET 2026 In-service teachers' exam. The AP TET Answer key is an official document that provides you with the correct solutions and an opportunity to calculate your expected score even before the official results are announced. Check all details here.
AP Special TET Answer Key 2026: The Special In-Service AP TET 2026 answer key has been released on October 27, 2026. The authority conducted the test in a computer-based test (CBT) for the AP Special TET exam from October 11 to 21, 2026 across the state. The AP TET Answer key is an official document released by the exam authority shortly after the exam. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination.
Candidates can now check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has also released the response sheet and the links to raise objections for the candidates.
AP TET Answer Key 2026
The Special In-Service AP TET 2026 answer key has been released on October 27, 2026. Candidates can now check the AP TET Answer Key 2026 on the official website. Check the direct link given below to download response sheet PDF
What is the AP TET Answer Key 2026?
The AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 is an official document released by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department shortly after the Andhra Pradesh Special Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2026 is completed. Earlier, the authority had conducted the exam on October 11 to October 21, 2026, across the state. The provisional answer key is expected to be released soon and will contain the correct answers to all questions in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026. Using the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026, candidates can access the details given below-
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Check the accuracy of your answers.
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Estimate your probable marks.
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Understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage.
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Raise objections (if applicable) during the provisional answer key phase.
AP Special TET 2026 Key Highlights
The AP Special TET 2026 examination was conducted from October 11 to October 21, 2026 through CBT mode. The exam was held for Paper I and Paper II, where Paper I for teachers of Classes I to V and Paper II for teachers of Classes VI to VIII. You can check the key highlights of the AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|AP Special TET 2026
|Conducting Department
|Andhra Pradesh School Education Department
|Exam date
|October 11 to October 21, 2026
|Answer Key Status
|OUT
|Raise Objection date
|Released
|Official Website
|http://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/
How to Download AP Special TET 2026?
Candidates can download the AP Special TET (In-Service Teachers) provisional answer key once it is uploaded on the official website. You can download the answer key after following these steps given below-
- Visit the official AP TET website at aptet.apcfss.in.
- Locate and click on the link for “AP Special TET Initial Key & Response Sheet 2026” on the home page.
- Now use your Login credentials, including Candidate ID / Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to the link.
- Select your respective examination paper and shift.
- The Answer Key and your individual Response Sheet will appear in PDF format.
- Download the same for future reference.
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