Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Orthopedics Round 1 Opening and Closing State Merit Ranks
The Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting NEET PG 2026 admissions for MD in Orthopedics, releasing State Merit List closing ranks for 50% State Quota seats. Candidates can analyze previous year trends and college-wise opening/closing ranks across counselling rounds to strategize their choice-filling.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, is conducting the MD in Orthopedics centralized postgraduate medical admissions. It will be releasing the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks for the different categories to determine how the seats will be allocated for the 50% State Quota in government, corporation, and private or deemed medical institutes. Meanwhile, to estimate the admission options, candidates can refer to previous year trends. Last year, Round 1 admission for Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College opened at 213 and closed at 223.
Candidates aspiring to gain admission for MS in Orthopedics need to analyze the closing ranks in the various rounds of counseling in order to assess the chances of being accepted and to comprehend the cut-off trends of the colleges as they strategize about their choice-filling process for an extremely popular branch of surgery.
Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights
Check Round 1 counselling and admission schedule shared below. It details Maharashtra NEET PG first round details released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Conducting Body
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra
|
Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)
|
17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway
|
17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm
|
Document Upload
|
17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Document Verification
|
18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Registered Candidate List Revelation
|
28/10/2026
|
Publication of Provisional Merit List
|
28/10/2026
|
Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List
|
01/11/2026
|
Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1
|
01/11/2026
|
Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1
|
02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm
|
Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)
|
05/11/2026
|
Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites
|
06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm
|
Counselling Portal
|
medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org
Orthopedics Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks for open category shared below. Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, leads in it. Last year the admission opened at 213 and closed at 223 rank. Check college-wise opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
LTMC
|
213
|
223
|
TNMC
|
224
|
224
|
GSMC
|
266
|
326
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
381
|
381
|
BJMC
|
423
|
423
|
HBT & COOP
|
434
|
434
|
IGMC
|
446
|
446
|
BHMS
|
456
|
456
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
508
|
508
|
PCMC PGM I
|
548
|
548
|
VMMC
|
570
|
570
|
MPGIMER
|
633
|
633
|
PGIMS
|
639
|
639
|
MGIMS
|
653
|
653
|
SRTR
|
665
|
665
|
SMBT
|
1124
|
1124
|
MIMER
|
1187
|
1187
|
VPS
|
1216
|
1576
|
SANCHETI
|
1247
|
1485
|
NKP Salve
|
1417
|
1761
|
VVPF
|
1453
|
1486
|
PDMC
|
1547
|
1547
|
ACPM
|
1570
|
1570
|
SWASTHIYOG
|
1613
|
1613
|
SKN
|
1723
|
1723
|
UPMC
|
1790
|
1790
|
BK WALAWAL
|
1799
|
1799
|
VEDANTA MC
|
1886
|
1886
|
PIMS
|
1933
|
1933
Orthopedics Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission for Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, opened at 213 and closed at 224.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
LTMC
|
213
|
224
|
GSMC
|
381
|
381
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
446
|
446
|
HBT & COOP
|
508
|
508
|
TNMC
|
526
|
526
|
BJMC
|
548
|
548
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
570
|
570
|
IGMC
|
633
|
633
|
PCMC PGM I
|
653
|
653
|
VMMC
|
679
|
679
|
MPGIMER
|
843
|
843
|
PGIMS
|
895
|
895
|
Rajeev Gandhi
|
940
|
940
|
MGIMS
|
972
|
972
|
SRTR
|
1015
|
1015
|
VPS
|
1216
|
1216
|
VVPF
|
1565
|
1565
|
PDMC
|
1674
|
1674
|
SANCHETI
|
1707
|
1933
|
NKP Salve
|
1782
|
1790
|
SWASTHIYOG
|
1874
|
1874
|
ASHWINI ME
|
2023
|
2023
|
BK WALAWAL
|
2110
|
2110
|
UPMC
|
2223
|
2223
|
ACPM
|
2230
|
2230
|
VEDANTA MC
|
2814
|
2814
Orthopedics Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Seth GS Medical College, in Mumbai opened at 446 and closed at 446.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GSMC
|
446
|
446
|
TNMC
|
548
|
548
|
BJMC
|
633
|
633
|
IGMC
|
679
|
679
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
972
|
972
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
979
|
979
|
VMMC
|
1026
|
1026
|
Rajeev Gan
|
1125
|
1125
|
PGIMS
|
1193
|
1193
|
MPGIMER
|
1254
|
1254
|
MGIMS
|
1296
|
1296
|
SRTR
|
1563
|
1563
|
VPS
|
1707
|
1969
|
VVPF
|
1865
|
2185
|
PDMC
|
2193
|
2193
|
NKP Salve
|
2352
|
2814
|
SWASTHIYOG
|
2516
|
2516
|
SMBT
|
2547
|
2547
|
SANCHETI
|
2709
|
2940
|
TERNA
|
3014
|
3014
|
UPMC
|
3145
|
3382
|
BK WALAWAL
|
3206
|
3206
|
ACPM
|
3528
|
3528
|
ASHWINI ME
|
3745
|
3745
|
PIMS
|
3944
|
3944
|
VEDANTA MC
|
4013
|
4013
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement
According to the results, there has been a major increase in the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks in private and minority medical colleges from Round 1 to Round 3 in Skin & VD. The most substantial jump is seen at Vedanta Medical College, where the ranks changed by +2,127 (from 1,886 to 4,013), followed closely by PIMS with +2,011 increase and ACPM with +1,958. This process illustrates the normalization of cut-offs with upgrading or changed preferences by better-ranked students, creating new opportunities for those with worse ranks in later stages.
|
College
|
Round 1 Closing SML
|
Round 3 Closing SML
|
Rank Movement
|
VEDANTA MC
|
1886
|
4013
|
+2127
|
BK WALAWAL
|
1799
|
3206
|
+1407
|
PIMS
|
1933
|
3944
|
+2011
|
ACPM
|
1570
|
3528
|
+1958
|
UPMC
|
1790
|
3382
|
+1592
|
SANCHETI
|
1485
|
2940
|
+1455
|
NKP Salve
|
1761
|
2814
|
+1053
|
PDMC
|
1547
|
2193
|
+646
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement
The data shows a significant increase in the State Merit List (SML) closure ranks from Round 1 to Round 3 among well-known universities offering Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin and VD) subjects, indicating that competitive clinical admission marks change as new rounds of counseling pass by. GMC, Mumbai has the highest change compared to earlier rounds with +591 points increasing in rank from 381 to 972. The second position whereby the rank increment of +471 points has occurred is GMC, Sambhajinagar. Furthermore, institutions such as TNMC, IGMC, BJMC, and GSMC have increments of ranks between +120 and +324, thus demonstrating that candidates who are lower on the merit list obtain an advantage while competing with other candidates as those who scored higher move on to enter new educational establishments in order to best fit their needs.
|
College
|
Round 1 Closing SML
|
Round 3 Closing SML
|
Rank Movement
|
GSMC
|
326
|
446
|
+120
|
TNMC
|
224
|
548
|
+324
|
BJMC
|
423
|
633
|
+210
|
IGMC
|
446
|
679
|
+233
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
381
|
972
|
+591
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
508
|
979
|
+471
Read More|
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.