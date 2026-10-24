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Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Orthopedics Round 1 Opening and Closing State Merit Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 16:33 IST

The Maharashtra CET Cell is conducting NEET PG 2026 admissions for MD in Orthopedics, releasing State Merit List closing ranks for 50% State Quota seats. Candidates can analyze previous year trends and college-wise opening/closing ranks across counselling rounds to strategize their choice-filling.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Closing State Merit List for Orthopedics
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Closing State Merit List for Orthopedics

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, is conducting the MD in Orthopedics centralized postgraduate medical admissions. It will be releasing the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks for the different categories to determine how the seats will be allocated for the 50% State Quota in government, corporation, and private or deemed medical institutes. Meanwhile, to estimate the admission options, candidates can refer to previous year trends. Last year, Round 1 admission for  Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College opened at 213 and closed at 223. 

Candidates aspiring to gain admission for MS in Orthopedics need to analyze the closing ranks in the various rounds of counseling in order to assess the chances of being accepted and to comprehend the cut-off trends of the colleges as they strategize about their choice-filling process for an extremely popular branch of surgery.

Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List 

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights 

Check Round 1 counselling and admission schedule shared below. It details Maharashtra NEET PG first round details released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. 

Particulars 

Dates

Conducting Body

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra

Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)

17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm 

Document Upload 

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Document Verification 

18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registered Candidate List Revelation

28/10/2026

Publication of Provisional Merit List

28/10/2026

Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List

01/11/2026

Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1

01/11/2026

Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1

02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm

Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)

05/11/2026

Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 

06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm

Counselling Portal 

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org

Orthopedics Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks for open category shared below. Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, leads in it. Last year the admission opened at 213 and closed at 223 rank. Check college-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

LTMC

213

223

TNMC

224

224

GSMC

266

326

GMC, Mumbai

381

381

BJMC

423

423

HBT & COOP

434

434

IGMC

446

446

BHMS

456

456

GMC, Sambhajinagar

508

508

PCMC PGM I

548

548

VMMC

570

570

MPGIMER

633

633

PGIMS

639

639

MGIMS

653

653

SRTR

665

665

SMBT

1124

1124

MIMER

1187

1187

VPS

1216

1576

SANCHETI

1247

1485

NKP Salve

1417

1761

VVPF

1453

1486

PDMC

1547

1547

ACPM

1570

1570

SWASTHIYOG

1613

1613

SKN

1723

1723

UPMC

1790

1790

BK WALAWAL

1799

1799

VEDANTA MC

1886

1886

PIMS

1933

1933

Orthopedics Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission for Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, opened at 213 and closed at 224. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

LTMC

213

224

GSMC

381

381

GMC, Mumbai

446

446

HBT & COOP

508

508

TNMC

526

526

BJMC

548

548

GMC, Sambhajinagar

570

570

IGMC

633

633

PCMC PGM I

653

653

VMMC

679

679

MPGIMER

843

843

PGIMS

895

895

Rajeev Gandhi

940

940

MGIMS

972

972

SRTR

1015

1015

VPS

1216

1216

VVPF

1565

1565

PDMC

1674

1674

SANCHETI

1707

1933

NKP Salve

1782

1790

SWASTHIYOG

1874

1874

ASHWINI ME

2023

2023

BK WALAWAL

2110

2110

UPMC

2223

2223

ACPM

2230

2230

VEDANTA MC

2814

2814

Orthopedics Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Seth GS Medical College, in Mumbai opened at 446 and closed at 446.

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GSMC

446

446

TNMC

548

548

BJMC

633

633

IGMC

679

679

GMC, Mumbai

972

972

GMC, Sambhajinagar

979

979

VMMC

1026

1026

Rajeev Gan

1125

1125

PGIMS

1193

1193

MPGIMER

1254

1254

MGIMS

1296

1296

SRTR

1563

1563

VPS

1707

1969

VVPF

1865

2185

PDMC

2193

2193

NKP Salve

2352

2814

SWASTHIYOG

2516

2516

SMBT

2547

2547

SANCHETI

2709

2940

TERNA

3014

3014

UPMC

3145

3382

BK WALAWAL

3206

3206

ACPM

3528

3528

ASHWINI ME

3745

3745

PIMS

3944

3944

VEDANTA MC

4013

4013

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement

According to the results, there has been a major increase in the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks in private and minority medical colleges from Round 1 to Round 3 in Skin & VD. The most substantial jump is seen at Vedanta Medical College, where the ranks changed by +2,127 (from 1,886 to 4,013), followed closely by PIMS with +2,011 increase and ACPM with +1,958. This process illustrates the normalization of cut-offs with upgrading or changed preferences by better-ranked students, creating new opportunities for those with worse ranks in later stages.

College

Round 1 Closing SML

Round 3 Closing SML

Rank Movement

VEDANTA MC

1886

4013

+2127

BK WALAWAL

1799

3206

+1407

PIMS

1933

3944

+2011

ACPM

1570

3528

+1958

UPMC

1790

3382

+1592

SANCHETI

1485

2940

+1455

NKP Salve

1761

2814

+1053

PDMC

1547

2193

+646

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement

The data shows a significant increase in the State Merit List (SML) closure ranks from Round 1 to Round 3 among well-known universities offering Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin and VD) subjects, indicating that competitive clinical admission marks change as new rounds of counseling pass by. GMC, Mumbai has the highest change compared to earlier rounds with +591 points increasing in rank from 381 to 972. The second position whereby the rank increment of +471 points has occurred is GMC, Sambhajinagar. Furthermore, institutions such as TNMC, IGMC, BJMC, and GSMC have increments of ranks between +120 and +324, thus demonstrating that candidates who are lower on the merit list obtain an advantage while competing with other candidates as those who scored higher move on to enter new educational establishments in order to best fit their needs.

College

Round 1 Closing SML

Round 3 Closing SML

Rank Movement

GSMC

326

446

+120

TNMC

224

548

+324

BJMC

423

633

+210

IGMC

446

679

+233

GMC, Mumbai

381

972

+591

GMC, Sambhajinagar

508

979

+471

Read More| 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 16:33 IST
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