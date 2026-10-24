Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, is conducting the MD in Orthopedics centralized postgraduate medical admissions. It will be releasing the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks for the different categories to determine how the seats will be allocated for the 50% State Quota in government, corporation, and private or deemed medical institutes. Meanwhile, to estimate the admission options, candidates can refer to previous year trends. Last year, Round 1 admission for Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College opened at 213 and closed at 223. Candidates aspiring to gain admission for MS in Orthopedics need to analyze the closing ranks in the various rounds of counseling in order to assess the chances of being accepted and to comprehend the cut-off trends of the colleges as they strategize about their choice-filling process for an extremely popular branch of surgery.

Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights Check Round 1 counselling and admission schedule shared below. It details Maharashtra NEET PG first round details released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Particulars Dates Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra



Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS) 17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm Document Upload 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Document Verification 18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registered Candidate List Revelation 28/10/2026 Publication of Provisional Merit List 28/10/2026 Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List 01/11/2026 Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1 01/11/2026 Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1 02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1) 05/11/2026 Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm Counselling Portal

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org





Orthopedics Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can check Round 1 opening and closing ranks for open category shared below. Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, leads in it. Last year the admission opened at 213 and closed at 223 rank. Check college-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. College Opening SML Closing SML LTMC 213 223 TNMC 224 224 GSMC 266 326 GMC, Mumbai 381 381 BJMC 423 423 HBT & COOP 434 434 IGMC 446 446 BHMS 456 456 GMC, Sambhajinagar 508 508 PCMC PGM I 548 548 VMMC 570 570 MPGIMER 633 633 PGIMS 639 639 MGIMS 653 653 SRTR 665 665 SMBT 1124 1124 MIMER 1187 1187 VPS 1216 1576 SANCHETI 1247 1485 NKP Salve 1417 1761 VVPF 1453 1486 PDMC 1547 1547 ACPM 1570 1570 SWASTHIYOG 1613 1613 SKN 1723 1723 UPMC 1790 1790 BK WALAWAL 1799 1799 VEDANTA MC 1886 1886 PIMS 1933 1933

Orthopedics Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission for Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, opened at 213 and closed at 224. College Opening SML Closing SML LTMC 213 224 GSMC 381 381 GMC, Mumbai 446 446 HBT & COOP 508 508 TNMC 526 526 BJMC 548 548 GMC, Sambhajinagar 570 570 IGMC 633 633 PCMC PGM I 653 653 VMMC 679 679 MPGIMER 843 843 PGIMS 895 895 Rajeev Gandhi 940 940 MGIMS 972 972 SRTR 1015 1015 VPS 1216 1216 VVPF 1565 1565 PDMC 1674 1674 SANCHETI 1707 1933 NKP Salve 1782 1790 SWASTHIYOG 1874 1874 ASHWINI ME 2023 2023 BK WALAWAL 2110 2110 UPMC 2223 2223 ACPM 2230 2230 VEDANTA MC 2814 2814

Orthopedics Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can check previous year Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Seth GS Medical College, in Mumbai opened at 446 and closed at 446. College Opening SML Closing SML GSMC 446 446 TNMC 548 548 BJMC 633 633 IGMC 679 679 GMC, Mumbai 972 972 GMC, Sambhajinagar 979 979 VMMC 1026 1026 Rajeev Gan 1125 1125 PGIMS 1193 1193 MPGIMER 1254 1254 MGIMS 1296 1296 SRTR 1563 1563 VPS 1707 1969 VVPF 1865 2185 PDMC 2193 2193 NKP Salve 2352 2814 SWASTHIYOG 2516 2516 SMBT 2547 2547 SANCHETI 2709 2940 TERNA 3014 3014 UPMC 3145 3382 BK WALAWAL 3206 3206 ACPM 3528 3528 ASHWINI ME 3745 3745 PIMS 3944 3944 VEDANTA MC 4013 4013

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement According to the results, there has been a major increase in the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks in private and minority medical colleges from Round 1 to Round 3 in Skin & VD. The most substantial jump is seen at Vedanta Medical College, where the ranks changed by +2,127 (from 1,886 to 4,013), followed closely by PIMS with +2,011 increase and ACPM with +1,958. This process illustrates the normalization of cut-offs with upgrading or changed preferences by better-ranked students, creating new opportunities for those with worse ranks in later stages. College Round 1 Closing SML Round 3 Closing SML Rank Movement VEDANTA MC 1886 4013 +2127 BK WALAWAL 1799 3206 +1407 PIMS 1933 3944 +2011 ACPM 1570 3528 +1958 UPMC 1790 3382 +1592 SANCHETI 1485 2940 +1455 NKP Salve 1761 2814 +1053 PDMC 1547 2193 +646

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement The data shows a significant increase in the State Merit List (SML) closure ranks from Round 1 to Round 3 among well-known universities offering Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin and VD) subjects, indicating that competitive clinical admission marks change as new rounds of counseling pass by. GMC, Mumbai has the highest change compared to earlier rounds with +591 points increasing in rank from 381 to 972. The second position whereby the rank increment of +471 points has occurred is GMC, Sambhajinagar. Furthermore, institutions such as TNMC, IGMC, BJMC, and GSMC have increments of ranks between +120 and +324, thus demonstrating that candidates who are lower on the merit list obtain an advantage while competing with other candidates as those who scored higher move on to enter new educational establishments in order to best fit their needs.