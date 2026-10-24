NEET PG Counselling 2026: NBEMS Issues Advisory and Instructions for Reporting of Seats Allotted through Counselling by MCC

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued an advisory and instructions for reporting/joining of NBEMS-accredited postgraduate medical seats (such as DNB / DrNB courses) allotted through the NEET-PG 2026 counselling process.

The NEET PG Allotment result for round 1 of counselling was announced on October 23, 2026. Candidates were given time until 11:30 AM today to submit their grievances. The final allotment result for the admissions will be available on the official website soon.

#NEETPG2026 Advisory & Instructions for Reporting/Joining of NBEMS Seats allotted through NEET PG AIQ 2026 Counseling conducted by MCC Refer NBEMS website notice dated 24.10.2026 https://t.co/dkW3HptmcF — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) October 24, 2026