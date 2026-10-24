NEET PG Counselling 2026: NBEMS Issues Advisory and Instructions for Reporting of Seats Allotted through Counselling by MCC
NBEMS has issued an advisory and instructions for those who have been allotted seats for NBEMS accreditted programmes under MCC counselling for AIQ Seats. Check the instructions and details here.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued an advisory and instructions for reporting/joining of NBEMS-accredited postgraduate medical seats (such as DNB / DrNB courses) allotted through the NEET-PG 2026 counselling process.
The NEET PG Allotment result for round 1 of counselling was announced on October 23, 2026. Candidates were given time until 11:30 AM today to submit their grievances. The final allotment result for the admissions will be available on the official website soon.
#NEETPG2026 Advisory & Instructions for Reporting/Joining of NBEMS Seats allotted through NEET PG AIQ 2026 Counseling conducted by MCC Refer NBEMS website notice dated 24.10.2026 https://t.co/dkW3HptmcF— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) October 24, 2026
Update of Reporting/Joining Status on Intra-MCC Portal
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Candidates allotted NBEMS seats must follow the revised counselling process.
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All NBEMS-accredited hospitals are required to verify the prescribed original documents at the time of joining.
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The hospital is also required to ensure that the candidate allotted to reserved category seats (i.e. SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/EWS etc.) possesses the correct and valid category certificate as per the guidelines prescribed
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It is also the responsibility of the NBEMS-accredited hospital/institute to ensure that the trainee fulfils the prescribed eligibility criteria before permitting the trainee to join the NBEMS course
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'Floating' candidates (those who have opted for upgradation from Round 1 to Round 2, and from Round 2 to Round 3) must strictly adhere to the guidelines and the counselling process issued by the MCC.
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Annual Course Fee
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Considering the change in the counselling process conducted by MCC, the competent authority of NBEMS has decided not to collect the 1st-year course fee in NBEMS accounts during the counselling process.
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Candidates allotted a seat by NBEMS who are willing to join the course by exercising the FREEZE option are required to pay the 1st-year annual course fee to the NBEMS-accredited hospital where the candidate has been allotted the seat
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Candidates willing to participate in the subsequent round of counselling for upgradation of seat are not required to pay the 1st-year course fee while awaiting upgradation. They shall pay the 1st-year course fee directly to the institute which they finally decide to join by freezing the seat.
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The concerned NBEMS-accredited institutes will not collect the 1st-year course fee if the candidate has chosen the FLOAT (UPGRADE) option during the counselling process
Start Date of NBEMS Training
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The candidates who are willing to join the allotted seat and do not opt for upgradation are required to join their NBEMS training within the reporting/joining window of the respective counselling round
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No extension in the date of reporting/joining shall be permitted.
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For candidates who are upgraded in subsequent rounds of the counselling, the training period will be considered from the date of reporting/joining to the upgraded seat.
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If the seat is not upgraded, the candidate will be required to report and join the already allotted seat, and the training will be counted from the date of joining within the prescribed window of reporting/joining of the respective round of counselling.
Candidates Under Employment or Any Kind of Service Bond
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Candidates who are employed and/or have any kind of service bond with central govt./state govt./ railways/PSU/ESI or any other govt. organisation should ensure that they have a “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” including grant of study leave/relieving order from their parent organisation at the time of joining the NBEMS course
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It must also be noted that joining before the proper relieving from the parent organisation shall not be considered under any circumstances.
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Candidates who require an extension for joining the course on account of time required to get relieved from their parent organisation should report to their allotted institutions and complete document verification and payment of 1st year annual course fee while submitting a request for seeking extension to join to NBEMS
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Such an extension shall not be automatic and will be allowed for a maximum period of 90 days from the date of seat allotment & shall be subject to production of a NOC from the parent organization/ acknowledgement letter from parent organisation of submission of resignation letter.
Online Portal for Joining & Registration (OPJR)
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The NBEMS OPJR portal will be activated after completion of all rounds of NEET PG 2026 counselling conducted by MCC
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A separate detailed notice will be published soon. This portal is meant for the candidates and the hospitals to submit their joining status and documents to NBEMS after all rounds of the counselling are over.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.