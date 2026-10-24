Former UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar Urges Universities To Go Beyond Degrees, Focus On Practical Learning
Former UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has urged universities and colleges to move beyond degree-granting and help students build portfolios of practical work, highlighting the role of education in achieving India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has called on universities and colleges to rethink their approach to higher education, stressing that academic qualifications alone may not be enough to prepare students for future responsibilities.
Speaking at a student convention organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) in New Delhi, Kumar highlighted the role of young people in achieving India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The event, themed “Shaping Gen Z for Viksit Bharat”, brought together newly qualified cost accountants.
Kumar, who is also the chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta, said the country’s education system would influence the quality of decisions made by the next generation.
“The future of India will be decided by young people like you, who are nearly 40 crores. While there are so many things that are happening in the country and across the globe, the large majority, the crores and crores of our Gen Z in our country, are presently involved in their education, in establishing their start-up companies, in developing new technologies and in making our country a very strong economy,” he said.
He noted that today’s students would be around 40 to 45 years old by 2047 and could take up roles as entrepreneurs, financial professionals, scientists, teachers and other specialists.
“The quality of decisions they will make when we reach 2047 depends on what we do in our educational system today,” he said.
Kumar Calls for a Shift in Higher Education
Drawing on his experience as a former UGC chairperson and professor at IIT, Kumar highlighted the importance of institutional capacity in implementing education policies. He also pointed to the role of leadership and faculty members in adapting to changing educational requirements.
“That is the reason why we say now that the educational system, our universities and colleges, should move away from being just degree-granting institutions,” Kumar said.
He added that colleges and universities should enable students to demonstrate what they have learned through practical work rather than relying exclusively on academic qualifications.
Such work could include projects, designs, open-source contributions and community-based activities, giving students opportunities to develop and demonstrate their abilities.
“When students come out and say that this is what I have conceived, this is what I have designed, built, tested, I have failed, but from the failure I have learned and then I have improved.
“It is these kinds of students who are creative and innovative that our country is looking for,” he said.
Over 700 Students Felicitated at ICMAI Convention
More than 700 newly qualified students were felicitated at the convention organised by the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of ICMAI.
Established in 1944, ICMAI is a professional body for cost and management accountants. It has more than six lakh students and one lakh qualified professionals worldwide.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.