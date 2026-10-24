Former UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar Urges Universities To Go Beyond Degrees, Focus On Practical Learning

Former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar has called on universities and colleges to rethink their approach to higher education, stressing that academic qualifications alone may not be enough to prepare students for future responsibilities. Speaking at a student convention organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) in New Delhi, Kumar highlighted the role of young people in achieving India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The event, themed “Shaping Gen Z for Viksit Bharat”, brought together newly qualified cost accountants. Kumar, who is also the chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta, said the country’s education system would influence the quality of decisions made by the next generation. “The future of India will be decided by young people like you, who are nearly 40 crores. While there are so many things that are happening in the country and across the globe, the large majority, the crores and crores of our Gen Z in our country, are presently involved in their education, in establishing their start-up companies, in developing new technologies and in making our country a very strong economy,” he said.

He noted that today’s students would be around 40 to 45 years old by 2047 and could take up roles as entrepreneurs, financial professionals, scientists, teachers and other specialists. “The quality of decisions they will make when we reach 2047 depends on what we do in our educational system today,” he said. Kumar Calls for a Shift in Higher Education Drawing on his experience as a former UGC chairperson and professor at IIT, Kumar highlighted the importance of institutional capacity in implementing education policies. He also pointed to the role of leadership and faculty members in adapting to changing educational requirements. “That is the reason why we say now that the educational system, our universities and colleges, should move away from being just degree-granting institutions,” Kumar said.