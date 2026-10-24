Telangana Inter Time Table 2027 Releasing Soon: Check TGBIE 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF

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The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Time Table 2027 for first-year and second-year students. Candidates preparing for the upcoming board examinations can check the official website at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/ for the latest updates. According to the 2026–27 academic calendar, practical examinations are scheduled for the last week of January 2027, while theory examinations are planned for the last week of February 2027. The detailed subject-wise timetable, including the exact dates for individual papers, is awaited. The TS Inter Time Table 2027 will help students from different streams plan their revision and prepare for each examination. Candidates should check the official schedule for their respective subjects and follow the instructions issued by the board.

Also read: CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: September Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form The TGBIE timetable will contain the examination schedule for Intermediate first-year and second-year students for the 2026–27 academic session. Particulars Details Board Name Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) Examination Name Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations 2027 Classes Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Academic Session 2026–27 1st Year Exam Dates To be announced 2nd Year Exam Dates To be announced Practical Exams Expected in the last week of January 2027 Theory Exams Expected from the last week of February 2027 Time Table Status Awaited Exam Mode Offline (pen-and-paper) Official Website https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/

The practical and theory examination periods are based on the academic calendar. Students should wait for the official timetable to confirm the final dates and timings. Telangana Inter 1st Year Time Table 2027 The TS Inter 1st Year Time Table 2027 will provide the subject-wise schedule for students appearing in the first year of Intermediate education. The timetable is expected to cover subjects across different groups, including MPC, BiPC, MEC and CEC, along with other applicable courses. The table below lists common subjects for reference. The exact dates will be available in the official examination routine. Subject Exam Date 2027 English Paper I To be announced Second Language Paper I To be announced Mathematics IA To be announced Mathematics IB To be announced Physics Paper I To be announced Chemistry Paper I To be announced Botany Paper I To be announced Botany Paper I To be announced Zoology Paper I To be announced Economics Paper I To be announced Commerce Paper I To be announced Civics Paper I To be announced History Paper I To be announced

The subjects listed above are examples of commonly offered Intermediate papers. Students should check the final timetable for the subjects applicable to their course and group. Telangana Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2027 The TS Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2027 will contain the examination dates for second-year Intermediate students. Candidates should check the schedule for their selected subjects and make a note of the examination dates. The examination programme is expected to include language papers and subjects from Science, Commerce, Arts and other available groups. Subject Exam Date 2027 English Paper II To be announced Second Language Paper II To be announced Mathematics IIA To be announced Mathematics IIB To be announced Physics Paper II To be announced Chemistry Paper II To be announced Botany Paper II To be announced Zoology Paper II To be announced Economics Paper II To be announced Commerce Paper II To be announced Civics Paper II To be announced History Paper II To be announced

The subject-wise dates and paper sequence will be confirmed through the official TGBIE timetable. Candidates should verify the schedule before making their final revision plans. Telangana Inter Practical Exam Time Table 2027 The TGBIE academic calendar schedules practical examinations for the last week of January 2027. These examinations are important for students enrolled in practical-based subjects, particularly those studying Science courses. However, the exact dates, session timings and arrangements for practical examinations are yet to be confirmed in the detailed schedule. Students should check the instructions issued by TGBIE and their respective junior colleges. Examination Schedule Intermediate Practical Examinations Last week of January 2027, as per academic calendar Practical Exam Timings To be announced College-wise Examination Details To be confirmed

Candidates should contact their colleges for information about practical examination batches and reporting times. How to Download Telangana Inter Time Table 2027 PDF Once TGBIE releases the detailed timetable, students will be able to access the examination schedule through the official website. Follow these steps to download the PDF: 1. Visit the official website at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.

2. Check the latest notifications or examination announcements.

3. Look for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2027 timetable.

4. Select the relevant link for first-year or second-year examinations.

5. Open the timetable PDF and check the subject-wise dates.

6. Download and save the document for future reference.

7. Take a printout, if required, to help organise your revision. Students should ensure that they download the timetable for the 2027 examinations and check for any updates issued by the board.

Details Mentioned on the Telangana Inter Time Table 2027 The official examination routine will contain important information for Intermediate students. Candidates should check the following details after downloading the PDF: Examination name and year

First-year or second-year schedule

Subject names and paper codes, where applicable

Examination dates and days

Examination timings and duration

Practical examination details

Ethics and Human Values examination details, where applicable

Environmental Education examination details, where applicable

Important instructions for candidates Students should check every paper date carefully to avoid confusion during the examination period. Telangana Inter Exam Timings 2027 The final examination timings for the TS Inter 2027 theory papers will be confirmed in the official timetable. Recent reports indicate that the board is planning a morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon for the theory examinations. Students should verify these timings against the final notification before treating them as confirmed.

Examination Timing for 2027 Intermediate 1st Year Theory Subject to official confirmation Intermediate 2nd Year Theory Subject to official confirmation Practical Examinations To be announced Ethics and Human Values To be announced Environmental Education To be announced Candidates should follow the final timetable and college instructions for the applicable examination timings and reporting requirements. Telangana Inter Time Table 2027: Important Dates The academic calendar provides an early indication of the examination period for Intermediate students. Event Expected Schedule Pre-final Examinations January 18–23, 2027 Practical Examinations Last week of January 2027 Theory Examinations Last week of February 2027 Detailed Time Table Release Awaited Advanced Supplementary Examinations Third week of May 2027, as per reported academic calendar