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Telangana Inter Time Table 2027 Releasing Soon: Check TGBIE 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 15:56 IST

TGBIE is expected to release the Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year examination schedule for 2027. Check the latest updates on TS Inter exam dates, subject-wise timetable, practical exams, timings and PDF download steps.

Telangana Inter Time Table 2027 Releasing Soon: Check TGBIE 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF
Telangana Inter Time Table 2027 Releasing Soon: Check TGBIE 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF
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The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Time Table 2027 for first-year and second-year students. Candidates preparing for the upcoming board examinations can check the official website at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/ for the latest updates.

According to the 2026–27 academic calendar, practical examinations are scheduled for the last week of January 2027, while theory examinations are planned for the last week of February 2027. The detailed subject-wise timetable, including the exact dates for individual papers, is awaited.

The TS Inter Time Table 2027 will help students from different streams plan their revision and prepare for each examination. Candidates should check the official schedule for their respective subjects and follow the instructions issued by the board.

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Telangana Inter Time Table 2027: Overview

The TGBIE timetable will contain the examination schedule for Intermediate first-year and second-year students for the 2026–27 academic session.

Particulars

Details

Board Name 

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) 

Examination Name 

Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations 2027

Classes

Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year 

Academic Session

2026–27

1st Year Exam Dates

To be announced

2nd Year Exam Dates

To be announced

Practical Exams 

Expected in the last week of January 2027 

Theory Exams

Expected from the last week of February 2027

Time Table Status 

Awaited

Exam Mode

Offline (pen-and-paper)

Official Website

https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/

The practical and theory examination periods are based on the academic calendar. Students should wait for the official timetable to confirm the final dates and timings.

Telangana Inter 1st Year Time Table 2027

The TS Inter 1st Year Time Table 2027 will provide the subject-wise schedule for students appearing in the first year of Intermediate education. The timetable is expected to cover subjects across different groups, including MPC, BiPC, MEC and CEC, along with other applicable courses.

The table below lists common subjects for reference. The exact dates will be available in the official examination routine.

Subject

Exam Date 2027

English Paper I

To be announced 

Second Language Paper I 

To be announced 

Mathematics IA

To be announced 

Mathematics IB

To be announced 

Physics Paper I

To be announced 

Chemistry Paper I

To be announced 

Botany Paper I

To be announced 

Botany Paper I

To be announced 

Zoology Paper I

To be announced 

Economics Paper I

To be announced 

Commerce Paper I

To be announced 

Civics Paper I

To be announced 

History Paper I

To be announced 

The subjects listed above are examples of commonly offered Intermediate papers. Students should check the final timetable for the subjects applicable to their course and group.

Telangana Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2027

The TS Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2027 will contain the examination dates for second-year Intermediate students. Candidates should check the schedule for their selected subjects and make a note of the examination dates.

The examination programme is expected to include language papers and subjects from Science, Commerce, Arts and other available groups.

Subject 

Exam Date 2027

English Paper II

To be announced 

Second Language Paper II

To be announced 

Mathematics IIA

To be announced 

Mathematics IIB 

To be announced 

Physics Paper II

To be announced 

Chemistry Paper II

To be announced 

Botany Paper II

To be announced 

Zoology Paper II

To be announced 

Economics Paper II

To be announced 

Commerce Paper II

To be announced 

Civics Paper II

To be announced 

History Paper II 

To be announced 

The subject-wise dates and paper sequence will be confirmed through the official TGBIE timetable. Candidates should verify the schedule before making their final revision plans.

Telangana Inter Practical Exam Time Table 2027

The TGBIE academic calendar schedules practical examinations for the last week of January 2027. These examinations are important for students enrolled in practical-based subjects, particularly those studying Science courses.

However, the exact dates, session timings and arrangements for practical examinations are yet to be confirmed in the detailed schedule. Students should check the instructions issued by TGBIE and their respective junior colleges.

Examination

Schedule

Intermediate Practical Examinations

Last week of January 2027, as per academic calendar 

Practical Exam Timings

To be announced

College-wise Examination Details

To be confirmed 

Candidates should contact their colleges for information about practical examination batches and reporting times.

How to Download Telangana Inter Time Table 2027 PDF

Once TGBIE releases the detailed timetable, students will be able to access the examination schedule through the official website.

Follow these steps to download the PDF:

1. Visit the official website at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.
2. Check the latest notifications or examination announcements.
3. Look for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2027 timetable.
4. Select the relevant link for first-year or second-year examinations.
5. Open the timetable PDF and check the subject-wise dates.
6. Download and save the document for future reference.
7. Take a printout, if required, to help organise your revision.

Students should ensure that they download the timetable for the 2027 examinations and check for any updates issued by the board.

Details Mentioned on the Telangana Inter Time Table 2027

The official examination routine will contain important information for Intermediate students. Candidates should check the following details after downloading the PDF:

  • Examination name and year
  • First-year or second-year schedule
  • Subject names and paper codes, where applicable
  • Examination dates and days
  • Examination timings and duration
  • Practical examination details
  • Ethics and Human Values examination details, where applicable
  • Environmental Education examination details, where applicable
  • Important instructions for candidates

Students should check every paper date carefully to avoid confusion during the examination period.

Telangana Inter Exam Timings 2027

The final examination timings for the TS Inter 2027 theory papers will be confirmed in the official timetable. Recent reports indicate that the board is planning a morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon for the theory examinations. Students should verify these timings against the final notification before treating them as confirmed. 

Examination

Timing for 2027 

Intermediate 1st Year Theory 

Subject to official confirmation

Intermediate 2nd Year Theory

Subject to official confirmation

Practical Examinations

To be announced

Ethics and Human Values

To be announced

Environmental Education

To be announced

Candidates should follow the final timetable and college instructions for the applicable examination timings and reporting requirements.

Telangana Inter Time Table 2027: Important Dates

The academic calendar provides an early indication of the examination period for Intermediate students.

Event 

Expected Schedule

Pre-final Examinations

January 18–23, 2027

Practical Examinations

Last week of January 2027

Theory Examinations

Last week of February 2027

Detailed Time Table Release

Awaited

Advanced Supplementary Examinations

Third week of May 2027, as per reported academic calendar

These dates are intended as a planning reference. Students should confirm them through official TGBIE notifications before relying on them.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the release of the TS Inter Time Table 2027. The final date sheet will confirm the examination dates, paper sequence and timings for both first-year and second-year students.

Read:

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Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 15:56 IST
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