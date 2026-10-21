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Tripura Board Time Table 2027 Expected Soon: Check Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule & Date Sheet PDF

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 13:47 IST

TBSE is expected to release the Madhyamik Class 10 and Higher Secondary Class 12 examination routines for 2027. Check the latest updates on exam dates, subject-wise schedule, timings and date sheet PDF at the official website.

Tripura Board Time Table 2027 Expected Soon: Check Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule & Date Sheet PDF
Tripura Board Time Table 2027 Expected Soon: Check Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule & Date Sheet PDF
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The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to release the examination timetable for the 2027 Madhyamik Class 10 and Higher Secondary Class 12 board examinations. Students preparing for the upcoming examinations can check the official website, [tbse.tripura.gov.in](https://tbse.tripura.gov.in/), for updates on the date sheet and examination schedule.

The TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 timetable 2027 will provide subject-wise examination dates, timings and other important instructions. Students will be able to use the schedule to plan their revision and prepare for their respective papers.

The board has not yet confirmed the release date of the 2027 examination routines. Candidates are advised to check official notifications regularly and avoid relying on unverified examination dates.

Also read:

Nagaland Board Time Table 2027 Soon: Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates & PDF

Tripura Board Time Table 2027: Overview

The TBSE examination routine will contain the schedule for the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations for the 2026–27 academic sessio

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

Examination Name

TBSE Board Examination 2027

Classes

Class 10 and Class 12

Class 10 Examination

Madhyamik 

Class 12 Examination

Higher Secondary (+2 Stage)

Academic Session 

2026–27

Class 10 Exam Dates

Awaited

Class 12 Exam Dates

Awaited

Practical Exam Dates

Awaited

Date Sheet Status

Awaited

Official Website

tbse.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Board Class 10 Time Table 2027

The TBSE Madhyamik Time Table 2027 is expected to provide the examination schedule for Class 10 students. The date sheet will help candidates identify the dates assigned to their subjects and organise their preparation accordingly.

The examination programme generally includes English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and applicable language papers. The final list of subjects and their examination dates will be available in the official timetable.

Subject

Exam Date 2027

English

To be announced

Bengali and other applicable languages

To be announced

Kokborok and other applicable languages

To be announced

Mathematics 

To be announced

Science 

To be announced

Social Science

To be announced

Optional Subject

To be announced

The dates mentioned above are awaited. Students should check the official Madhyamik routine after its release to confirm the schedule for their registered subjects.

Tripura Board Class 12 Time Table 2027

The TBSE Higher Secondary Time Table 2027 is expected to include the examination schedule for Class 12 students across different subject groups. Candidates will be able to check the dates for their chosen subjects and plan their revision accordingly.

The examination programme may include subjects such as English, Bengali, Political Science, History, Education, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Accountancy and Business Studies, depending on the subjects offered and selected.

Stream/Category

Important Subjects 

Exam Date 2027

Science 

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology

To be announced

Arts 

History, Political Science, Education, Economics

To be announced

Commerce

Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics

To be announced

Languages

English, Bengali and other applicable languages

To be announced

Other Subjects

Geography, Psychology and other applicable subjects

To be announced

Students should refer to the official Higher Secondary date sheet to confirm the examination dates and timings for each subject.

How to Download Tripura Board Time Table 2027 PDF

Once TBSE releases the 2027 examination routines, students will be able to check and download the relevant date sheet from the official website.

Follow these steps:

1. Visit the official TBSE website at [tbse.tripura.gov.in](https://tbse.tripura.gov.in/).

2. Check the latest examination notifications on the homepage.

3. Look for the Madhyamik Examination 2027 or Higher Secondary Examination 2027 timetable notice.

4. Select the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12.

5. Open the date sheet PDF and check the subject-wise examination schedule.

6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

7. Take a printout if required for revision planning.

Students should check the website regularly to know when the examination routines become available.

Details Mentioned on the Tripura Board Time Table 2027

The TBSE date sheet will contain important details about the board examinations. Students should check the following information after downloading the PDF:

- Examination board and examination name

- Class and examination category

- Subject names and codes, where applicable

- Subject-wise examination dates and days

- Examination timings and duration

- Practical examination details, where applicable

- Instructions for candidates

- Other important examination-related announcements

Candidates should carefully verify the information provided in the final timetable before appearing for their examinations.

Tripura Board Exam Timings 2027

The examination timings for the TBSE Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in 2027 are yet to be confirmed. The board will provide the applicable timings through its official examination routines.

Students should not assume that the timings from previous years will remain unchanged. The final date sheet and instructions issued by TBSE should be followed for reporting times, paper duration and other examination requirements.

Examination

Timing for 2027 

Class 10 (Madhyamik) Theory

To be announced

Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Theory

To be announced

Practical Examinations

To be announced

Candidates are advised to visit the official TBSE website regularly for updates on the release of the 2027 timetable. The confirmed examination dates, subject-wise schedule and timings should be checked only through the board's official notifications.

Read:

BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check HSC Time Table Expected Release Date, Past Year Trends

CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Timetable PDF to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 13:47 IST
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