Mini Amazon of India: Where Is It Located and Why Is It Famous?

Mini Amazon of India: Whenever we hear about the Amazon, we always think about the huge rainforest of South America. But do you know, in India also, there is a Mini Amazon? Can you guess the name without seeing the answer given below? It is Bhitarkanika National Park, which is located in the Odisha state of India. This national park is the second-largest mangrove forest in India, and it is known for its waterways, saltwater crocodiles species, and rich wildlife biodiversity. Bhitarkanika is one of the major nature attractions in the state. It is also included in different wildlife and nature tour packages. Key Details Location: Kendrapara district, Odisha, India

Area: Around 672 square kilometres

Established: Declared a Wildlife Sanctuary in 1975 and designated a National Park in 1998

Biodiversity: Inhabited by diverse reptiles, bird species, and wildlife, including saltwater crocodiles

Known as the "Mini Amazon" of India, Bhitarkanika is the second largest mangrove ecosystem of our country. #MakeYourMove, log onto https://t.co/yxlwwvfggA, book your stay at Dangamal & Gupti Nature Camp to enjoy luxurious stay with delicious cuisine. https://t.co/JhpiZv9M3F — Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) August 27, 2018 Bhitarkanika National Park, Mini Amazon of India Location Location: Bhitarkanika, Odisha, India The Bhitarkanika National Park, Mini Amazon of India is located in the Kendrapara district of Odisha, at the eastern coast of India. Bhitarkanika National Park has an ecological significant area, which is known for its diverse flora and fauna, particularly its saltwater crocodile population, with a variety of bird species. It is spread around 672 square kilometer and it has natural biodiversity, and spread across Brahmani and Baitarani rivers, along with the Dhamra and Pathsala rivers, where visitors can also explore this park through boat also and see the Mini Amazon of India from different angle.

Source: odishatour Why Is Bhitarkanika Called the Mini Amazon of India? Bhitarkanika is called the Mini Amazon because of its thick mangrove forests, rivers, creeks and rich wildlife. Its natural surroundings may remind visitors of the famous Amazon rainforest, although both places are different in size and location. The area has a large mangrove ecosystem. Mangroves are special trees that grow in coastal areas, where land and water meet. They can survive in salty water and provide shelter to many animals. According to Odisha Tourism, Bhitarkanika has a mangrove ecosystem covering more than 600 square kilometres. This makes it an important natural area for wildlife in India. What are the Salient Features of the Bhitarkanika National Park? The Salient Features of the Bhitarkanika National Park including its conservation efforts, its tourism, research opportunities, and its cultural significance. Here is given more detail:

Conservation Efforts: Focused on protecting rare coastal habitats and endangered animals.

Tourism: Provides boat trips through waterways and bird watching experiences for visitors.

Research Opportunities: Serves as an important site for ecological studies and wildlife research.

Cultural Significance: Displays the traditional heritage and lifestyle of local coastal communities. What Is Bhitarkanika Famous For? Bhitarkanika, which is also known as Mini Amazon of India, is famous for its natural biodiversity, but Bhitarkanika is famous for the habitats of saltwater crocodile because Brahmani and Baitarani rivers flows toward this region along with the Dhamra and Pathsala rivers which forms the estuaries delta before flowing toward the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, these rivers provide the suitable habitat conditions for these reptiles.

Along with salt water crocodiles, Bhitarkanika is also known famous for its mangrove forests, which make it the biggest attraction in this national park. 1. Saltwater Crocodiles The national park is known for its large saltwater crocodiles. Visitors may see crocodiles resting near the riverbanks during a boat ride. However, sightings are not guaranteed, as these are wild animals. 2. Mangrove Forests The mangrove trees make the area look green and full of life. These forests also help protect the coast and provide a safe home for many species. 3. Birds and Other Wildlife Bhitarkanika is home to many birds and animals. Visitors can also find spotted deer, snakes and other wildlife in the region. 4. Rivers and Small Waterways The rivers and narrow waterways are an important part of the landscape. Boat trips allow visitors to explore these water channels and observe nature from a safe distance.

Why Is Bhitarkanika Important for India? Bhitarkanika National Park plays an important role in balancing the ecological balance, and its mangroves first plays a crucial role in protecting nature. The Mangroves forest helps in reducing the impact of waves and coastal erosion, and they also provide the feeding areas for many wildlife animals, and support the local environment of those areas. Protecting this area is important because the loss of mangrove forests can affect wildlife and the people who depend on coastal resources. Mini Amazon of India: Quick Facts Particular Details Name Mini Amazon of India Actual place Bhitarkanika National Park State Odisha Famous for Mangrove forests, crocodiles and wildlife Major attraction Boat rides through rivers and creeks Natural feature Large mangrove ecosystem Best known wildlife Saltwater crocodiles and birds