Australia's capital Canberra has secured the world's best city for quality of life in 2026, according to the Oxford Economics 2026 Global Cities Index. The ranking reviewed 1,000 cities globally across five parameters such as economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance with quality of life accounting for 25% of the total score. Canberra scored 100 points in the quality-of-life category,thus outperforming Bergen in Norway and Singapore, which clinched second and third spots respectively. The rankings underscore that high-quality urban living is carved not only by economic prosperity but also by affordable housing, income equality, strong public services and access to a healthy environment. Europe dominates the Top 10 Best Cities for Quality of Life rankings 2026 European cities became the biggest winners by securing 23 of the top 30 positions. While Norway's Bergen came second, Switzerland's Bern ranked fifth. Other European cities in the top 10 encompassed Oslo, Luxembourg City, Dresden in Germany, Ghent in Belgium and Paris in France.

Rank City Country Quality of Life Score 1 Canberra Australia 100.0 2 Bergen Norway 94.3 3 Singapore Singapore 91.6 4 Grenoble France 90.8 5 Bern Switzerland 89.8 6 Oslo Norway 89.3 7 Luxembourg City Luxembourg 89.0 8 Dresden Germany 88.5 9 Ghent Belgium 88.4 10 Paris France 88.1 The dominant European presence reflects the region's emphasis on efficient public transport, universal healthcare, green spaces and policies targetted at lowering inequality. Oxford Economics observed that cities performing well in these areas continuously scored higher on residents' combined quality of life. India's Top Cities Rank Poorly in Global Quality of Life Index 2026 Meanwhile, India's major cities have performed poorly in quality of life and environmental rankings, despite recording progressive results in economic development and human capital.

Delhi emerged as India's highest-ranked city overall by clinching 268th spot globally. However, it secured 781st in quality of life and 915th in environmental performance, thus uncovering significant urban challenges. This was followed by Bengaluru which ranked second among Indian cities and 311th globally. Its quality-of-life ranked at 775, while Mumbai came 330th overall, ranking 817th in quality of life and 782nd in environment. Chennai secured 381st spot but performed poorly in quality of life by occupying 854th position. Hyderabad came 421st overall, followed by Pune at 427th. Other Indian cities in the top 10 nationally were Thrissur (477), Kochi (489), Kolkata (496) and Kozhikode (499). Thrissur delivered comparatively better in quality of life, ranking 584th, and environment, at 468th.

Why are Indian cities lagging in World’s best quality of life city list? India's leading cities have leverage from economic activity, education and workforce potential, but show weaknesses in living conditions and environmental performance. Also Read: World’s Top 10 IB Schools 2026 Rankings Out: Only 1 Indian School Features; Which Country Has the Most Schools Listed? How the world's best city for quality of life rankings measured? The Oxford Economics Global Cities Index evaluates urban centres using 27 parameters distributed across five wide categories. While the total index reviews economic power and governance, the quality-of-life pillar analyzes key factors such as income distribution, housing affordability, environmental conditions and access to essential services. The rankings also showcase a prominent contrast with the United States. Despite American cities performing tremendously in economic indicators, only two US cities entered the top 30 for quality of life, thus emphasising that prosperity alone does not guarantee better living standards.