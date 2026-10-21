India’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Mumbai, has secured the ninth spot in the global rankings of World’s 10 best International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme schools in 2026, thus emerging as the only Indian school. The school clinched an average score of 40.8 out of 45 points, thus ushering in its strongest performance since it started the programme.

The latest rankings, released by UK-based Education Advisers, rank schools depending on their students' performance in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). According to data shared by Reliance, DAIS also had the largest graduating cohort among the top 10 institutions, with 105 students appearing for the programme.

Indian School with its best-ever IB performance

The Class of 2026 secured an average score of 40.8 points, thus showcasing the school's academic performance across a comparatively large student group. The achievement is massive because the institution sustained its position among the world's leading IB schools while accommodating more students than any other school in the top 10.