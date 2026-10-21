NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

World’s Top 10 IB Schools 2026 Rankings Out: Only 1 Indian School Features; Which Country Has the Most Schools Listed?

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 12:04 IST

The latest rankings, released by UK-based Education Advisers, rank schools depending on their students' performance in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). According to data shared by Reliance, DAIS also had the largest graduating cohort among the top 10 institutions, with 105 students appearing for the programme.

The Class of 2026 secured an average score of 40.8 points, thus showcasing the school's academic performance
The Class of 2026 secured an average score of 40.8 points, thus showcasing the school's academic performance

India’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Mumbai, has secured the ninth spot in the global rankings of World’s 10 best International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme schools in 2026, thus emerging as the only Indian school. The school clinched an average score of 40.8 out of 45 points, thus ushering in its strongest performance since it started the programme.

The latest rankings, released by UK-based Education Advisers, rank schools depending on their students' performance in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). According to data shared by Reliance, DAIS also had the largest graduating cohort among the top 10 institutions, with 105 students appearing for the programme.

Indian School with its best-ever IB performance

The Class of 2026 secured an average score of 40.8 points, thus showcasing the school's academic performance across a comparatively large student group. The achievement is massive because the institution sustained its position among the world's leading IB schools while accommodating more students than any other school in the top 10.

The IB Diploma Programme is a two-year qualification generally chosen by students aged 16 to 19. It is recognised internationally and reviews students across multiple academic subjects and other programme domains. The maximum potential score is 45 points.

The Indian school is positioned among other institutions from Hong Kong, Japan, the United Kingdom and China, thus underscoring the school's presence in an global competitive education system.

World’s Best IB Schools Full List

St Paul's Co-educational College in Hong Kong topped the 2026 rankings with an average score of 43.0 points and a cohort of 61 students. K. International School in Tokyo, Japan, secured second spot with 42.7 points, while King's College School, Wimbledon, in the United Kingdom, clinched third rank with 42.5 points.

Meanwhile, German Swiss International School in Hong Kong came fourth with 42.0 points, followed by Po Leung Kuk Ngan Po Ling College, also in Hong Kong, with 41.7 points. Godolphin and Latymer School in the UK came sixth with 41.3 points, while Guangdong Country Garden School in China got seventh place with 41.2 points.

St Stephen's College in Hong Kong ranked eighth with 41.0 points, just before DAIS. HKCCCU Logos Academy, also in Hong Kong, finished the top 10 with 40.7 points.

India's Global Education Growth

Established in 2003, Dhirubhai Ambani International School is situated in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. Its ninth spot positions an Indian school among leading international IB institutions. However, the ranking specifically encompasses schools providing the IB Diploma Programme and should not be considered as a ranking of every school globally.


Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:59 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News