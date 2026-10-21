World’s Top 10 IB Schools 2026 Rankings Out: Only 1 Indian School Features; Which Country Has the Most Schools Listed?
The latest rankings, released by UK-based Education Advisers, rank schools depending on their students' performance in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). According to data shared by Reliance, DAIS also had the largest graduating cohort among the top 10 institutions, with 105 students appearing for the programme.
India’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), Mumbai, has secured the ninth spot in the global rankings of World’s 10 best International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme schools in 2026, thus emerging as the only Indian school. The school clinched an average score of 40.8 out of 45 points, thus ushering in its strongest performance since it started the programme.
The latest rankings, released by UK-based Education Advisers, rank schools depending on their students' performance in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). According to data shared by Reliance, DAIS also had the largest graduating cohort among the top 10 institutions, with 105 students appearing for the programme.
Indian School with its best-ever IB performance
The Class of 2026 secured an average score of 40.8 points, thus showcasing the school's academic performance across a comparatively large student group. The achievement is massive because the institution sustained its position among the world's leading IB schools while accommodating more students than any other school in the top 10.
The IB Diploma Programme is a two-year qualification generally chosen by students aged 16 to 19. It is recognised internationally and reviews students across multiple academic subjects and other programme domains. The maximum potential score is 45 points.
The Indian school is positioned among other institutions from Hong Kong, Japan, the United Kingdom and China, thus underscoring the school's presence in an global competitive education system.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School ranks 9th among IB schools worldwide. We are proud to share that, based on the 2026 IB Diploma Programme results and global rankings released by Education Advisers UK, DAIS has been ranked 9th among IBDP schools worldwide — the only school from India to feature in the global Top 10. With an average score of 40.8 points, the DAIS Class of 2026 has achieved the strongest results in the school’s history. Equally significant is the scale of this achievement. With 105 students in its IBDP cohort, DAIS has the largest cohort among the Top 10 schools worldwide. This demonstrates that exceptional academic outcomes can be sustained across a large and diverse student community. This recognition reflects our collective commitment to academic rigour, intellectual curiosity, innovation and holistic education. It celebrates the aspirations and hard work of our students, the expertise and dedication of our educators, and the trust and partnership of our parents. Congratulations to the Class of 2026, and heartfelt appreciation to everyone who makes this journey possible. #DAIS #IBDP #AcademicExcellence #GlobalRecognition #Education #ClassOf2026— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 19, 2026
World’s Best IB Schools Full List
St Paul's Co-educational College in Hong Kong topped the 2026 rankings with an average score of 43.0 points and a cohort of 61 students. K. International School in Tokyo, Japan, secured second spot with 42.7 points, while King's College School, Wimbledon, in the United Kingdom, clinched third rank with 42.5 points.
Meanwhile, German Swiss International School in Hong Kong came fourth with 42.0 points, followed by Po Leung Kuk Ngan Po Ling College, also in Hong Kong, with 41.7 points. Godolphin and Latymer School in the UK came sixth with 41.3 points, while Guangdong Country Garden School in China got seventh place with 41.2 points.
St Stephen's College in Hong Kong ranked eighth with 41.0 points, just before DAIS. HKCCCU Logos Academy, also in Hong Kong, finished the top 10 with 40.7 points.
India's Global Education Growth
Established in 2003, Dhirubhai Ambani International School is situated in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. Its ninth spot positions an Indian school among leading international IB institutions. However, the ranking specifically encompasses schools providing the IB Diploma Programme and should not be considered as a ranking of every school globally.
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