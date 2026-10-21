Largest Island in the Indian Ocean: Name, Location, Area and Interesting Facts

Largest Island in the Indian Ocean: India Ocean is the tghird largest ocean in the world which covers around 19.5% of the global Ocean Water. In this ocean, there are many island, where some people comes to visit these islands. But do you know which is the largest Island in the Indian Ocean? Madagascar is the largest island in the Indian Ocean. It is located in the south-eastern coast of Africa, which is separated from the Mozambique by the Mozambique Channel, and being a largest island in Indian Ocean, Madagascar is the fourth largest island in the world after the Greenland, New Guinea and Borneo. Madagascar is not only the large landmass of island in the Indian Ocean, but also this island is considered as an independent island nation, and officially, this nation is called the Republic of Madagascar.

The capital of Madagascar is Antananarivo. This island is so unique in the world due to its size, isolation, and its climate variation makes the Madagascar one of the most important centre for biodiversity. So, let’s understand about Madagascar, the largest island in the Indian Ocean in detail in this article. Madagascar, the Largest Island in the Indian Ocean The Indian Ocean has approx. 70.5 million square km area, and contain 19.5% of the global ocean water. This ocean is the thor largest but it ha many island, including Sri Lanka, Zanzibar, Mauritius, Réunion, Socotra and the Andaman–Nicobar islands. But, among all these island, the Madagascar is the largest island in the Indian Ocean due to its large land area, which is about 592,800 square kilometres, according to United Nations and official Madagascar country references.

It is located around 400 km from the African mainland, which makes the many plants and animals develop in isolation over millions of years, which explains why the island has such a high number of species found nowhere else.madagascar. Key facts about Madagascar Fact Details Largest island in the Indian Ocean Madagascar Official name Republic of Madagascar Location Indian Ocean, east of Mozambique, off south-eastern Africa Separated from Africa by Mozambique Channel madagascar. Total area About 592,800 sq km World rank among islands Fourth largest Capital city Antananarivo data. Official languages Malagasy and French Highest point Maromokotro, about 2,876 metres Major neighbouring water body Indian Ocean and Mozambique Channel madagascar.

Map of Madagascar Source: worldatlas Where Is Madagascar Located? Madagascar is located at the south-western of the India Ocean, off the Southeastern coast of African continent. It is separated by the mainland of Africa by the Mozambique Channel, which separates Madagascar and Mozambique. Madagascar is divided in three parallel longitudinal physiographic region. The coastal strip is at the east, there is central plateau, and the western region of low plateaus and plains. Dur to its unique geographical feature, and this island is also known for its varied landscape natural biodiversity. It has coastal plains, highland, mountains, and tropical forest, & beaches. Its natural environment make it different form the main land of Africa due to its geographical & unique location. Note: Madagascar is the Second-Largest Island Country in the World. Test Your Knowledge: Which is the largest island Country in the World? Write the Answer in comment Box

Why Is Madagascar Famous? Madagascar is especially famous for its wildlife and natural beauty. Many of its animal and plant species are found nowhere else on Earth. Some of its most well-known natural features include: Lemurs: These mammals are among Madagascar's best-known animals and are native to the island.

Baobab trees: Madagascar is home to distinctive baobab trees, which are known for their thick trunks.

Tropical forests: The island has forests that support a wide variety of wildlife.

Mountains and highlands: Its central region has elevated land and mountainous areas.

Beaches and coral reefs: The coastline attracts visitors interested in marine life and nature tourism. Other large islands in the Indian Ocean Madagascar clearly leads in size, but several other islands are important for geography and competitive examinations. The following table gives a simple comparison based on commonly cited area figures.