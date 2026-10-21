Delhi Traffic Advisory for Murti Visarjan 2026: Restrictions Expected Near Nehru Place on October 21
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Murti Visarjan at Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place, on October 21, 2026. Check affected roads, timings and commuter guidelines.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Murti Visarjan programme scheduled at Astha Kunj Park in Nehru Place, New Delhi on October 21, 2026. The programme will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight and traffic congestion is likely on roads surrounding the venue. Commuters travelling through South Delhi have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel towards Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place and adjoining roads during the programme. Keep reading to read in detail.
Delhi Traffic Advisory for Murti Visarjan 2026
|Detail
|Information
|Event
|Murti Visarjan programme
|Venue
|Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place, New Delhi
|Date
|October 21, 2026
|Timings
|10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight
|Issuing Authority
|Delhi Traffic Police
|Expected Impact
|Traffic congestion on roads surrounding the venue
|Commuter Advice
|Avoid affected roads, use alternative routes and allow extra travel time
|Traffic Updates
|
@dtptraffic on X, Facebook and Instagram
Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued the Advisory?
The traffic advisory has been issued in connection with the Murti Visarjan programme scheduled at Astha Kunj Park in Nehru Place. The programme may lead to traffic congestion on nearby roads. People travelling through Nehru Place and adjoining areas should check the latest traffic updates before starting their journeys.
Which Roads Are Likely to Be Affected by Murti Visarjan?
According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic congestion is likely on the following roads on October 21, 2026.
|S. No.
|Road Name
|1
|Ravi Das Marg
|2
|Captain Gaur Marg
|3
|Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
|4
|Astha Kunj Road
|5
|Hansraj Sethi Marg
|6
|Outer Ring Road
What Are the Timings of the Traffic Advisory?
The Murti Visarjan programme is scheduled for October 21, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight. Traffic congestion is likely on roads surrounding Astha Kunj Park during this period.
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Guidelines for Commuters
Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to follow these precautions while travelling near Astha Kunj Park and Nehru Place.
|Advisory
|What Commuters Should Do
|Avoid unnecessary travel
|Avoid travelling towards the venue and adjoining roads unless required.
|Use alternative routes
|Choose other roads wherever possible to avoid congestion.
|Avoid unauthorised parking
|Do not park vehicles along roadsides or in unauthorised areas near the venue.
|Follow traffic signs
|Pay attention to diversion signs and directions issued by traffic personnel.
|Plan journeys in advance
|Check the latest traffic updates before leaving.
|Allow extra travel time
|Account for possible delays while travelling through the affected areas.
Where Can Commuters Check Delhi Traffic Updates?
Commuters can follow the official social media accounts of Delhi Traffic Police for traffic updates and further instructions. The traffic police can be followed on X, Facebook and Instagram through @dtptraffic.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.