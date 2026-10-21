Delhi Traffic Advisory for Murti Visarjan 2026: Restrictions Expected Near Nehru Place on October 21

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Murti Visarjan programme scheduled at Astha Kunj Park in Nehru Place, New Delhi on October 21, 2026. The programme will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight and traffic congestion is likely on roads surrounding the venue. Commuters travelling through South Delhi have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel towards Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place and adjoining roads during the programme. Keep reading to read in detail.

Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued the Advisory?

The traffic advisory has been issued in connection with the Murti Visarjan programme scheduled at Astha Kunj Park in Nehru Place. The programme may lead to traffic congestion on nearby roads. People travelling through Nehru Place and adjoining areas should check the latest traffic updates before starting their journeys.

Which Roads Are Likely to Be Affected by Murti Visarjan?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic congestion is likely on the following roads on October 21, 2026.

S. No. Road Name 1 Ravi Das Marg 2 Captain Gaur Marg 3 Lala Lajpat Rai Marg 4 Astha Kunj Road 5 Hansraj Sethi Marg 6 Outer Ring Road

What Are the Timings of the Traffic Advisory?

The Murti Visarjan programme is scheduled for October 21, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight. Traffic congestion is likely on roads surrounding Astha Kunj Park during this period.