BSF Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Head Constable Exam Hall Ticket PDF at rectt.bsf.gov.in
BSF Admit Card 2026 Download: The Border Security Force (BSF) released the Head Constable RO and RM Admit Card 2026 on October 21, 2026. The CBT will be conducted on November 2, 2026 for 1,121 vacancies. Candidates can download their hall tickets online at rectt.bsf.gov.in using their login credentials. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The BSF HC RO/RM admit cards for 2026 were released on October 21, 2026.
- The CBT exam for BSF HC RO/RM posts is scheduled for November 2, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards from rectt.bsf.gov.in since Oct 21, 2026.
BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) recruitment 2026. The BSF HC CBT examination will be conducted on November 2, 2026 in two separate shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM while the Shift 2 is scheduled to start from 1 PM to 3 PM. The admit card contains the important details such as roll no, exam shift timing and other important details. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets through the official recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Under this recruitment drive a total of 1121 vacancies would be filled in the BSF for the RO and RM posts. There are 910 Head Constable (Radio Operator) vacancies and 211 Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) vacancies.
BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated from October 21, 2026. Candidates can now check and download their e admit cards from the official recruitment portal. The admit card is an important document for and you must bring a printout of the hall ticket on the exam day. As mentioned in the official notice the e-admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates can check the direct link below to download the BSF Head Constable admit card .
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BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 Link
BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The BSF will be conducting the Head Constable RO and RM Computer Based Test on November 2, 2026. Candidates can download their admit card from the official recruitment portal by entering their login credentials such as registration number and passwords. Check the important details related to the BSF HC exam 2026 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Border Security Force (BSF)
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Posts
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Head Constable (Radio Operator / Radio Mechanic)
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Admit Card Release Date
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October 21, 2026
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Exam Date
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November 2, 2026
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HC (RO) Exam Time
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9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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HC (RO) Reporting Time
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7:30 AM
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HC (RM) Exam Time
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1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
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HC (RM) Reporting Time
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11:30 AM
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Official Website
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rectt.bsf.gov.in
Steps to download BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their admit card-
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Go to the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
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The homepage will open there will be a text that reads Link For Downloading E-admit Card For the post OF HC(RO) & HC(RM) IN BSF Comn SETUP 2025
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Click on the link and a new window will open where you will have to enter Roll Number, user password and security pin.
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Submit the details and admit card will appear on your screen.
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Now check the reporting time and other details.
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Download the admit card and take a print out for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on BSF Head Constable Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
Candidates who will participate for the exam can now download their admit card and check details mentioned on it. The hall ticket is an important document which will be required for entry inside the exam hall. The following details are generally included-
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Registration or application number
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Photograph and signature
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Name of the examination
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Date and shift of the CBT
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Examination centre address
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Reporting time and gate closing time
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Important examination day instructions
For more details and official announcements related to the BSF HC Exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.