BSF Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Head Constable Exam Hall Ticket PDF at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Key Points The BSF HC RO/RM admit cards for 2026 were released on October 21, 2026.

The CBT exam for BSF HC RO/RM posts is scheduled for November 2, 2026.

Candidates can download admit cards from rectt.bsf.gov.in since Oct 21, 2026.

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) recruitment 2026. The BSF HC CBT examination will be conducted on November 2, 2026 in two separate shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM while the Shift 2 is scheduled to start from 1 PM to 3 PM. The admit card contains the important details such as roll no, exam shift timing and other important details. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets through the official recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Under this recruitment drive a total of 1121 vacancies would be filled in the BSF for the RO and RM posts. There are 910 Head Constable (Radio Operator) vacancies and 211 Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) vacancies.

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link The BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated from October 21, 2026. Candidates can now check and download their e admit cards from the official recruitment portal. The admit card is an important document for and you must bring a printout of the hall ticket on the exam day. As mentioned in the official notice the e-admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates can check the direct link below to download the BSF Head Constable admit card . BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026 Highlights The BSF will be conducting the Head Constable RO and RM Computer Based Test on November 2, 2026. Candidates can download their admit card from the official recruitment portal by entering their login credentials such as registration number and passwords. Check the important details related to the BSF HC exam 2026 below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Border Security Force (BSF) Posts Head Constable (Radio Operator / Radio Mechanic) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Admit Card Release Date October 21, 2026 Exam Date November 2, 2026 HC (RO) Exam Time 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM HC (RO) Reporting Time 7:30 AM HC (RM) Exam Time 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM HC (RM) Reporting Time 11:30 AM Official Website rectt.bsf.gov.in Steps to download BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their admit card- Go to the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The homepage will open there will be a text that reads Link For Downloading E-admit Card For the post OF HC(RO) & HC(RM) IN BSF Comn SETUP 2025

Click on the link and a new window will open where you will have to enter Roll Number, user password and security pin.

Submit the details and admit card will appear on your screen.

Now check the reporting time and other details.

Download the admit card and take a print out for the exam day.