GDS 1st Merit List 2026 OUT: Download State-Wise Result PDF & Check Selection Status Here

GDS 1st Merit List 2026: The India Post has released the GDS 1st merit list 2026 on 12 October 2026. The India Post has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) on 20 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the India Post aims to fill a total of 23,757 vacancies across the three posts. These vacancies are further divided state-wise or circle-wise. The application process for this recruitment ran between 02 September to 21 September and the candidates who have been shortlisted in the 1st merit list should appear for the document verificatioon process on or before 27 October 2026. Once the merit list is released, the candidates will be able to download it through the official website, indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.

GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Highlights

The GDS 1st merit list has been released and the candidates who have applied for this recruitment will be able to check their selection status once the merit list gets released circle-wise and division-wise. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Authority India Post Post Name Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevaks Advertisement No. 17-12/2026-GDS Total Vacancies 23,757 Notification Release Date 20 August 2026 OTR Registration Dates 31 August to 19 September 2026 Apply Online Dates 02 September to 19 September 2026 GDS 1st Merit List Date 12 October 2026 Official Website indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement

GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have applied for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 July/ Schedule-II can download the merit list pdf through the direct link provided here.

GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Download Here

India Post GDS Document Verification 2026 Date

Download GDS 1st Merit List 2026 State-Wise

The candidates can check the GDS state-wise merit list pdf through direct link provided here.