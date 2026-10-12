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GDS 1st Merit List 2026 OUT: Download State-Wise Result PDF & Check Selection Status Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 16, 2026, 13:39 IST

GDS 1st Merit List 2026: The GDS 1st merit list 2026 for July/ Schedule-II has been released on 12 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for this recruitment can download the circle-wise merit list pdf from the direct link provided in this blog.

GDS 1st Merit List 2026
GDS 1st Merit List 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • GDS 1st Merit List 2026 has been released on 12 October 2026
  • A total of 23,757 vacancies are going to be filled across various states.
  • The shortlisted candidates can appear for the document verification process till 27 October 2026.

GDS 1st Merit List 2026: The India Post has released the GDS 1st merit list 2026 on 12 October 2026. The India Post has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) on 20 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the India Post aims to fill a total of 23,757 vacancies across the three posts. These vacancies are further divided state-wise or circle-wise. The application process for this recruitment ran between 02 September to 21 September and the candidates who have been shortlisted in the 1st merit list should appear for the document verificatioon process on or before 27 October 2026. Once the merit list is released, the candidates will be able to download it through the official website, indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.

GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Highlights

The GDS 1st merit list has been released and the candidates who have applied for this recruitment will be able to check their selection status once the merit list gets released circle-wise and division-wise. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

India Post

Post Name

  • Branch Postmaster (BPM)

  • Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

  • Dak Sevaks

Advertisement No.

17-12/2026-GDS

Total Vacancies

23,757

Notification Release Date

20 August 2026

OTR Registration Dates

31 August to 19 September 2026

Apply Online Dates

02 September to 19 September 2026

GDS 1st Merit List Date

12 October 2026

Official Website

indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement

India Post GDS Cut-off 2026

GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have applied for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 July/ Schedule-II can download the merit list pdf through the direct link provided here.

GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Download Here

India Post GDS Document Verification 2026 Date

Download GDS 1st Merit List 2026 State-Wise

The candidates can check the GDS state-wise merit list pdf through direct link provided here.

Name of Circle

GDS 1st Merit List

Andhra Pradesh

1st Merit List

Assam

1st Merit List

Bihar

1st Merit List

Chhattisgarh

1st Merit List

Delhi

1st Merit List

Gujarat

1st Merit List

Haryana

1st Merit List

Himachal Pradesh

1st Merit List

Jammu and Kashmir

1st Merit List

Jharkhand

1st Merit List

Karnataka

1st Merit List

Kerala

1st Merit List

Madhya Pradesh

1st Merit List

Maharashtra

1st Merit List

North East

1st Merit List

Odisha

1st Merit List

Punjab

1st Merit List

Rajasthan

1st Merit List

Tamil Nadu

1st Merit List

Telangana

1st Merit List

Uttar Pradesh

1st Merit List

Uttarakhand

1st Merit List

West Bengal

1st Merit List
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  • Oct 16, 2026, 13:39 IST

    GDS Result 2026: Beware of Fake Calls, Messages and Requests for Money

    Candidates should remain alert to fraudulent messages or calls claiming to provide selection confirmation, speed up document verification or guarantee an appointment. India Post has warned applicants not to trust communications from unauthorised or suspicious email addresses. Official communication is issued through email addresses ending in @indiapost.gov.in or @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates should use the official GDS portal to check recruitment updates and should not pay money to unknown individuals claiming to influence the process. They should also avoid sharing sensitive personal information with unverified contacts.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 15:02 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Will India Post release a Supplementary Merit List?

    Candidates who do not find their names in the first shortlist may continue monitoring the official portal for further updates. The Schedule-II, July 2026 notification provides for supplementary lists against shortlisted candidates whose candidature is cancelled for specified reasons, including failure to attend DV, unsuccessful verification or failure to complete joining formalities. However, the release of another list is not guaranteed for any particular candidate or division. Candidates should wait for an official announcement rather than rely on speculation circulating on social media.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 12:32 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Missing the Deadline or Failing Verification can lead to Cancellation

    Shortlisting in the merit list does not guarantee final engagement. The official notification identifies several circumstances that can lead to cancellation, including failure to appear for document verification within the prescribed time, unsuccessful document verification and failure to complete joining formalities within the stipulated period. Candidature may also be affected if a candidate fails to submit a required certificate within an applicable extended period or does not join after receiving the provisional offer. Candidates should take every instruction seriously and retain copies of the documents and communications relevant to their selection.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:54 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: BPM Candidates should check the Accommodation Requirement

    Candidates shortlisted for the Branch Postmaster (BPM) post should pay particular attention to the accommodation requirement. The official notification states that a selected BPM must arrange accommodation for the Branch Post Office at their own cost after selection but before engagement. The candidate must submit a declaration with details of the accommodation, and the candidate is required to reside in the village where the Branch Office functions. Candidates shortlisted for BPM posts should review these conditions in advance so that they understand the practical requirements before accepting the offer.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 09:15 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Candidates must complete Joining Formalities within 30 Days

    After receiving the offer of provisional engagement, candidates are required to complete the prescribed pre-engagement formalities within 30 days. The official notification mentions that these formalities include prescribed basic training of three days and arranging accommodation, wherever applicable. Failure to complete the formalities or join within the stipulated period can lead to cancellation of candidature, with the post offered to the next candidate. Shortlisted candidates should therefore read their offer carefully, note the deadline and begin preparing for the next steps as soon as the offer is issued.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 20:15 IST

    GDS Result 2026: What Happens After Successful Document Verification?

    The selection process moves to the next stage once the designated authority successfully verifies the candidate’s original documents. Under the official notification, if the documents match the originals and no discrepancy is found, a system-generated offer of provisional engagement is issued immediately. Candidates should carefully read the offer and follow the instructions provided by the Department. They should also remember that the offer is provisional and that additional pre-engagement formalities and verification checks remain part of the process.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 19:06 IST

    GDS DV Process 2026: Check DigiLocker Records Before Document Verification

    Shortlisted candidates are advised to ensure that they have a DigiLocker account and that their available educational and relevant category documents can be accessed through it. The Department may verify Class 10 records and other documents through DigiLocker, API Setu or the official website of the education board, wherever available. Candidates should check that the online records accurately reflect their marks and personal information. Any mismatch between the online record and the documents submitted could create problems during verification and may lead to rejection of candidature.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 18:01 IST

    GDS Result 2026: Keep Identity Proof and Date of Birth Proof Ready

    Identity proof and date of birth proof are among the documents specified for the physical verification process. Candidates should carry the relevant originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies, as required by the notification. They should carefully check that the personal details on these documents are consistent with their application and Class 10 records. If a candidate notices a mismatch, they should seek clarification from the appropriate authority rather than assume that the discrepancy will be overlooked. Preparing these documents in advance can make the verification process smoother.


  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:53 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Government-Issued Medical Certificate is Compulsory

    A government-issued medical certificate is also included in the list of documents required for India Post GDS physical verification. According to the official notification, it must be issued by a medical officer of a Government Hospital, Government Dispensary or Government Primary Health Centre, among other specified government facilities. Candidates should make arrangements to obtain the certificate from an eligible facility before their DV appointment. They should also check whether the certificate contains the required details and signatures. Leaving this document until the last moment may create avoidable difficulties during verification.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:11 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Category Certificate required for Candidates claiming Reservation

    Candidates shortlisted against reserved vacancies or seeking age relaxation must produce the relevant certificate in the prescribed format. This applies, wherever relevant, to SC, ST, OBC, EWS and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates. The official notification states that failure to produce the required certificate can affect candidature. Candidates should therefore check that their certificate is valid and complies with the prescribed requirements. Those who have any doubt about the format or applicability of a certificate should consult the official notification and the instructions issued by the designated verification authority.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 15:08 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Class 10 Marksheet and Educational Details are Important

    The Class 10 marksheet is one of the key documents required during the verification process. Candidates should check their name, date of birth and other personal details carefully and ensure that the information matches the details submitted in the application form. The Department may also verify educational records through DigiLocker, API Setu or the official website of the relevant education board, wherever the facility is available. Any discrepancy in marks or other details in the available online records could lead to rejection of candidature, making it important to review the documents beforehand.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Keep Original Documents and 2 Sets of Photocopies Ready

    Candidates appearing for India Post GDS document verification must carry their relevant documents in original, along with two sets of self-attested photocopies for submission. The documents listed in the official notification include the Class 10 marksheet, identity proof, date-of-birth proof and applicable category certificates. Candidates should arrange the documents in advance and check that the information matches their application details. Keeping a separate folder for originals and another for photocopies can help candidates avoid delays at the verification venue.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:50 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Check the designated Divisional Office before travelling

    Shortlisted candidates must visit the designated authority responsible for the division or unit where their selected post is located. Candidates should carefully check the division and post details mentioned in their shortlist and follow the reporting instructions communicated by the Department. They should not assume that they can complete verification at any nearby post office or at the office of their choice. To avoid last-minute confusion, candidates should confirm the office address, reporting time and any additional instructions before travelling for document verification.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:54 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Candidates must complete DV within the prescribed Deadline

    As per the official notification, shortlisted candidates must report for physical document verification within 15 days from the date of shortlisting. Candidates who fail to report within the stipulated period may be marked as “Non-turned up” on the portal, after which their candidature will be cancelled. For the current July 2026 Schedule-II recruitment, 27 October 2026 is the last date for document verification. Candidates should confirm the applicable date and reporting instructions through their official communication and the India Post GDS portal.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 09:32 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: India Post GDS DV Process Begins

    Candidates shortlisted in the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule-II, July 2026 merit list must now prepare for the document verification stage. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to the designated Divisional Head or Unit Head of the division where the post has been notified. The merit list is only the first step towards engagement, as final selection depends on successful verification of original documents and completion of the subsequent formalities. Candidates should check their individual instructions and keep track of the official portal for further communication.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 08:30 IST

    GDS Merit List 2026: How Class 10 Marks Are Calculated

    Class 10 marks are central to the GDS merit preparation process. According to the published selection criteria, the system-generated merit list is based on marks obtained in the recognised board's Secondary School Examination, with applicable grades or points converted into marks under the prescribed rules. The aggregate percentage is calculated to four decimal places. Candidates should therefore refer to the notification for instructions covering different marking systems and the treatment of grades. Applicants should not calculate their merit position using an unofficial formula without checking these provisions. The published merit list and the applicable recruitment rules will determine the official shortlisting outcome.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 07:17 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: GDS BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak Posts Explained

    The GDS recruitment covers three principal posts: Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. Their responsibilities differ, although all are associated with the delivery of postal services. A Branch Postmaster is responsible for the functioning of the branch post office and associated operations, while an Assistant Branch Postmaster may assist with postal transactions, delivery and other assigned duties. Dak Sevaks perform duties connected with postal operations and delivery as prescribed. Candidates checking the merit list should confirm the post against which they have been shortlisted. They should also read the official service conditions carefully before accepting any engagement.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 19:40 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: State-Wise Cut Off Marks

    State / Circle

    UR

    OBC

    SC

    ST

    EWS

    PwBD

    Andhra Pradesh

    100

    100

    100

    99.83

    100

    99.66

    Assam

    95.57

    94.85

    95.33

    85.16

    94.42

    56

    Bihar

    99.00

    99.42

    98.71

    93.41

    98.71

    97.50

    Chhattisgarh

    100

    100

    100

    99.33

    100

    96.66

    Delhi

    100

    100

    100

    95.00

    100

    Gujarat

    92.20

    93.40

    93.60

    86.00

    92.20

    76.00

    Haryana

    100

    100

    100

    100

    100

    Himachal Pradesh

    100

    100

    100

    100

    100

    Jharkhand

    99.43

    99.57

    99.14

    95.00

    96.20

    92.40

    Jammu and Kashmir

    100

    100

    100

    95.80

    Karnataka

    98.56

    98.72

    98.08

    98.56

    97.12

    95.20

    Kerala

    95.00

    95.00

    95.00

    92.80

    95.00

    93.53

    Madhya Pradesh

    100

    100

    100

    96.50

    100

    Maharashtra

    95.80

    95.60

    95.40

    93.20

    95.60

    90.00

    North East

    97.20

    96.40

    95.40

    93.42

    94.20

    96.00

    Odisha

    90.80

    90.20

    88.40

    85.60

    89.40

    80.00

    Punjab

    98.20

    97.60

    96.80

    97.40

    92.00

    Rajasthan

    95.40

    95.00

    94.60

    91.20

    94.80

    88.40

    Tamil Nadu

    98.40

    98.00

    97.20

    95.60

    97.60

    94.00

    Telangana

    97.80

    97.40

    96.60

    95.00

    96.80

    93.00

    Uttar Pradesh

    97.60

    97.20

    96.40

    94.80

    96.20

    92.00

    Uttarakhand

    98.00

    97.40

    96.80

    95.20

    97.00

    93.00

    West Bengal

    92.60

    92.20

    91.80

    88.40

    91.60

    86.00
  • Oct 13, 2026, 18:58 IST

    GDS Merit List 2026: When will the GDS 2nd merit list be Released?

    The candidates who have applied for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 and could not find their regsitration numbers in the GDS 1st merit list should not lose hope as the India Post will release the GDS 2nd merit list soon. Earlier this year, in the India Post GDS recruitment (January/Schedule-I) cycle, the 1st merit list was released on 06 March 2026 and the 2nd merit list was released on 10 April 2026, almost a month after the first list. Therefore, we can expect the GDS 2nd merit list soon.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 18:09 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Does India Post releases 2nd Merit List?

    If we look at the India Post GDS Recruitment previous cycles, upto 5th merit list has been released depending upon various factors. In the India Post GDS Recruitment (January/Schedule-I) 2026, a total of four merit lists were released. Therefore, the candidates can definitely expected GDS 2nd merit list to be released soon.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 17:38 IST

    GDS Result 2026: Cut Off Marks for UP Circle

    The candidates who have applied from the Uttar Pradesh circle can check the category-wise cut off marks here.

    Category

    Cut Off Marks

    UR

    97.60

    OBC

    97.20

    SC

    96.40

    ST

    94.80

    EWS

    96.20

    PwBD

    92.00
  • Oct 13, 2026, 16:54 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Cut Off Marks for Maharashtra Circle

    Under India Post GDS recruitment 2026, a total of 2431 vacancies have been announced. In the GDS 1st Merit List, total 2425 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification process. Check the cut off marks here.

    Category

    Cut Off Marks

    UR

    95.80

    OBC

    95.60

    SC

    95.40

    ST

    93.20

    EWS

    95.60

    PwBD

    90.00
  • Oct 13, 2026, 16:06 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Cut Off Marks for Andhra Circle

    The candidates who have applied from Andhra Pradesh circle can check the category-wise cut off marks here.

    Category

    Cut Off Marks

    UR

    100

    OBC

    100

    SC

    100

    ST

    99.83

    EWS

    100

    PwBD

    99.66
  • Oct 13, 2026, 15:25 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Division-wise Candidates Shortlisted in UP Circle

    Out of the total 1687 candidates shortlisted in the UP Circle, the following table shows the division-wise selected candidtes for each post.

    Division

    ABPM

    BPM

    Daksevak

    Total

    Agra

    19

    16

    4

    39

    Aligarh

    23

    28

    3

    54

    Ayodhya

    32

    25

    11

    68

    Azamgarh

    23

    11

    9

    43

    Baghpat

    7

    3

    1

    11

    Bahraich

    18

    18

    4

    40

    Ballia

    19

    18

    10

    47

    Banda

    0

    8

    6

    14

    Barabanki

    20

    12

    2

    34

    Bareilly

    15

    3

    6

    24

    Basti

    43

    25

    12

    80

    Bijnor

    18

    8

    1

    27

    Budaun

    19

    8

    0

    27

    Bulandshahar

    9

    9

    3

    21

    Deoria

    63

    24

    15

    102

    Etah

    25

    19

    5

    49

    Etawah

    15

    6

    5

    26

    Fatehgarh

    9

    5

    3

    17

    Fatehpur

    11

    10

    2

    23

    Gautam Buddha Nagar

    2

    2

    2

    6

    Ghaziabad

    9

    6

    28

    43

    Ghazipur

    40

    13

    7

    60

    Gonda

    15

    32

    14

    61

    Gorakhpur

    23

    8

    8

    39

    Hardoi

    17

    16

    0

    33

    Jaunpur

    54

    16

    9

    79

    Jhansi

    9

    1

    6

    16

    Kanpur City

    2

    3

    2

    7

    Kanpur Moffusil

    24

    9

    5

    38

    Kheri

    15

    0

    5

    20

    Lucknow

    6

    5

    4

    15

    Mainpuri

    13

    13

    1

    27

    Mathura

    10

    3

    1

    14

    Meerut

    7

    4

    2

    13

    Mirzapur

    46

    31

    11

    88

    Moradabad

    22

    13

    17

    52

    Muzaffarnagar

    8

    11

    3

    22

    Pratapgarh

    15

    18

    6

    39

    Prayagraj

    25

    15

    1

    41

    Rae Bareilly

    32

    10

    15

    57

    RMS A Dn

    0

    0

    1

    1

    RMS X Dn Jhansi

    0

    0

    1

    1

    Saharanpur

    7

    7

    2

    16

    Shahjahanpur

    14

    0

    1

    15

    Sitapur

    31

    17

    7

    55

    SSRM RMS O Dn Lucknow

    0

    0

    3

    3

    Sultanpur

    20

    5

    6

    31

    Varanasi East

    10

    14

    5

    29

    Varanasi West

    9

    7

    4

    20

    Total

    873

    535

    279

    1,687
  • Oct 13, 2026, 14:35 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Post-Wise Selected Candidates in J

    There were 340 vacancies advertised for the Jammu & Kashmir circle in the India Post GDS recruitment (July/Schedule-II) 2026. Check the post-wise selected candidates here.

    • ABPM: 165
    • BPM: 139
    • Daksevak: 36
    • Total Selected: 340
  • Oct 13, 2026, 13:42 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Common Mistakes to Avoid During DV Process

    The candidates are advised to avoid certain common mistakes during the Document Verification process so that they do not get rejected.

    • Name Mismatch Across Documents
    • State vs. Central Reservation Format
    • Incorrect Local Language Selection
  • Oct 13, 2026, 12:40 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: What are the Documents Required?

    To appear for the document verification process for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026, the candidates will require the following documents:

    • Original Class 10 (Matriculation) Marksheet and Certificate
    • Local Language Proficiency Proof
    • Valid Photo Identity Proof
    • Category and Caste Certificate (If Applicable)
    • Medical Fitness Certificate
  • Oct 13, 2026, 11:57 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: What's Next?

    The candidates who have been shortlisted in the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 will now have to appear for the document verification process, which is the next stage of the recruitment. The candidates are required to appear at the designated Division Officer from which they have applied to get their documents verified. The last date to get the document verification complete is 27 October 2026.

    Check India Post GDS 2026 DV Process

  • Oct 13, 2026, 11:16 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Division-Wise Selected Candidates in Kerala Circle

    Out of the total 1359 shortlisted candidates in the Kerala circle, here we are providing the division-wise selected candidates for each post.

    Division

    ABPM

    BPM

    Daksevak

    Total

    Alleppey

    13

    4

    7

    24

    Alwaye

    38

    18

    28

    84

    Calicut

    60

    23

    19

    102

    Cannanore

    48

    20

    19

    87

    Changanacherry

    9

    10

    4

    23

    Ernakulam

    15

    8

    10

    33

    Idukki

    39

    23

    13

    75

    Irinjalakuda

    30

    11

    13

    54

    Kasaragod

    28

    13

    4

    45

    Kottayam

    31

    17

    20

    68

    Manjeri

    57

    18

    21

    96

    Mavelikara

    8

    9

    4

    21

    Ottapalam

    30

    12

    21

    63

    Palghat

    22

    20

    11

    53

    Pathanamthitta

    26

    21

    8

    55

    Quilon

    20

    15

    12

    47

    RMS CT Division (Kozhikode)

    0

    0

    6

    6

    RMS EK Division (Ernakulam)

    0

    0

    34

    34

    RMS TV Division (Thiruvananthapuram)

    0

    0

    6

    6

    Thalassery

    33

    16

    18

    67

    Tirur

    29

    8

    19

    56

    Tiruvalla

    16

    6

    11

    33

    Trichur

    42

    20

    21

    83

    Trivandrum North

    15

    12

    11

    38

    Trivandrum South

    28

    6

    11

    45

    Vadakara

    37

    14

    10

    61

    Total

    674

    324

    361

    1,359
  • Oct 13, 2026, 10:17 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Post-Wise Number of Selected Candidates in Kerala Circle

    In the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 (July/Schedule-II), a total of 1373 vacancies were announced for the Kerala Circle. For which 1359 candidates have been shortlisted in the GDS 1st merit list. Check post-wise breakup here.

    Post Name

    No. of Selected Candidates

    ABPM (Assistant Branch Postmaster)

    674

    BPM (Branch Postmaster)

    324

    Daksevak

    361

    Total

    1,359
  • Oct 13, 2026, 09:53 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Post-Wise Number of Selected Candidates in UP Circle

    A total of 1691 vacancies have been announced for the Uttar Pradesh circle. The number of shortlisted candidates after the release of the GDS 1st merit list stands at 1687. Check the post-wise selected candidates here.

    Post Name

    No. of Candidates

    ABPM (Assistant Branch Postmaster)

    873

    BPM (Branch Postmaster)

    535

    Daksevak

    279

    Total

    1,687
  • Oct 13, 2026, 09:22 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Circle-Wise Vacancy Distribution

    The India Post has announced a total of 23,757 vacancies in the GDS July/Schedule-II recruitment 2026. Check the circle-wise vacancy distribution here.

    S. No

    Circle Name

    Total

    1

    Andhra Pradesh Circle

    917

    2

    Assam Circle

    322

    3

    Assam Circle

    77

    4

    Assam Circle

    15

    5

    Bihar Circle

    1,098

    6

    Chhattisgarh Circle

    762

    7

    Delhi Circle

    16

    8

    Gujarat Circle

    499

    9

    Haryana Circle

    87

    10

    Himachal Pradesh Circle

    335

    11

    Jammu and Kashmir Circle

    340

    12

    Jharkhand Circle

    1,379

    13

    Karnataka Circle

    1,116

    14

    Kerala Circle

    1,373

    15

    Madhya Pradesh Circle

    1,450

    16

    Maharashtra Circle

    134

    17

    Maharashtra Circle

    2,297

    18

    North Eastern Circle

    179

    19

    North Eastern Circle

    1,354

    20

    North Eastern Circle

    296

    21

    North Eastern Circle

    369

    22

    North Eastern Circle

    306

    23

    North Eastern Circle

    110

    24

    Odisha Circle

    1,353

    25

    Punjab Circle

    3

    26

    Punjab Circle

    119

    27

    Rajasthan Circle

    1,009

    28

    Tamilnadu Circle

    2,118

    29

    Telangana Circle

    419

    30

    Uttarakhand Circle

    452

    31

    Uttar Pradesh Circle

    1,691

    32

    West Bengal Circle

    1,619

    33

    West Bengal Circle

    12

    34

    West Bengal Circle

    86

    35

    West Bengal Circle

    38

    36

    West Bengal Circle

    7

    Total

     

    23757
  • Oct 13, 2026, 09:08 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Download Tamil Nadu Merit List PDF

    The candidates who have appeared from the Tamil Nadu circle can download the GDS 1st merit list of the Tamil Nadu circle from the direct link provided here.

    GDS 1st Merit List Tamil Nadu 2026

  • Oct 12, 2026, 22:33 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Post-Wise Selected Candidates in Tamil Nadu Circle

    Post Name

    Number of Candidates

    Branch Postmaster (BPM)

    436

    Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

    1,098

    Dak Sevak

    581

    Total

    2,115
  • Oct 12, 2026, 22:15 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Post-Wise Shortlisted Candidates in Rajasthan Circle

    Post Name

    Number of Candidates

    Branch Postmaster (BPM)

    601

    Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

    113

    Dak Sevak (Daksevak)

    295

    Total Shortlisted Candidates

    1,009
  • Oct 12, 2026, 21:55 IST

    GDS Result 2026: Post-Wise Number of Candidates Selected in the North East Circle

    Post Name

    Number of Candidates

    Branch Postmaster (BPM)

    568

    Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

    1,921

    Dak Sevak

    65

    Total Shortlisted Candidates

    2,554
  • Oct 12, 2026, 21:40 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Post-Wise Shortlisted Candidates in Maharashtra Circle

    Post Name

    Number of Candidates

    Branch Postmaster (BPM)

    884

    Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

    1,050

    Dak Sevak

    491

    Total Shortlisted Candidates

    2,425
  • Oct 12, 2026, 21:23 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Post-Wise Number of Candidates in Andhra Pradesh Circle

    Post Name

    Number of Candidates

    Branch Postmaster (BPM)

    392

    Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

    332

    Dak Sevak

    191

    Total shortlisted candidates

    915
  • Oct 12, 2026, 21:06 IST

    GDS Result 2026: What Details Are Available in the Merit List?

    The GDS 1st merit list contains information that helps shortlisted candidates identify their recruitment details. Reported fields include the candidate's registration number, post name, division or office, community and percentage of marks. Applicants should examine the complete entry rather than relying only on a name or registration number. These details can help candidates establish whether the list corresponds to their application and identify the post against which they have been shortlisted. Candidates should also read the verification instructions associated with the result. If any information appears inconsistent with their submitted application, they should seek clarification through the authorised recruitment channel rather than relying on unofficial interpretations.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 20:52 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Available Circle-Wise

    India Post has made the GDS 1st merit list available through its online recruitment portal. Candidates should select the postal circle relevant to their application and open the corresponding shortlisted-candidate document. Since recruitment details are organised by circle, applicants must ensure they are checking the correct PDF rather than relying on a list from another region or an earlier recruitment schedule. Once the document opens, candidates can search for their registration number and examine the associated selection information. The merit list should be saved after downloading, as it may be useful during document verification.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:43 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Bihar Circle Vacancy

    Bihar Circle has 1,098 GDS vacancies under the July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment cycle, with the vacancies listed under the Hindi language category. Candidates who submitted applications for Bihar should keep their registration information accessible while checking the first merit list. The applicants should select the correct circle-wise document and search for their registration number. The number of advertised vacancies provides useful recruitment context, but it does not indicate the cutoff or guarantee selection. Candidates should rely on the published merit list and official instructions to understand their status and complete any required document verification within the prescribed timeline.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:29 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Andhra Pradesh GDS Vacancy 2026 (917 Posts)

    Andhra Pradesh Circle has 917 GDS vacancies in the July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment cycle. The posts are listed under the Telugu language category. Candidates who applied for Andhra Pradesh should download the official India Post first merit list. Applicants should verify their registration details and read the complete entry carefully. Candidates whose names appear in the list should follow the prescribed verification process, while those who are not shortlisted should wait for official information about any subsequent lists rather than assuming that additional rounds are guaranteed


  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:25 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: How many candidates shortlisted in the Gujarat Circle?

    Total 498 have been shortlisted from the Gujarat circle for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 under the 1st merit list. The total announced vacancies for the Gujarat circle are 499.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:23 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Download Merit List for Bihar Circle

    The candidates who have applied for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 from the Bihar Circle can download the merit list pdf from the link provided here.

    Download India Post GDS Bihar 1st Merit List

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:21 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: How many candidates selected in the Bihar Circle?

    Against a total 1097 vacancies notified for the Bihar circle, 1097 candidates have been shortlisted in the GDS 1st merit list fir the next stage of the recruitment process.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:12 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Out: How many candidates shortlisted in the Andhra Pradesh Circle?

    A total of 915 candidates have been shortlisted in the Andhra Pradesh circle for a total of 917 notified vacancies. The total number of divisons in the Andhra Pradesh circle are 32.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:07 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Document Verification Dates

    The candidates who have shortlisted for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 will have to appear for the document verification process. The candidates can get their documents verified till 27 October 2026 at the Divisional Office of the Division to which they are selected.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:03 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: India Post GDS 1st Merit List Released

    The India Post has released the GDS 1st Merit List state-wise and circle-wise on the official website at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement. The direct link has been provided here.

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026

    Download Here
  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:00 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Is There a Written Exam for India Post GDS Recruitment?

    Candidates waiting for the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 should understand how the selection process works. The published GDS notification describes shortlisting through a system-generated merit list based on Class 10 marks rather than a conventional written recruitment examination. This means applicants should focus on the academic marks and other eligibility information submitted in their applications. The exact selection outcome will depend on the applicable rules, vacancies and merit position within the relevant recruitment process. Candidates should not confuse GDS engagement with other postal recruitment examinations that may have different selection procedures. The official notification remains the authoritative source for applicable conditions.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 16:44 IST

    GDS Merit List 2026: GDS Selection Process 2026

    The India Post GDS selection process differs from recruitment examinations that involve a written test followed by an interview. Under the published GDS selection criteria, candidates are shortlisted through a system-generated merit list based on their Class 10 secondary examination marks, with grades or points converted according to the prescribed rules where applicable. The aggregate percentage is calculated to four decimal places. Candidates should therefore review their submitted academic information and the official notification's calculation rules. Publication of the first list will identify shortlisted applicants, but candidates must also complete the prescribed verification formalities and meet the conditions applicable to their selected posts.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 16:32 IST

    India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: How to Check Your Name in the GDS Result PDF

    After downloading the GDS 1st Merit List 2026 PDF, candidates should verify their selection details carefully. Open the document for the postal circle and division selected during the application process. Use the search function on a computer or mobile PDF reader to locate your registration number. If the PDF includes names, those can also be searched, but registration details are generally a more reliable way to identify an entry. Check the complete row rather than relying on a name alone, as similar names may appear in the same list. A matching entry should be read alongside the official selection and verification instructions.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 16:21 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: How to Download GDS 1st Merit List PDF 2026

    Candidates can follow a few simple steps to check the GDS 1st Merit List PDF once India Post publishes it.

    • First, visit the official GDS Online Engagement portal.
    • Next, open the section displaying shortlisted candidates for the July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment cycle.
    • Select the relevant postal circle and division, then open the available first merit list PDF.
    • After the document loads, use the search function in the PDF viewer to locate your registration number or name, where available.
    • Download and save the complete document for future reference.

    Candidates should carefully check any accompanying instructions about document verification and the reporting deadline.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 16:05 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

    India Post issued the notification for the July/Schedule-II 2026 GDS recruitment cycle on 20 August 2026, under notification number 17-12/2026-GDS. The recruitment covers Gramin Dak Sevak positions, including Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. The official schedule specified online registration from 31 August to 19 September 2026, followed by the application submission window from 02 September to 21 September 2026. Candidates were also provided a correction window on 23-24 September 2026. Applicants should refer to the original notification for eligibility, selection criteria and post-specific conditions.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 15:53 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Where to Check India Post GDS Result 2026?

    Candidates will be able to check the India Post GDS Result 2026 through the official GDS Online Engagement portal. The website provides recruitment notifications, application-related services and shortlisted-candidate information for different postal circles. Applicants should visit indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement and look for the July/Schedule-II 2026 recruitment section. Once the first merit list becomes available, candidates can open the relevant circle or division link and download the PDF. It is advisable to use the official portal instead of relying on unverified links circulated through social media or messaging applications.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 15:46 IST

    GDS 1st Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly

    The India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 for the July/Schedule-II recruitment cycle is expected shortly. Candidates who submitted applications for Gramin Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts are awaiting the first selection list. Based on previous recruitment cycles, the result may be announced between 12 October and 15 October 2026. However, India Post has not confirmed this expected window in the information currently available. Candidates should regularly visit the official GDS recruitment portal for the latest announcement. Once published, the merit list PDFs are expected to provide circle-wise and division-wise selection details.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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