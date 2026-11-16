ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: Application Portal Reopened, Apply Till November 16

ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has reopened the online application process. Candidates who have not completed the application forms or not registered but could can now submit their applications. The reopened application window started on November 13 and will remain active till November 16, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official websites at shar.gov.in and apps.shar.gov.in.

Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, steps to apply and more details.

ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The application portal was reopened again from November 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM. Interested candidates can complete their registration and submit the application form by November 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Candidates who have registered but did not complete the application process can also apply. Check the direct link to download the ISRO Recruitment notification and apply the link below in the table.