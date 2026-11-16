ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: Application Portal Reopened, Apply Till November 16
ISRO SDSC SHAR has reopened the application window for 97 vacancies across various posts, including Technical Assistant, Technician, Nurse and MTS. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from November 13 to 16, 2026. Check the post wise eligibility criteria, age limit, important dates and direct application link here.
Key Points
- Online applications for ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 have reopened.
- The application window is active from November 13 to November 16, 2026.
- Candidates who did not complete or register previously can now apply.
ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) under the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has reopened the online application process. Candidates who have not completed the application forms or not registered but could can now submit their applications. The reopened application window started on November 13 and will remain active till November 16, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official websites at shar.gov.in and apps.shar.gov.in.
Here you will find all the important details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, steps to apply and more details.
ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The application portal was reopened again from November 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM. Interested candidates can complete their registration and submit the application form by November 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Candidates who have registered but did not complete the application process can also apply. Check the direct link to download the ISRO Recruitment notification and apply the link below in the table.
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ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Link
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ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Overview
Through this recruitment drive a total of 97 vacancies would be filled across technical, scientific, medical, administrative support and other posts. The vacancies include posts such as Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Nurse, Technician, Draughtsman, Fireman, Light Vehicle Driver, Heavy Vehicle Driver and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Check the important details related to the recruitment below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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ISRO – SDSC SHAR
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Advertisement No.
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SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026
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Recruitment Year
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2026
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Total Vacancies
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97
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Application Mode
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Online
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Portal Reopening Date
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November 13, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 16, 2026
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Official Website
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shar.gov.in
ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the ISRO SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill the prescribed educational qualifications and age limit for their respective posts. The post wise eligibility criteria are given below.
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Post Name
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Educational Qualification
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Age Limit
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Technical Assistant
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Candidates must have a First Class Diploma of at least 3 years’ duration in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognised university/institution
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18–35 years
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Scientific Assistant
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Candidates must have a First Class BSc with the prescribed subject combination or First Class Bachelor of Fine Arts/Visual Arts in the relevant discipline
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18–35 years
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Library Assistant ‘A’
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Candidates must have a First Class Graduation and First Class Master’s Degree in Library Science/Library and Information Science or equivalent
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18–35 years
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Nurse ‘B’
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Candidates must have a First Class Diploma in Nursing of at least 3 years’ duration, recognised by the State/Central Government; registration with the respective State Nursing Council is required
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18–35 years
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Technician ‘B’
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Candidates must be SSLC/SSC pass and ITI/NTC/NAC in the relevant trade from NCVT
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18–35 years
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Draughtsman ‘B’
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Candidates must be SSLC/SSC pass and ITI/NTC/NAC in Draughtsman (Civil) trade from NCVT
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18–35 years
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Fireman ‘A’
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Candidates must have SSLC/SSC/Matriculation/Class 10 pass and must meet the prescribed physical fitness and endurance test standards
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18–25 years
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Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’
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Candidates must be Class 10 pass, 3 years’ experience as a Light Vehicle Driver and a valid LVD licence
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18–35 years
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Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’
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Candidates must be Class 10 pass, 5 years’ driving experience (including at least 3 years as a Heavy Vehicle Driver), and required driving licence
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18–35 years
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Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
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Candidates must beMatriculation/SSLC/SSC or equivalent pass
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18–25 years
How to Apply Online for ISRO SDSC Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the application process-
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Visit the official website at shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.
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Now open the recruitment section and select the SDSC SHAR Recruitment 2026 link.
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Register using the required details.
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Log in and fill the online application form
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Upload photographs, signature and supporting documents.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Submit the application form and save for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.