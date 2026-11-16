MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026: Check MPESB Driver Exam Schedule at esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially announced the exam schedule for the MP Police Constable (Driver) recruitment Test 2026 on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. This exam will be conducted to fill 1000 Constable (Driver) vacancies across the state police department, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to start from January 4, 2027. Those candidates who have applied for this recruitment exam should understand that this recruitment exam is different from MP Police Constable (General Duty-GD) recruitment exam for 7500 posts.

MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026

As per the official notification and the official announcement made on the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) the recruitment exam for the MP Police Constable (Driver) post will be conducted on January 4, 2027. The MPESB will also conducted the Driver exam in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Given below is the complete exam date and shift timings for the MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026:-