MP Police Constable Exam Date 2026: Check MPESB Driver Exam Schedule at esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB has notified the MP Police Constable (Driver) 2026 written exam will be conducted in January 2027, for 1000 posts at esb.mp.gov.in. Check MPESB Driver exam date and other important details in the article below.
Key Points
- MPESB announced MP Police Constable (Driver) CBT to begin on January 4, 2027.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 1000 Constable (Driver) posts statewide.
- Registration for the exam was open from October 15, 2026, to October 29, 2026.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially announced the exam schedule for the MP Police Constable (Driver) recruitment Test 2026 on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. This exam will be conducted to fill 1000 Constable (Driver) vacancies across the state police department, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to start from January 4, 2027. Those candidates who have applied for this recruitment exam should understand that this recruitment exam is different from MP Police Constable (General Duty-GD) recruitment exam for 7500 posts.
MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026
As per the official notification and the official announcement made on the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) the recruitment exam for the MP Police Constable (Driver) post will be conducted on January 4, 2027. The MPESB will also conducted the Driver exam in two shifts, morning and afternoon. Given below is the complete exam date and shift timings for the MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026:-
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Exam Date
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Shifts
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Shift Timings
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Reporting Time
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January 4, 2027
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First
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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8:00 AM to 9:00 AM
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Second
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3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
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1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026 Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the MP Police Constable (Driver) exam 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Department
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Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh
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Total Number of Vacancies
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1000 Posts (800 District Police Force + 200 Special Armed Forces)
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Post Name
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Constable (Driver)
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Registration Dates
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October 15, 2026 to October 29, 2026
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Written Exam Date
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January 4, 2025
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
Also check, CBSE OSM Evaluation 2026
What is the Selection Process for the MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026?
Candidates who have registered for the MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026 will have to clear five selection stages to be able to secure the final appointment:-
- Online Written Exam (CBT)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
- Practical Driving Trade Test
- Doument Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Check the Exam Date for the MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026?
To check the official exam date for the recruitment exam of MP Police Constable (Driver) Exam 2026 candidates can follow the simple steps which are given below:-
- Go to the official website of MPESb, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in
- Once taken to the homepage, choose the preferred language, English or Hindi.
- When the candidate is taken to the new page, look for the Dashboard tab and click on it.
- The MP Police Recruitment for Constable Driver posts 2026 will appear on the top.
- Check the exam date and prepare a study plan accordingly.
Also check, MP Constable Admit Card 2026
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.