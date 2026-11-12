SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Constable PET/PST Call Letter at ssc.gov.in
SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026: SSC has released the SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card on November 12, 2026, on its official website,ssc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified for the written exam can now download their physical call letter PDF from the direct link given below.
Key Points
- The SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2026 was released on 12 November 2026.
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) are from 26 Nov to 11 Dec 2026.
- Qualified candidates can download their admit card from the official website ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 on 12 November 2026. Candidates who qualified in the written exam can now download their physical test call letter from the official website, ssc.gov.in. This recruitment is for Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. The written exam result was declared on 12 October 2026. The admit card is a must-carry document for the physical test. In this article, we share the direct download steps, important instructions, and other key details.
SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026 Download PDF
The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 PDF is now available online for candidates who qualified in the written exam. You can download it from the official website, ssc.gov.in, or from your regional SSC website. Keep your login details ready before you start. Check the direct link below:
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SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026
SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Here is a quick snapshot of the SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026. The table gives the key details in one place, so candidates can check them at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Physical Test Conducting Authority
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Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) / CAPFs
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Exam Name
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SSC GD Constable Examination 2026
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Posts
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Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF; Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles
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Total Vacancies
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25,487
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Notification Release Date
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1 December 2025
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Online Application Period
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1 December 2025 to 31 December 2025
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CBT Exam Dates
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27 April to 30 May 2026
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Written Exam Result Date
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12 October 2026
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Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST
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1,97,408
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Admit Card Release Date
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12 November 2026
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Admit Card For
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)
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PET/PST Exam Dates
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26 November to 11 December 2026 (Tentative)
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Mode of Download
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Online
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Official Websites
Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2026
Candidates who qualified in the written exam can download the physical test call letter online. Follow the steps below to get your admit card without any trouble.
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Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, or the regional SSC website for your region.
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Log in with your registration number or roll number and password. If you have forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password" option to reset it.
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Go to the "Admit Card" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.
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Click on the link for SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2026.
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Select your region and enter your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth or password, as asked.
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Click on the submit button. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details, such as name, roll number, test date, time and venue.
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Download the admit card as a PDF and take a clear printout for the physical test.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com