SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 on 12 November 2026. Candidates who qualified in the written exam can now download their physical test call letter from the official website, ssc.gov.in. This recruitment is for Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles. The written exam result was declared on 12 October 2026. The admit card is a must-carry document for the physical test. In this article, we share the direct download steps, important instructions, and other key details.

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026 Download PDF

The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 PDF is now available online for candidates who qualified in the written exam. You can download it from the official website, ssc.gov.in, or from your regional SSC website. Keep your login details ready before you start. Check the direct link below: