ISRO Scientist Engineer Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF at isro.gov.in

ISRO Scientist Engineer Answer Key 2026: ISRO has released the answer key for the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment exam on November 12, 2026, under Advertisement Number ISRO ICRB:03(EMC):2026. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on 29 October 2026, and the answer key came out on 12 November 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their responses and compare them with the official key. If anyone finds a mistake, they can raise an objection till 15 November 2026. The recruitment is for 175 vacancies, including backlog posts, in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science disciplines across ISRO Centres and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). Check this article for the direct link to download the ISRO SC Answer Key 2026 and other details.

15 November 2026 (up to 1:00 PM)

Last Date to Raise Objection

16 September 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)

Last Date to Apply Online

The key details of the ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment and its answer key are given in the table below. Candidates can use it for a quick check of the important dates and exam information.

ISRO Scientist Answer Key 2026 PDF Download

ISRO has activated the answer key link for the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' exam on its official recruitment portal. Candidates who appeared in the CBT can log in, check their responses, and raise objections before the deadline.

ISRO Scientist Answer Key 2026 PDF Check Here

Steps to Download the ISRO Scientist Engineer Answer Key 2026

Downloading the answer key is simple. Candidates only need their login details from the application process.