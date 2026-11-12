ISRO Scientist Engineer Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF at isro.gov.in
ISRO Answer Key 2026: ISRO Scientist Engineer Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 12, 2026, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam can now check and download the response sheet PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- Answer key for ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' exam released on Nov 12, 2026.
- Objections to the answer key can be raised until November 15, 2026 (1:00 PM).
- CBT exam for 175 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' vacancies held on Oct 29, 2026.
ISRO Scientist Engineer Answer Key 2026: ISRO has released the answer key for the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment exam on November 12, 2026, under Advertisement Number ISRO ICRB:03(EMC):2026. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on 29 October 2026, and the answer key came out on 12 November 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their responses and compare them with the official key. If anyone finds a mistake, they can raise an objection till 15 November 2026. The recruitment is for 175 vacancies, including backlog posts, in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science disciplines across ISRO Centres and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). Check this article for the direct link to download the ISRO SC Answer Key 2026 and other details.
ISRO Scientist SC Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The key details of the ISRO Scientist/Engineer 'SC' recruitment and its answer key are given in the table below. Candidates can use it for a quick check of the important dates and exam information.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB)
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Post Name
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Scientist/Engineer 'SC'
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Disciplines
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Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science
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Advertisement Number
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ISRO ICRB:03(EMC):2026
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Total Vacancies
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175 (including backlog posts)
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Place of Posting
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Constituent ISRO Centres and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
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Notification Release Date
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27 August 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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27 August 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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16 September 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)
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CBT Exam Date
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29 October 2026 (rescheduled from 19 October 2026)
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Answer Key Release Date
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12 November 2026
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Last Date to Raise Objection
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15 November 2026 (up to 1:00 PM)
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Objection Mode
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Online via candidate login portal
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Selection Process
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Interview
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Official Website
ISRO Scientist Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
ISRO has activated the answer key link for the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' exam on its official recruitment portal. Candidates who appeared in the CBT can log in, check their responses, and raise objections before the deadline.
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ISRO Scientist Answer Key 2026 PDF
Steps to Download the ISRO Scientist Engineer Answer Key 2026
Downloading the answer key is simple. Candidates only need their login details from the application process.
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Visit the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in.
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Open the Careers section and select the ICRB recruitment portal.
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Click the answer key link for Advertisement No. ISRO ICRB:03(EMC):2026.
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Log in with your registration number and password.
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Check your responses against the official answer key.
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Download the key and keep a printout for reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com