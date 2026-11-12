Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has surfaced as a primary figure in a massive global controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, alleged Chinese intelligence links and the international trade of upgraded artificial intelligence chips. Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former media professional, reportedly held senior roles in China's financial sector before becoming associated with Singapore-based technology firm Megaspeed International. Alice Huang’s Professional Career Reportedly, she earlier worked in television journalism, including her tenures at Hunan TV and China's state broadcaster CCTV. Her professional career later shifted into finance, with reported links with HSBC, CITIC Securities and Shanghai Hexi Investment Management. Later, her links with Jensen Huang garnered attention after the two were photographed together at public gatherings in Taipei. Reports said they were seen in June 2024 and again outside a restaurant in May 2025.

What is the Nvidia CEO and Chinese Woman Controversy About? The controversy aggravated after Jensen Huang confirmed having an extramarital affair in a communication with Nvidia's board. The recognition came as the company's board initiated an investigation into allegations around his ties with the Chinese businesswoman. The most serious allegations circle around Huang's reported links to China's Ministry of State Security. Reports citing intelligence reviews claim she was recruited to collect information about Nvidia's leadership and possibly impact discussions concerning upgraded chip exports to China. These allegations have not been separately verified publicly. Meanwhile, China has rejected the espionage claims, regarding them as unsubstantiated. Alice Huang has not officially reacted to the allegations.

Alice Huang’s Role in the Controversy Her business role has also gained scrutiny. Megaspeed International became a massive buyer of Nvidia hardware and an offerer of computing potential through data centres. Reports have linked the company to billions of dollars in buys of modern Nvidia chips, thus fuelling doubts in the US about whether limited technology could have accessed Chinese customers through intermediaries. Her other ventures are also in spotlight as In 2019, Alice Huang earned $145 million from the sale of an online gaming company that three years earlier had yearly revenues of just $36,000. According to a securities filing, Ms Huang’s sale of her British Virgin Islands-based holding company, Osmanthus Vale Holdings Limited, came quickly after its revenues had grown 1,000 fold to $36 million in 2018. This was also the initiator for a massive career shift for Huang, who by 2023 had become managing director of a key data-center operator and Nvidia partner of Megaspeed.

Alice Huang’s Personal Life and Husband Beside Huang, her alleged husband Kang Wei, a Chinese fund manager who was reportedly detained by Shanghai police earlier this year, is under spotlight following revelations about his connection to her. Kang, who has known the Nvidia chief since 2010, is said to have made Alice meet Jensen. Alice and Kang worked together at Shanghai-based investment firm Hexie Investment. How Nvidia has reacted to the controversy? The company has rejected wrongdoing, while investigations and scrutiny circling its operations have ignited attention to global semiconductor supply chains and US export curbs. Nvidia's board has also intiated an independent assessment of the issue. The company has maintained it has no reason to believe national security information or trade secrets were leaked. Meanwhile, Jensen Huang has asserted that he was unaware of the alleged intelligence links.