Qualcomm Layoffs 2026, Hyderabad: How Many Jobs Are At Risk In India Amid Global Workforce Cuts?
Qualcomm's global workforce restructuring has put 1,000 to 1,500 Indian jobs at risk, with Hyderabad among the affected engineering centres. Check the teams impacted, reported severance packages and reasons behind the layoffs.
Qualcomm Hyderabad Layoffs 2026: In times when the IT sector is moving ahead in India, especially in cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore, a major challenge is emerging.
The technology sector is facing a fresh employment challenge as semiconductor giant Qualcomm begins cutting jobs across its Indian engineering centres.
The news is in the spotlight as Qualcomm has started doing so worldwide. The effect is being seen across India as well. While the company has not disclosed city-wise figures, industry estimates suggest that 1,000 to 1,500 jobs could be at risk across India.
The layoffs, which reportedly started on November 9, 2026, are part of a broader global workforce restructuring.
With more and more layoff news and headlines, it looks like changing business priorities, shifting smartphone demand and growing investments in artificial intelligence are reshaping the technology workforce.
This puts manpower and human costs at the forefront, with even specialised engineering roles under pressure.
Qualcomm Layoffs 2026: What Is Happening In Hyderabad?
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Multiple Locations Affected: Qualcomm's ongoing workforce restructuring has affected multiple engineering centres in India, with Hyderabad emerging as one of the key locations facing potential job cuts.
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Layoff Timeline: According to media reports, the first round of layoffs began at the company's Bengaluru facility on November 9, with notifications subsequently extending to Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi-NCR.
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Estimated Job Cuts: Although Qualcomm has not released official city-wise figures, approximately 1,000 to 1,500 employees could be affected across India, according to industry estimates.
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Workforce Impact: Qualcomm reportedly employs around 20,000 people in India. The estimated job cuts could account for approximately 5% to 7% of its Indian workforce.
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Possible Second Round: Reports suggest that another round of workforce reductions could take place in January 2027. However, the company has not officially confirmed this possibility.
Which Qualcomm Teams and Employees Are Affected?
The reported layoffs span multiple experience levels and departments, affecting both recent graduates and experienced engineering professionals. According to India Today, an IIT Hyderabad MTech graduate specialising in VLSI, who secured a campus placement worth approximately Rs 26 lakh annually, was among those reportedly affected.
Specialised engineering divisions facing reductions include:
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Engineering Division
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Key Area of Work
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Radio Frequency (RF)
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Wireless communication technologies
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Bluetooth
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Short-range wireless connectivity solutions
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Wi-Fi
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Wireless networking technologies
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Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
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Satellite-based positioning and navigation technologies
Qualcomm Layoffs: What Severance Package Is Being Offered?
According to reports, Qualcomm is reportedly offering affected employees three months' base salary, along with additional compensation based on their years of service. Employees signing separation agreements within three days may receive an additional month's salary. The final payout remains subject to individual employment terms and company policies.
Why Is Qualcomm Laying Off Employees in India?
Qualcomm's workforce reduction comes amid changing business priorities and shifting demand in the semiconductor industry.
Also, the CEO Cristiano Amon described the exercise as a performance-focused reduction following annual reviews.
The company has also recorded a 26% year-on-year decline in quarterly handset revenue. Meanwhile, Apple's in-house modem development and Qualcomm's growing focus on AI infrastructure, data centres and automotive technologies are reshaping its workforce requirements.
What Does This Mean for Hyderabad's IT Sector?
Qualcomm's layoffs have raised fresh concerns about employment in Hyderabad's technology sector. The city has always been a major hub for semiconductor engineering, software development and research.
This back-to-back news of restructuring has raised concerns. The restructuring system highlights how changing business priorities and growing investments in artificial intelligence are reshaping the industry's workforce requirements.
For affected professionals, upgrading technical skills and exploring opportunities across semiconductor and software companies could be important next steps.
The Telangana government-backed Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) also offers skill-development and employability initiatives. Meanwhile, employees will be watching for official layoff figures and further updates on the possibility of another round of cuts in January 2027.
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