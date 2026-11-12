Qualcomm Layoffs 2026, Hyderabad: How Many Jobs Are At Risk In India Amid Global Workforce Cuts?

Qualcomm Hyderabad Layoffs 2026: In times when the IT sector is moving ahead in India, especially in cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore, a major challenge is emerging.

The technology sector is facing a fresh employment challenge as semiconductor giant Qualcomm begins cutting jobs across its Indian engineering centres.

The news is in the spotlight as Qualcomm has started doing so worldwide. The effect is being seen across India as well. While the company has not disclosed city-wise figures, industry estimates suggest that 1,000 to 1,500 jobs could be at risk across India.

The layoffs, which reportedly started on November 9, 2026, are part of a broader global workforce restructuring.

With more and more layoff news and headlines, it looks like changing business priorities, shifting smartphone demand and growing investments in artificial intelligence are reshaping the technology workforce.