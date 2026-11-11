ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 1393 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026: ASRB has released the ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 notification for 1393 vacancies, including 1254 T-3 and 139 T-4 posts. Applications run from 18 November to 17 December 2026. Check this article for the official notification PDF and other details.
Key Points
- ASRB released notification for 1393 ICAR Technical Assistant posts on Nov 11, 2026.
- Online applications begin Nov 18, 2026, and close on Dec 17, 2026.
- The Preliminary Examination is tentatively scheduled for February 2027.
ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi, has released the notification on November 11, 2026, for the Centralized Combined Examination-2026. This exam will fill 1,393 vacancies in total, including 1254 posts of Technical Assistant (T-3) in ICAR Institutes and 139 posts of Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) in KVKs of ICAR. The notification (F. No. 2(2)/2025-Exam) was released on 11 November 2026. Online applications will begin on 18 November 2026, and candidates can apply and pay the fee until 17 December 2026 (11:59 PM). Interested candidates should read the official notice carefully before applying.
ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The ASRB has announced a large number of vacancies for Technical Assistant and Senior Technical Assistant posts. The table below gives the key details of the notification in one place. Candidates can use it for a quick overview before reading the full details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi
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Exam Name
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Centralized Combined Examination-2026
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Recruitment Type
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Direct Recruitment
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Post Names
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Technical Assistant (T-3), Senior Technical Assistant (T-4)
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Total Vacancies
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1393
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Technical Assistant (T-3) Posts
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1254 (in ICAR Institutes)
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Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) Posts
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139 (in KVKs of ICAR)
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Notification No.
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F. No. 2(2)/2025-Exam
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Notification Release Date
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11 November 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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18 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply & Pay Fee
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17 December 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Correction Window Dates
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18 December to 20 December 2026
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Preliminary Examination Date
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February 2027 (Tentative)
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Selection Process
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Preliminary CBT & Mains CBT (No Interview)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
ICAR Technical Assistant Notification 2026 PDF
ASRB has released the official notification PDF for the Centralized Combined Examination-2026 (F. No. 2(2)/2025-Exam) on 11 November 2026. It is the most reliable source for all details about the recruitment. Candidates should download it and read it fully before applying online.
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ICAR Technical Assistant Notification 2026
ICAR Technical Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates must meet the educational and age conditions given in the ASRB notification before applying. The key points are listed below.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must hold the prescribed relevant Bachelor's degree for their chosen functional group by 17 December 2026.
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For certain workshop posts, a B.E./B.Tech or a three-year diploma is accepted.
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The qualification must be completed on or before the last date of application.
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Both T-3 and T-4 posts require a graduation degree in the concerned discipline.
Age Limit
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The age limit is 21 to 30 years, calculated as on 17 December 2026.
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This limit applies to both Technical Assistant (T-3) and Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) posts.
Age Relaxation
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SC/ST: 5 years
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OBC (NCL): 3 years
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PwBD: 10 years
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Ex-Servicemen: as per Government rules
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In-service ICAR technical employees (UR): upper age limit of 40 years
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com