ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 1393 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi, has released the notification on November 11, 2026, for the Centralized Combined Examination-2026. This exam will fill 1,393 vacancies in total, including 1254 posts of Technical Assistant (T-3) in ICAR Institutes and 139 posts of Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) in KVKs of ICAR. The notification (F. No. 2(2)/2025-Exam) was released on 11 November 2026. Online applications will begin on 18 November 2026, and candidates can apply and pay the fee until 17 December 2026 (11:59 PM). Interested candidates should read the official notice carefully before applying.

ICAR Technical Assistant Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The ASRB has announced a large number of vacancies for Technical Assistant and Senior Technical Assistant posts. The table below gives the key details of the notification in one place. Candidates can use it for a quick overview before reading the full details.