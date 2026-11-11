ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Marks Distribution
The ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026 details the structure, marking scheme, and internal assessment for Paper 1. Students will find a comprehensive breakdown of theory and practical components to prepare effectively for the upcoming exams.
ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct Class 10 exams starting on February and ending on March. To prepare efficiently for the exams, especially the English paper, students can take help from study materials provided by the board on its official website.
The ICSE Class 10 students are faced with more than just a compulsory paper for their exam. Paper 1 (English Language) is an important exam that evaluates general academic performance and the ability to write and communicate skills effectively. The paper carries 100 marks, in which 80 Marks are for theory and 20 Marks are for internal assessment. Students need to have an understanding of the marking scheme, proper time management, and knowledge of various aspects such as functional grammar. Knowing how to approach the exam is essential for students. This is why this article explains the exam structure and marking distribution so that students don’t get confused between the language and literature papers and prepare well for the upcoming exam.
Check| ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026: Overview
Here is a brief overview of the ICSE Class 10 exam pattern shared in the table below. The paper is of 100 marks in which 80 marks is assigned for theory and 20 marks is allotted for internal assessment.
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Category
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Details
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Total Marks
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100
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Written Exam
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment
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20 Marks
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Question Types
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Includes case-based, application-oriented, and structured questions
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Focus Areas
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Focuses on analytical thinking, reasoning skills, and concept clarity
ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026-27
Students appearing for ICSE Class 10 English Language exam can check out the exam pattern for 2026-27 board examination shared in the table below. The table includes mark distribution based on different questions and topics asked in the exam paper.
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Question Number
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Topic
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Description
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Marks Allotted
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Question 1
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Composition
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Choice of 4–5 topics (Narrative, Descriptive, Argumentative, Reflective, or Picture-based). Word limit: 300–350 words.
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20 Marks
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Question 2
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Letter Writing
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Choice between a Formal Letter (official, business, application, complaint) and an Informal Letter (personal/friendly).
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10 Marks
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Question 3
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Notice & E-mail Writing
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(a) Notice: Based on a given scenario (approx. 50 words)
(b) E-mail: Based on the same content as the notice (approx. 50–70 words).
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10 Marks (5 Marks each)
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Question 4
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Unseen Comprehension
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An unseen prose passage (approx. 500 words) followed by short-answer questions, vocabulary checks, and a Summary Writing task.
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20 Marks
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Question 5
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Functional Grammar
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Sentence transformations, active/passive voice, direct/indirect speech, prepositions, conjunctions, tenses, and usage.
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20 Marks
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External Theory Exam
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Total Written Board Examination
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Duration: 2 Hours (Plus 15 minutes reading time)
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment
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Coursework (School-based)
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Evaluated via Listening Skills (10 Marks) and Speaking Skills (10 Marks).
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20 Marks
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Grand Total
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Overall Subject Weightage
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Combined Theory + Internal Assessment
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100 Marks
Internal Assessment
As per the CISCE syllabus, the assessment will take place with the participation of the subject teacher and an external examiner working together to assess the individual candidate.
The board instructs that an external examiner may be an instructor chosen by the Head of the School, who could be a member of the faculty but has no prior experience with the subject of learning of the expected participant.
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Award of Marks (20 Marks)
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Listening Skills: 10 marks
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Speaking Skills: 10 marks
The total marks obtained out of 20 are to be sent to the CISCE by the Head of the School.
ICSE Class 10 English Language: Oral Assignment
The table highlights the marks breakdown of oral assignment for ICSE Class 10 English Language.
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Grade
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Fluency of Language & Delivery
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Subject Matter
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Organization
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Vocabulary & Pronunciation
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Understanding & Gestures
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Marks
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Grade I
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Speaks with fluency and has full operational command over the language.
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Matter is relevant, rich in content and original.
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Content is well sequenced and well organized.
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Uses appropriate vocabulary and pronounces words correctly.
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Emphasizes important points; uses natural and spontaneous gestures that fit naturally.
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3
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Grade II
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Speaks with fairly good fluency and has reasonable operational command of the language.
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Subject matter is mostly relevant, consisting of a few original ideas.
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Content is satisfactorily sequenced and well organized.
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Pronounces most words correctly and uses simple vocabulary.
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Emphasizes most important points; uses some natural gestures.
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2
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Grade III
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Speaks with poor fluency and does not communicate except for the most basic information.
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Subject matter is irrelevant and lacks originality.
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Subject content is very poor and lacks organisational structure.
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Pronounces many words incorrectly and uses inappropriate vocabulary.
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Emphasizes some important points; uses very few natural gestures.
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1
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Grade IV
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Cannot communicate even the most basic information.
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Subject matter is negligible.
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Subject content comprises mere words with no structured sentences.
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Unable to correctly pronounce most words and has a limited vocabulary.
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Unable to emphasize important points; uses no natural gestures.
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0
What is the format of the ICSE English Theory Paper ?
ICSE English Language paper is a mandatory exam for Class 10 students. Since the paper is divided into two sections Language and Literature, the exam is conducted separately for both the papers. The written exam or theory paper includes five sections which are:
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Q1. Composition (20 Marks): There will be a choice of four to five topics (Narrative, Descriptive, Argumentative, Reflective, or Picture-based). The word limit is 300-350 words.
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Q2. Letter Writing (10 Marks): There will be an option to write either a formal or informal letter. Q3. Notice and Email Writing (10 Marks): The candidate will write a notice based on a situation in approximately 50 words and after that write an email with 50-70 words related to the situation in the notice.
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Q4. Unseen Comprehension Passage (20 Marks): The candidates are required to read an unseen prose passage and solve questions, check vocabulary, and do the summary writing task.
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Q5. Functional Grammar (20 Marks): This question consists of changing the form of sentences like changing prepositions, tenses, phrasal verbs, conjunctions, and joining sentences together without changing the meaning.
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