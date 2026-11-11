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ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Marks Distribution

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 20:03 IST

The ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026 details the structure, marking scheme, and internal assessment for Paper 1. Students will find a comprehensive breakdown of theory and practical components to prepare effectively for the upcoming exams.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Marks Distribution
ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure, and Marks Distribution

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will conduct Class 10 exams starting on February and ending on March. To prepare efficiently for the exams, especially the English paper, students can take help from study materials provided by the board on its official website. 

The ICSE Class 10 students are faced with more than just a compulsory paper for their exam. Paper 1 (English Language) is an important exam that evaluates general academic performance and the ability to write and communicate skills effectively. The paper carries 100 marks, in which 80 Marks are for theory and 20 Marks are for internal assessment. Students need to have an understanding of the marking scheme, proper time management, and knowledge of various aspects such as functional grammar. Knowing how to approach the exam is essential for students. This is why this article explains the exam structure and marking distribution so that students don’t get confused between the language and literature papers and prepare well for the upcoming exam. 

Check| ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026: Overview 

Here is a brief overview of the ICSE Class 10 exam pattern shared in the table below. The paper is of 100 marks in which 80 marks is assigned for theory and 20 marks is allotted for internal assessment. 

Category

Details

Total Marks

100

Written Exam

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Question Types

Includes case-based, application-oriented, and structured questions

Focus Areas

Focuses on analytical thinking, reasoning skills, and concept clarity

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026-27

Students appearing for ICSE Class 10 English Language exam can check out the exam pattern for 2026-27 board examination shared in the table below. The table includes mark distribution based on different questions and topics asked in the exam paper. 

Question Number

Topic 

Description 

Marks Allotted

Question 1

Composition

Choice of 4–5 topics (Narrative, Descriptive, Argumentative, Reflective, or Picture-based). Word limit: 300–350 words.

20 Marks

Question 2

Letter Writing

Choice between a Formal Letter (official, business, application, complaint) and an Informal Letter (personal/friendly).

10 Marks

Question 3

Notice & E-mail Writing

(a) Notice: Based on a given scenario (approx. 50 words)



(b) E-mail: Based on the same content as the notice (approx. 50–70 words).

10 Marks (5 Marks each)

Question 4

Unseen Comprehension

An unseen prose passage (approx. 500 words) followed by short-answer questions, vocabulary checks, and a Summary Writing task.

20 Marks

Question 5

Functional Grammar

Sentence transformations, active/passive voice, direct/indirect speech, prepositions, conjunctions, tenses, and usage.

20 Marks

External Theory Exam

Total Written Board Examination

Duration: 2 Hours (Plus 15 minutes reading time)

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

Coursework (School-based)

Evaluated via Listening Skills (10 Marks) and Speaking Skills (10 Marks).

20 Marks

Grand Total

Overall Subject Weightage

Combined Theory + Internal Assessment

100 Marks

Internal Assessment 

As per the CISCE syllabus, the assessment will take place with the participation of the subject teacher and an external examiner working together to assess the individual candidate.

The board instructs that an external examiner may be an instructor chosen by the Head of the School, who could be a member of the faculty but has no prior experience with the subject of learning of the expected participant.

  • Award of Marks (20 Marks)

  • Listening Skills: 10 marks

  • Speaking Skills: 10 marks

The total marks obtained out of 20 are to be sent to the CISCE by the Head of the School.

ICSE Class 10 English Language: Oral Assignment 

The table highlights the marks breakdown of oral assignment for ICSE Class 10 English Language. 

Grade

Fluency of Language & Delivery

Subject Matter

Organization

Vocabulary & Pronunciation

Understanding & Gestures

Marks

Grade I

Speaks with fluency and has full operational command over the language.

Matter is relevant, rich in content and original.

Content is well sequenced and well organized.

Uses appropriate vocabulary and pronounces words correctly.

Emphasizes important points; uses natural and spontaneous gestures that fit naturally.

3

Grade II

Speaks with fairly good fluency and has reasonable operational command of the language.

Subject matter is mostly relevant, consisting of a few original ideas.

Content is satisfactorily sequenced and well organized.

Pronounces most words correctly and uses simple vocabulary.

Emphasizes most important points; uses some natural gestures.

2

Grade III

Speaks with poor fluency and does not communicate except for the most basic information.

Subject matter is irrelevant and lacks originality.

Subject content is very poor and lacks organisational structure.

Pronounces many words incorrectly and uses inappropriate vocabulary.

Emphasizes some important points; uses very few natural gestures.

1

Grade IV

Cannot communicate even the most basic information.

Subject matter is negligible.

Subject content comprises mere words with no structured sentences.

Unable to correctly pronounce most words and has a limited vocabulary.

Unable to emphasize important points; uses no natural gestures.

0

What is the format of the ICSE English Theory Paper ?

ICSE English Language paper is a mandatory exam for Class 10 students. Since the paper is divided into two sections Language and Literature, the exam is conducted separately for both the papers. The written exam or theory paper includes five sections which are: 

  • Q1. Composition (20 Marks): There will be a choice of four to five topics (Narrative, Descriptive, Argumentative, Reflective, or Picture-based). The word limit is 300-350 words.   

  • Q2. Letter Writing (10 Marks): There will be an option to write either a formal or informal letter.   Q3. Notice and Email Writing (10 Marks): The candidate will write a notice based on a situation in approximately 50 words and after that write an email with 50-70 words related to the situation in the notice.   

  • Q4. Unseen Comprehension Passage (20 Marks): The candidates are required to read an unseen prose passage and solve questions, check vocabulary, and do the summary writing task.   

  • Q5. Functional Grammar (20 Marks): This question consists of changing the form of sentences like changing prepositions, tenses, phrasal verbs, conjunctions, and joining sentences together without changing the meaning.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 11, 2026, 20:03 IST
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