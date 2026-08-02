ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ICSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has released the ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026 based on the recent syllabus and the updated exam pattern. These sample papers are very important for students preparing for the ICSE Board Exam 2027, as they provide clear understanding of the latest question format, chapter-wise marking scheme, important topics, and overall difficulty level.

To help students in their study preparation, we have provided here a direct link to download the subject-wise ICSE Class 10 Specimen Paper PDFs in this article below for quick and easy access.

ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Subject-wise PDF Download

Below are the subject-wise sample paper links for students to download directly and practice for exam: