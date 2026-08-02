ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
Download ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2027 PDF for all subjects released by CISCE. Get English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Computer Applications sample papers based on the latest exam pattern.
ICSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has released the ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026 based on the recent syllabus and the updated exam pattern. These sample papers are very important for students preparing for the ICSE Board Exam 2027, as they provide clear understanding of the latest question format, chapter-wise marking scheme, important topics, and overall difficulty level.
To help students in their study preparation, we have provided here a direct link to download the subject-wise ICSE Class 10 Specimen Paper PDFs in this article below for quick and easy access.
ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Subject-wise PDF Download
Below are the subject-wise sample paper links for students to download directly and practice for exam:
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Subject
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Download PDF Link
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ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Specimen Paper 2026
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ICSE Class 10 English Literature (Paper 2) Specimen Paper 2026
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ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026
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ICSE Class 10 Geography Specimen Paper 2026
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ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2026
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ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026
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ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2026
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ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper 2026
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Download All ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026 (All Subjects)
ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2027 Overview
CISCE has refined the exam structure to apply competency-based learning and real-life applications. Students should be well-prepared for a balanced study of theory and practical-oriented questions.
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Category
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Details
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Total Marks
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100
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Written Exam
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment
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20 Marks
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Question Types
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Includes case-based, application-oriented, and structured questions
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Focus Areas
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Focuses on analytical thinking, reasoning skills, and concept clarity
How to Download ICSE Specimen Question Papers 2027 from Official Website?
Students can directly download the latest sample papers from CISCE’s official website by following these simple steps. This ensures they always access the most authentic and updated study material.
- Visit the official website of ICSE cisce.org
- Click on ICSE under the Examinations section
- Scroll down to find Specimen Question Papers 2027
- Select the subject of your choice
- Download the PDF file and save it
- Take a printout for offline practice
Students wants to score 90+ in their board exams they should start practising these ICSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026 regularly, before the board exam begins. Daily practice and smart study will ensure outstanding results in the ICSE Board Exam 2027.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.