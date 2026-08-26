ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam
Download the official ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF released by CISCE. Strengthen your exam preparation with Biology sample papers and understand the latest ICSE exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics for the 2027 board exams.
ICSE Class 10th Biology Specimen Paper 2026-27: The ICSE board has made available sample papers on the official website for Class 10. As it is an important and major subject to be evaluated for students preparing for the Final Board Exams for 2026-27 academic year. Biology requires strong concepts and basic understanding of formula and numerical problems, and the ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2027 plays an important role in helping students prepare effectively for the exam
The board releases these specimen papers every year for students to familiarise them with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the final 2027 board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students will strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed, and build up their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2027 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027: Key Highlights
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2027. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.
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Category
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Name
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ICSE Class 10 Biology
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Exam Date
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To be announced
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Paper Type
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Theory
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Total Marks
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80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027
|SECTION A (40 Marks)
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Question 1
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(ii) While playing cricket on a hot, summer afternoon, Rohan felt a little dizzy though he had a balanced meal. The doctor advised him to take an oral rehydration solution. What was most likely the reason for Rohan’s condition?
(iii) Assertion (A): Plants do not have sense organs but still respond to different stimuli.
(iv) Which of the following correctly describes the level of urea in the two
(v) A patient suffering with severe cholera:
(vi) Which of the following statements are correct?
(vii) Meena’s mother prepared a cucumber salad and garnished it with salt and pepper. After some time, she noticed that a lot of water had accumulated in the salad bowl. The cucumber slices underwent:
(viii) Which parts of the nephrons are present in the renal cortex and renal medulla?
(a) Renal Cortex – 1, 2, 3; Renal Medulla – 4, 5, 6, 7
(ix) As the school bell rang for the lunch break, Tina’s mouth started watering thinking of her favourite food in the lunch box. This is a/an:
(x) The path of blood flow during pulmonary circulation is:
(xi) A rabbit in a food chain occupies the position of:
(xii) Assertion (A): Pericardial fluid is present between the heart and pericardium.
(xiii) Tongue rolling is a dominant trait. Arun who cannot roll his tongue, marries a woman who is a carrier of the trait. What percentage of their children can roll their tongue?
(a) 25%
(xiv) For the past few years there has been irregular rainfall, leading to crop failures and water shortages. This is a result of:
(xv) Root hairs are epidermal outgrowths of the outermost layer of roots. They are well suited for absorption of water from the soil due to:
Question 2
(i) Give the biological / technical terms for the following:
(ii) The ovaries are a pair of small oval-shaped reproductive organs situated in the pelvic cavity of a female. They perform two main functions – production of female gametes and secretion of hormones. These hormones regulate the menstrual cycle and bring about the development of secondary sexual characteristics in females.
(iii) Choose the ODD term out from each of the following set of terms. Mention the category to which the remaining three belong:
(iv) Tanya, a ten-year-old girl had a severe earache. Her mother took her to an E.N.T. doctor for a checkup. The doctor noticed that she had a throat infection which had spread to her ear. Answer the following questions:
(v) Study the diagram given below and match the structure with its function:
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To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams.
DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027 PDF
How to Download ICSE 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027
Students can click on the given link below to download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026:
- Visit to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
- On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
- Look for “Specimen Papers 2027” or the “Class X” section.
- Find “Mathematics Class 10 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
- Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
- The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download link and save as to save it.
- Open the saved PDF to check formatting and print if needed.
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