ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam

Question 1 Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(i) Komal, a biology student of class X observed that the smell of freshly cut grass in her garden spread rapidly in the air around it. This phenomenon is an example of:

(a) diffusion

(b) osmosis

(c) imbibition

(d) capillarity (ii) While playing cricket on a hot, summer afternoon, Rohan felt a little dizzy though he had a balanced meal. The doctor advised him to take an oral rehydration solution. What was most likely the reason for Rohan’s condition?

(a) Excessive urination

(b) Asphyxiation

(c) Low blood glucose level

(d) Excessive perspiration (iii) Assertion (A): Plants do not have sense organs but still respond to different stimuli.

Reason (R): Plants have a well-developed hormonal system to respond to sunlight, gravity, water, etc.

(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.

(b) (A) is false and (R) is true.

(c) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (iv) Which of the following correctly describes the level of urea in the two

blood vessels after a meal containing protein?

(a) Renal Artery - High; Renal Vein – High

(b) Renal Artery - High; Renal Vein - Low

(c) Renal Artery - Low; Renal Vein - Low

(d) Renal Artery - Low; Renal Vein - High (v) A patient suffering with severe cholera:

(a) passes very little urine due to severe dehydration.

(b) passes excessive urine due to kidney overactivity.

(c) has blood in the urine as the first symptom.

(d) produces normal amounts of urine despite severe fluid loss. (vi) Which of the following statements are correct?

P – Cobalt ions help in the opening of stomata.

Q – Strawberry leaves show guttation.

R – Duplicated chromosomes are joined at centrosome.

S – Conversion of ADP to ATP occurs in the light dependent phase.

(a) P and R

(b) Q and R

(c) P and S

(d) Q and S (vii) Meena’s mother prepared a cucumber salad and garnished it with salt and pepper. After some time, she noticed that a lot of water had accumulated in the salad bowl. The cucumber slices underwent:

(a) active transport

(b) transpiration

(c) exosmosis

(d) endosmosis (viii) Which parts of the nephrons are present in the renal cortex and renal medulla? (a) Renal Cortex – 1, 2, 3; Renal Medulla – 4, 5, 6, 7

(b) Renal Cortex – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Renal Medulla – 6, 7

(c) Renal Cortex – 4, 5, 6, 7; Renal Medulla – 1, 2, 3

(d) Renal Cortex – 1, 2, 3, 4; Renal Medulla – 5, 6, 7 (ix) As the school bell rang for the lunch break, Tina’s mouth started watering thinking of her favourite food in the lunch box. This is a/an:

(a) voluntary action

(b) somatic reflex

(c) acquired reflex

(d) natural reflex (x) The path of blood flow during pulmonary circulation is:

(a) Right auricle, Right ventricle, Pulmonary artery, Lungs, Pulmonary veins, Left auricle.

(b) Left auricle, Left ventricle, Pulmonary veins, Lungs, Pulmonary artery, Right auricle.

(c) Left auricle, Left ventricle, Aorta, Tissues, Vena cava, Right auricle.

(d) Right auricle, Right ventricle, Pulmonary veins, Lungs, Pulmonary artery, Left auricle. (xi) A rabbit in a food chain occupies the position of:

(a) producer

(b) primary consumer

(c) secondary consumer

(d) tertiary consumer (xii) Assertion (A): Pericardial fluid is present between the heart and pericardium.

Reason (R): The human heart has four chambers.

(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.

(b) (A) is false and (R) is true.

(c) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (xiii) Tongue rolling is a dominant trait. Arun who cannot roll his tongue, marries a woman who is a carrier of the trait. What percentage of their children can roll their tongue? (a) 25%

(b) 50%

(c) 75%

(d) 100 % (xiv) For the past few years there has been irregular rainfall, leading to crop failures and water shortages. This is a result of:

(a) climate change

(b) soil erosion

(c) earth rotation

(d) acid rain (xv) Root hairs are epidermal outgrowths of the outermost layer of roots. They are well suited for absorption of water from the soil due to:

P – Large surface area

Q – Lower concentration of cell sap

R – Higher concentration of cell sap

S – Freely permeable cell membrane

(a) P and S

(b) Q and S

(c) P and R

(d) R and S Question 2 (i) Give the biological / technical terms for the following:

(a) Respiratory openings present on the stems of woody plants.

(b) The fluid present between the cornea and lens of the eye.

(c) The canal through which the testes descend into scrotum just before the birth of a male baby.

(d) The type of cell division for the formation of gametes in humans.

(e) The neurotransmitter stored in the axon endings of neurons. (ii) The ovaries are a pair of small oval-shaped reproductive organs situated in the pelvic cavity of a female. They perform two main functions – production of female gametes and secretion of hormones. These hormones regulate the menstrual cycle and bring about the development of secondary sexual characteristics in females.

Select the correct terms to fill in the blanks:

[fertilisation, 280, uterus, oviduct, ova, 40, ovulation, ovules, parturition]

(a) The gametes produced by ovaries are called __________.

(b) The release of a mature ovum from graafian follicle is known as __________.

(c) Menstrual flow occurs when __________ of the female gamete fails to occur.

(d) Implantation of the embryo is in the __________.

(e) The gestation period lasts for __________ weeks. (iii) Choose the ODD term out from each of the following set of terms. Mention the category to which the remaining three belong:

(a) Neutrophil, Monocyte, Eosinophil, Basophil

(b) TSH, ADH, ACTH, FSH

(c) Wisdom tooth, Pinna, Tongue, Vermiform appendix

(d) Haemoglobin, Fibrin, Prothrombin, Fibrinogen

(e) Vas deferens, Endometrium, Seminiferous tubule, Vas efferens (iv) Tanya, a ten-year-old girl had a severe earache. Her mother took her to an E.N.T. doctor for a checkup. The doctor noticed that she had a throat infection which had spread to her ear. Answer the following questions:

(a) Name the structure that connects the throat and ear.

(b) What is the collective term for the three cartilaginous structures present in the middle ear?

(c) Which is the sensory organ located in cochlea?

(d) What is the significance of the tiny hair present in the auditory canal?

(e) What is the function of auditory nerve? (v) Study the diagram given below and match the structure with its function: 🡇 🡇 🡇 To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams. DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2027 PDF