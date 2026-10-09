Bypoll Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Bypoll election is underway for the crucial assembly and parliamentary by elections held across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry, and Assam.

The most eyed seats which are Nandigram, Rejinagar, Madurantakam, Dharapuram, Thattanchavady, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency are in the midst of intense battles of political parties.

Stay tuned to this By elections live coverage for all the latest round by round counting trends, leading candidates, margin details, and final winner lists as election authorities tally the votes on 9 October 2026