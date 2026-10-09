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Bypoll Election Result 2026 Highlights: TVK Sweeps Tamil Nadu, BJP Scripts 'Historic' Win in West Bengal, Assam; NDA Secures Puducherry

By Harshita Singh
Oct 9, 2026, 18:49 IST

Counting of votes for 2026 by elections in five state assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Pondicherry, apart from one parliamentary seat in Assam, started amid multiple layers of security. Early results point to crucial margins of victory for leading regional and national political parties. It ncludes vital contests in Nandigram and Rejinagar in Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Pondicherry, and Nagaon in Assam.

BYPoll Election Result 2026
BYPoll Election Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • West Bengal Election: The BJP establishes early substantial leads over rivals in both key Assembly constituencies of Nandigram and Rejinagar.
  • Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Election: Close contest took place across Dharapuram and Madurantakam among TVK, AIADMK, and DMK. And the ruling AINRC takes a strong lead in Puducherry's Thattanchavady.
  • Assam Parliamentary Bypoll: BJP candidate Devasish Sharma widens his margin over AIUDF and Congress rivals in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

Bypoll Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Bypoll election is underway for the crucial assembly and parliamentary by elections held across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry, and Assam.

The most eyed seats which are Nandigram, Rejinagar, Madurantakam, Dharapuram, Thattanchavady, and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency are in the midst of intense battles of political parties.

Stay tuned to this By elections live coverage for all the latest round by round counting trends, leading candidates, margin details, and final winner lists as election authorities tally the votes on 9 October 2026

LIVE UPDATES
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  • Oct 9, 2026, 18:49 IST

    Bypoll Results Live Updates: PM Modi Congratulates BJP's Winning Candidates

    PM Modi congratulated the winning BJP candidates and praised party workers for their efforts during the elections.


  • Oct 9, 2026, 18:46 IST

    West Bengal, Assam By-Election Results LIVE: PM Modi Hails BJP’s Win

    “Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings!" Modi said, referring to the Lok Sabha result in Nagaon, Assam, and the Assembly by-election results in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal. He congratulated the winning BJP candidates and praised party workers for their efforts during the elections.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 18:27 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election Results LIVE: Stalin Says TVK "Blackmailed" Voter

    TVK "blackmailed" voters, saying there would be no development in constituency if ruling party defeated: DMK chief Stalin.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 18:08 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election Results LIVE: Stalin Calls The Win a ‘Blatant Murder of Democracy’

    As CM Vijay's TVK won the Dharapuram and Madurantakam Assembly by-elections, it unleashed verbal exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).Reacting to the results, Vijay targeted the DMK, saying the electoral victory was a vote against “defamatory speech aimed at women”. DMK president M K Stalin, meanwhile, called the bypolls a “blatant murder of democracy” in a social media post.


  • Oct 9, 2026, 17:49 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Elections 2026 Results LIVE: BJP Wins Rejinagar Assembly Sea

    The BJP clinched the Rejinagar assembly seat in West Bengal's Murshidabad district by a margin of 75,816 votes.

    BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar polled 1,29,914 votes in the by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) nominee Golam Nabi Azad, who secured 54,098 votes, according to the results declared by the Election Commission.

    BJP bagged around 63.14 per cent of the votes.


  • Oct 9, 2026, 17:11 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Results 2026 Live: Bypoll victory endorsement of CM Vijay’s leadership: TN Minister

    Tamil Nadu energy resources and law minister Nirmal Kumar on Friday regarded the ruling TVK's bypoll victory in Madurantakam and Dharapuram as an endorsement of chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s governance and leadership.


  • Oct 9, 2026, 17:09 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Results 2026 Live: TVK’s P Sathyabama wins Dharapuram Seat

    TVK candidate P Sathyabama won the Dharapuram by-election by 9,471 votes, polling 66,841 votes. DMK candidate S Suganya came second with 57,370 votes, while AIADMK nominee K Banumathi secured 45,280 votes.


  • Oct 9, 2026, 17:00 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Election Results Live: Suvendu Adhikari congratulates Hasi Rani Rath on victory

    Hasirani Rath, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the bypoll for Nandigram Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, was elected by a record margin of 1,22,753 votes.


  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:27 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Election Results Live: Suvendu Adhikari congratulates Hasi Rani Rath on victory

    West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari congratulated Hasi Rani Rath on her victory in Nandigram, claiming that she had broken all old victory records in the constituency.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:11 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Election Live: BJP Sweeps Nandigram Constituency by 164427 Votes

    BJP's Hasi Rani leads the Nandigram constituency in the West Bengal Election by 122753. 

    INC's Miland Pradhan trailed by 41,674 votes. 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 16:06 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Result Live: Ruling Party TVK Crosses 15500 Lead in Madurantakam

    K Maragatham Kumaravel has crossed a vote count of 53970 for TVK in the Tamil Nadu Election from Madurabtakam constituency. 

    All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's S Kanithasampath has trailed to the third spot

  • Oct 9, 2026, 15:55 IST

    Assam Election Result Live: BJP's Devasish Sharma Crosses 15300 Lead

    BJP's Devasish Sharma is leading the Assam parliamentary election vote count by 152121. 

    All India United Democratic Front's Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal is trailing with 391533 votes from Nagaon. 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 15:49 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Result Live: TVK Inching Closer to 15000 Lead in Madurantakam

    TVK maintains a strong lead of + 14283 in Madurantakam as the current status of the EVM Bypoll vote count round reads 14/21

    K.MARAGATHAM KUMARAVEL (TVK): Leading by 50206 (+ 14283)

    I.PARANTHAMEN (DMK): Trailing by 35923 (-14283)

  • Oct 9, 2026, 15:41 IST

    West Bengal By Election Results 2026: BJP Leads by 72744 in Rejinagar; All Eyes on Nandigram Constituency

    Shankharavh Sarkar is maintaining a lead of 109834 in Rejinagar for the BJP in the Rejinagar constituency.

    AJUP's Golam Nabi Azad is trailing by 72744

    Nandigram Constituency bypoll election vote count is heading towards its closure with BJP in the lead by 122753. 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 15:32 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election 2026: TVK Maintains a Strong 10000 lead in Dharapuram; DMK Struggles to Catch Up

    Tamil Nadu election results are completely in TVK's favour as the bypoll vote count continues. 

    TVK's Sathyabhama P is leading by 10196 

    DMK's Suganya S is far behind with 52400 votes 

  • Oct 9, 2026, 15:23 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election Result 2026: TVK Continues its Lead in Madurantakam; DMK Trails Behind

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll election 2026 vote counting status for Madurantakam constituency is by far more favourable for TVK than DMK.

    K Maragatham Kumaravel (TVK) is in the lead: 46895 (+ 14109)

    I Paranthamen (DMK) is trailing behind: 32786 (-14109)

  • Oct 9, 2026, 14:21 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Results 2026 Live: BJP Takes Commanding Lead in Nandigram

    BJP is maintaining a massive lead in the Nandigram Assembly constituency of West Bengal, with counting underway.

    Nandigram Constituency: BJP’s Hasi Rani Rath is leading with 143,656 votes after 13 of 15 EVM rounds, ahead of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, who has secured 37,787 votes, by a margin of 105,869 votes.

    • Hasi Rani Rath (BJP): Leading with 143,656 votes.

    • Milan Pradhan (Congress): Trailing with 37,787 votes, behind by 105,869 votes.

    • Santi Gopal Giri (CPI): In third place with 5,293 votes.

    • Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan (All India Secular Front): In fourth place with 1,527 votes.

    • Ehteshmul Haque (Democratic Trinamool Congress): In fifth place with 719 votes.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 13:52 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Results 2026 Live: BJP Widens Lead in Rejinagar

    BJP is maintaining a strong lead over the Aam Janata Unnayan Party in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency of West Bengal, with counting underway.

    Rejinagar Constituency

    • Shankharavh Sarkar (BJP): Leading with 61,386 votes.

    • Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) (Aam Janata Unnayan Party): Trailing with 23,880 votes, behind by 37,506 votes.

    • Abdullahil Kafi (Congress): In third place with 2,893 votes.

    • Rabiul Alam Chowdhury (Trinamool Congress): In fourth place with 2,862 votes.

    • Md. Sayeed (CPI(M)): In fifth place with 1,573 votes.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 13:43 IST

    Assam Bypoll Results 2026 Live: BJP Maintains Strong Lead over AIUDF in Nagaon

    BJP is leading by a strong margin over the AIUDF in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency of Assam in the October 2026 bypoll.

    Nagaon Constituency: BJP’s Devasish Sharma is leading with 351,619 votes, ahead of AIUDF’s Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, who has secured 268,008 votes, by a margin of 83,611 votes. Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora is trailing in third place with 64,820 votes.


  • Oct 9, 2026, 13:08 IST

    TN Elections Results 2026 Live: TVK holds Strong Leads over DMK in both Tamil Nadu Constituencies

    TVK is leading with wide margin in both Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies of Tamil Nadu Bypoll. 

    Madurantakam Constituency: TVK’s K Maragatham Kumaravel leads with 27460 votes and is ahead of DMK’s I Paranthamen (18,668 votes) by a margin of 8792 votes.

    Dharapuram Constituency: TVK’s Sathyabama P leads with 34987 votes. She is holding a 6420 vote margin over DMK’s Suganya S (28567 votes).

  • Oct 9, 2026, 12:44 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Election Live: BJP Maintains a Strong Lead Over INC in Nandigram Constituency

    As per the ECI latest Bypoll election vote counting update for the 210 Nandigram Assembly Constituency Hasi Rani Rath (Bharatiya Janata Party) leads with 24056 votes.
    Milan Pradhan (Indian National Congress) closely follows in second place with 4365 votes.
    Margin: BJP holds a significant lead of 19,691 votes.
    Counting Status: Round 2 of 15 EVM rounds completed.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 12:34 IST

    Assam Bypoll Election 2026 Live: BJP's Devasish Sharma Extends Dominant Lead in Nagaon Lok Sabha Seat

    Devasish Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has established a commanding lead in Assam Bypoll election from the Nagaon parliamentary constituency (PC 9).

    • Leading Candidate: Devasish Sharma (BJP) 

    • Trailing Candidates: Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) and Sibamoni Bora (INC)

    Sharma who is a former IAS officer has crossed the 2 lakh vote mark. He now extends his lead over AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by over 77000 votes. Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora remains in a distant third place.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 12:26 IST

    West Bengal Bypoll Election Result: BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar Builds Substantial Lead in Rejinagar

    BJP's Shankharavh has established a strong in West Bengal Bypoll vote counting from Rejinagar constituency. 

    • Leading Candidate: Shankharavh Sarkar (BJP) by 34501

    • Trailing Candidates: Golam Nabi Azad of Aam Janata Unnayan Party and Abdullahil Kafi of INC

    Sarkar is maintaining a huge margin by crossing 20,000 votes over his nearest rivals. It marks a significant early trend in the Murshidabad district seat.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 12:16 IST

    Tamil Nadu Bypoll Election 2026 Live: TVK's P Sathyabama Lead in Dharapuram Constituency by 31327

    TVK P Sathyabama is in lead from Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram (SC) constituency.

    • Leading Candidate: P. Sathyabama (TVK)

    • Trailing Candidates: S. Suganya (DMK) and K. Banumathi (AIADMK)

    Sathyabama who won this Bypoll election seat in April under the AIADMK before joining Vijay's TVK has widened her margin to over 5400 votes. Counting is progressing across rounds on the Election Commission of India portal.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 12:10 IST

    Bypoll Elections in Tamil Nadu 2026: TVK's K. Maragatham Kumaravel Maintains Solid Lead in Madurantakam

    K Maragatham Kumaravel of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading the Tamil Nadu Bypoll from Madurantakam (SC) constituency.

    Leading Candidate: K. Maragatham Kumaravel (TVK)

    Trailing Candidates: I Paranthaman (DMK) and S Kanitha Sampath (AIADMK)

    Maragatham Kumaravel has previously won this seat for the AIADMK before switching allegiance to Vijay's TVK. And she continues to widen her margin over the DMK and AIADMK candidates in consecutive rounds.

  • Oct 9, 2026, 11:56 IST

    Puducherry Bypoll Result 2026: AINRC’s Ashok Anand Wins Thattanchavady Seat by 8482 Votes

    All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand has won the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency bypoll in Puducherry. Anand defeated his nearest rival E Vinayagam of the Indian National Congress by a decisive margin of 8482 votes.

    Final Bypoll Election Vote Count of Thattanchavady - Assembly Constituency 9: 

    • Ashok Anand (AINRC): 13,358 votes (WINNER)

    • E. Vinayagam (INC): 4,876 votes

    • K. Sethu (DMK): 2,664 votes

    • AM Saleem (CPI): 310 votes

    • S Karthikumari (NTK): 171 votes

    Victory Margin: 8482 votes

    The by-election in Thattanchavady was necessitated after Chief Minister N Rangasamy who won both Mangalam and Thattanchavady seats in the April 2026 Assembly elections. He opted to retain Mangalam and vacated Thattanchavady.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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