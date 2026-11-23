NIFT 2027 Registration Window Without Late Fee Closes Tomorrow: Check How To Apply, Important Dates
The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 registration without a late fee will close on November 24. Check the application process, revised registration dates, late fee deadline and NIFT entrance exam date.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 without a late fee on November 24, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance examination must complete the application process before the deadline.
The application process is being conducted online through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. Candidates who miss the November 24 deadline will get another opportunity to submit their application form with a late fee.
According to the revised schedule released by NTA, candidates can submit their application forms with a late fee of Rs 5,000 from November 25 to November 29, 2026. The application correction window will open from November 30 to December 2, 2026.
NIFT 2027 Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Registration start date
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October 16, 2026
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Last date without late fee
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November 24, 2026
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Last date with late fee
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November 29, 2026
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Application correction window
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November 30 to December 2, 2026
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NIFT 2027 entrance exam
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January 10, 2027
How to Apply for NIFT 2027?
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the NIFT 2027 registration process:
- Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.
- Click on the NIFTEE 2027 registration link.Complete the registration process by entering the required basic details.
- Log in using the generated application number and password.
- Fill out the application form with personal and educational details.
- Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
NIFTEE 2027 Application Form Direct Link
The application form link is different for PhD, NRI, ARTISIANS, NLEA UG, UG and PG candidates.
NIFT 2027 Entrance Examination
NTA will conduct the NIFT 2027 entrance examination on January 10, 2027. The examination will be held in 100 cities across India. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Based Test (PBT) modes.
Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the regular application window closes to avoid paying the additional late fee.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.