The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 without a late fee on November 24, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance examination must complete the application process before the deadline.

The application process is being conducted online through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee⁠. Candidates who miss the November 24 deadline will get another opportunity to submit their application form with a late fee.

According to the revised schedule released by NTA, candidates can submit their application forms with a late fee of Rs 5,000 from November 25 to November 29, 2026. The application correction window will open from November 30 to December 2, 2026.