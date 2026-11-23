Thanksgiving Day 2026: Why Is It Celebrated on November 26? Know Its History, Origin and Significance
Thanksgiving Day 2026 will be celebrated on November 26 in the USA. Know why it falls on the fourth Thursday of November, its history, origin, traditions and significance.
Thanksgiving Day 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 26, in the United States. It is one of the most important national holidays in the country and is observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November. The festival is associated with gratitude, family gatherings, traditional meals and community celebrations. Keep reading to know in detail.
When Is Thanksgiving Day 2026?
Thanksgiving Day is observed on the fourth Thursday of November every year in the United States. In 2026, the fourth Thursday falls on November 26.
|Particulars
|Details
|Festival
|Thanksgiving Day
|Date
|November 26, 2026
|Day
|Thursday
|Country
|United States
|Occasion
|Annual harvest and gratitude celebration
|Holiday status
|Federal holiday
|Celebration month
|November
|Date rule
|Fourth Thursday of November
Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated on November 26?
Thanksgiving is celebrated to express gratitude for the year’s blessings, harvest, food, family and community. The tradition is connected to the harvest celebrations of early European settlers in North America and the agricultural traditions of Indigenous communities. The date of the festival was not always fixed. In 1789, President George Washington declared November 26 a national day of thanksgiving and prayer. Later, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed an annual national Thanksgiving observance in 1863. In 1941, the US Congress passed legislation fixing Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the law on December 26, 1941.
What Is the History of Thanksgiving Day?
The history of Thanksgiving is commonly associated with a three-day harvest celebration held in 1621 at Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts.
|Year
|Historical event
|1621
|Plymouth colonists and members of the Wampanoag community participated in a three-day harvest feast
|1789
|George Washington proclaimed November 26 as a national day of thanksgiving
|1863
|Abraham Lincoln declared an annual national Thanksgiving observance in November
|1939
|President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the celebration one week earlier
|1941
|Congress fixed Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November
|2026
|Thanksgiving will be celebrated on November 26
What Happened at the First Thanksgiving in 1621?
The first Thanksgiving is traditionally associated with a harvest feast organised by English colonists at Plymouth in 1621. The celebration followed their first successful corn harvest. The colonists were joined by members of the Wampanoag community, including their leader Massasoit. Historical accounts suggest that the gathering lasted three days and included food, hunting and other activities.
Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated on Thursday?
Thanksgiving is celebrated on Thursday because the United States follows a long-established tradition of observing the festival on the fourth Thursday of November. The date was formally fixed by federal law in 1941. This arrangement also ensures that Thanksgiving falls between November 22 and November 28 each year.
What Are the Traditional Foods Eaten on Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is widely associated with a large family meal. Turkey is the most recognised dish but several other foods are also part of the celebration.
|Traditional food
|Significance or description
|Roast turkey
|The most recognised Thanksgiving dish
|Mashed potatoes
|A popular side dish
|Stuffing
|Bread-based mixture served with turkey
|Cranberry sauce
|Sweet and tangy accompaniment
|Pumpkin pie
|Traditional autumn dessert
|Sweet potatoes
|Commonly served baked or mashed
|Corn
|Reflects the harvest theme
|Gravy
|Served with turkey and other dishes
Thanksgiving Day 2026: What Is Open and What Is Closed on November 26?
Thanksgiving Day is a federal holiday in the United States. Several government services, banks and major retail stores will remain closed on Thursday, November 26, 2026. However, some grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and convenience stores will operate with reduced or modified hours.
What Is Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2026?
|Service or Store
|Holiday Status
|Federal government offices
|Closed
|Banks
|Generally closed
|US Post Offices
|Closed
|Regular USPS mail delivery
|Suspended
|Stock market (NYSE and Nasdaq)
|Closed
|Walmart
|Closed
|Target
|Closed
|Costco
|Closed
|Best Buy
|Closed
|Home Depot
|Closed
|Lowe’s
|Closed
|Trader Joe’s
|Closed
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.