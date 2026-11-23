Thanksgiving Day 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, November 26, in the United States. It is one of the most important national holidays in the country and is observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November. The festival is associated with gratitude, family gatherings, traditional meals and community celebrations. Keep reading to know in detail. When Is Thanksgiving Day 2026? Thanksgiving Day is observed on the fourth Thursday of November every year in the United States. In 2026, the fourth Thursday falls on November 26. Particulars Details Festival Thanksgiving Day Date November 26, 2026 Day Thursday Country United States Occasion Annual harvest and gratitude celebration Holiday status Federal holiday Celebration month November Date rule Fourth Thursday of November

Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated on November 26? Thanksgiving is celebrated to express gratitude for the year’s blessings, harvest, food, family and community. The tradition is connected to the harvest celebrations of early European settlers in North America and the agricultural traditions of Indigenous communities. The date of the festival was not always fixed. In 1789, President George Washington declared November 26 a national day of thanksgiving and prayer. Later, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed an annual national Thanksgiving observance in 1863. In 1941, the US Congress passed legislation fixing Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the law on December 26, 1941. What Is the History of Thanksgiving Day? The history of Thanksgiving is commonly associated with a three-day harvest celebration held in 1621 at Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts.

Year Historical event 1621 Plymouth colonists and members of the Wampanoag community participated in a three-day harvest feast 1789 George Washington proclaimed November 26 as a national day of thanksgivin g 1863 Abraham Lincoln declared an annual national Thanksgiving observance in November 1 939 President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the celebration one week earlier 1941 Congress fixed Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November 2026 Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Nove mber 26 What Happened at the First Thanksgiving in 1621? The first Thanksgiving is traditionally associated with a harvest feast organised by English colonists at Plymouth in 1621. The celebration followed their first successful corn harvest. The colonists were joined by members of the Wampanoag community, including their leader Massasoit. Historical accounts suggest that the gathering lasted three days and included food, hunting and other activities.

Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated on Thursday? Thanksgiving is celebrated on Thursday because the United States follows a long-established tradition of observing the festival on the fourth Thursday of November. The date was formally fixed by federal law in 1941. This arrangement also ensures that Thanksgiving falls between November 22 and November 28 each year. What Are the Traditional Foods Eaten on Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is widely associated with a large family meal. Turkey is the most recognised dish but several other foods are also part of the celebration. Traditional food Significance or description Roast turkey The most recognised Thanksgiving dish Mashed potatoes A popular side dish Stuffing Bread-based mixture served with turkey Cranberry sauce Sweet and tangy accompanime nt Pumpkin pie Traditional autumn dessert Sweet potatoes Commonly served baked or mashed Corn Refle cts the harvest theme Gravy Served with turkey and other dishes