AILET 2027: National Law University Delhi will be releasing the admit card for the AILET 2027 entrance exam next week. As per the dates shared, the AILET admit card will be released on November 30, 2026. The admit card link will be available on the official website.

The AILET 2027 admit card will be available for download on the official website. Once the link is active, candidates can login with their credentials and download their admit cards. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. AILET 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2026, across designated centres. Candidates appearing for the exam must carry a valid ID proof and the AILET 2027 admit Card.

AILET 2027 admit card will be available on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the admit card.