AILET Admit Card 2026 Release Date Announced, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET Admit Card 2026 Download link will be available online on November 30, 2026. Candidates can login with their application number and password to download the hall ticket
AILET 2027: National Law University Delhi will be releasing the admit card for the AILET 2027 entrance exam next week. As per the dates shared, the AILET admit card will be released on November 30, 2026. The admit card link will be available on the official website.
The AILET 2027 admit card will be available for download on the official website. Once the link is active, candidates can login with their credentials and download their admit cards. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. AILET 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2026, across designated centres. Candidates appearing for the exam must carry a valid ID proof and the AILET 2027 admit Card.
AILET 2027 admit card will be available on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the admit card.
AILET 2026 Admit Card Date and Time
As per the official schedule released, the AILET 2027 admit card will be available for download online on November 30, 2026. The time of release of the admit card has not been confirmed. However, it is expected that the AILET admit card will be released in the morning session. Candidates who have applied for the AILET exams need to make sure they keep their login credentials ready to check and download the admit card PDF.
Download AILET Hall Ticket PDF at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
The link for candidates to download the AILET 2027 admit card will be available on the official website og NLU Delhi. Once the link is active, candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of AILET
Step 2: Click on AILET 2027
Step 3: Click on the AILET admit card
Step 4: Click on the application number and password
Step 5: The AILET admit card will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
Details Mentioned on AILET 2027 Admit Card
The AILET 2027 admit card will be available as a PDF document. The PDF will contain the details of candidates, the exam centre and other details. The following details will be given on the admit card
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre
- Exam time
- Reporting time
- Instructions and guidelines
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.