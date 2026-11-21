Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: Is Gurpurab on November 23 or 24? Check Date, Tithi, History and Significance
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026 will be celebrated on November 24. Check the correct date, day, Kartik Purnima timings, history, significance and important celebrations of Gurpurab.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab and Guru Nanak Prakash Parv, will be celebrated across India on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. There is some confusion about whether the festival falls on November 23 or 24 because the Kartik Purnima Tithi begins late on November 23. However, the festival will be observed on November 24, when Purnima prevails at sunrise. In 2026, the occasion will mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Keep reading to read in detail.
Is Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 23 or 24 in 2026?
Guru Nanak Jayanti will fall on November 24, 2026, which is a Tuesday. The confusion arises because the Purnima Tithi starts at 11:42 pm on November 23 and continues until 8:23 pm on November 24, according to the New Delhi Panchang.
|Event
|Date and time / Details
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|November 24, 2026
|Day
|Tuesday
|Birth anniversary
|557th
Why Is Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrated?
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan. He founded Sikhism and taught people to follow a path of truth, equality, compassion and devotion to one God. His teachings challenged social discrimination and encouraged people to live honest and meaningful lives.
Who Was Guru Nanak Dev Ji? Check Important Facts
|Particulars
|Details
|Name
|Guru Nanak Dev Ji
|Birth year
|1469
|Birthplace
|Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan
|Father
|Mehta Kalu Ji
|Mother
|Mata Tripta Ji
|Sister
|Bebe Nanaki Ji
|Role
|Founder of Sikhism
|Position
|First of the ten Sikh Gurus
|Main teachings
|Equality, truth, compassion and devotion to one God
|Important scripture
|Guru Granth Sahib
What Are the Three Main Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji?
Guru Nanak Dev Ji shared three central principles that continue to guide Sikh beliefs and daily life.
|Teaching
|Meaning
|Naam Japna
|Remember and meditate on God’s name
|Kirat Karni
|Earn an honest living through hard work
|Vand Chakna
|Share what you have with others, especially those in need
How Is Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrated?
Gurpurab is celebrated with prayers, religious gatherings and community activities at Gurdwaras across India and other countries.
|Celebration
|Description
|Akhand Path
|Continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib over 48 hours
|Nagar Kirtan
|Religious procession led by devotees, often accompanied by devotional singing
|Prabhat Pheri
|Early-morning devotional procession through local areas
|Kirtan
|Singing of hymns from Sikh scriptures
|Langar
|Free community meal served to everyone
|Seva
|Voluntary service, including cleaning, serving food and helping people
Is Guru Nanak Jayanti a Public Holiday in 2026?
Yes. November 24, 2026, is listed as a gazetted holiday for Guru Nanak’s Birthday in the Central Government holiday calendar.
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