Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab and Guru Nanak Prakash Parv, will be celebrated across India on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. There is some confusion about whether the festival falls on November 23 or 24 because the Kartik Purnima Tithi begins late on November 23. However, the festival will be observed on November 24, when Purnima prevails at sunrise. In 2026, the occasion will mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Keep reading to read in detail.

Is Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 23 or 24 in 2026?

Guru Nanak Jayanti will fall on November 24, 2026, which is a Tuesday. The confusion arises because the Purnima Tithi starts at 11:42 pm on November 23 and continues until 8:23 pm on November 24, according to the New Delhi Panchang.